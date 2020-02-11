BARC Admit Card 2020 to release soon @barc.gov.in, Check BARC Security Guard & Asst Security Officer PET Call Letter Date Here

BARC Admit Card 2020: Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) is going to release soon PET admit card for Security Guard and Assistant Security Officer Posts against the advertisement number 2/2019. Candidates applied for BARC Security Guard & Asst Security Officer Exam 2020 will be able to download their admit cards through the official website of BARC.i.e.barc.gov.in.

It is expected that BARC Security Guard & Asst Security Officer PET Admit Card 2020 will be released in the last week of February 2020 or starting week of March 2020. The venue details of the exam will be available on the admit cards. Candidates are advised to stay tuned with jagranjosh.com for latest updates.

This exam is being conducted to recruit 92 vacancies for the post of Assistant Security Officer (A) (Group C) & Security Guard (Group B). The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of physical test and written test for the above posts. Those who will qualify in physical test will be called for the written test.

Earlier, Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) had released provisional Screened-IN and Screened-OUT lists of candidates on its website. All those candidates whose name in the list is eligible to appear for Physical Round. The candidates are requested to check the roll numbers uploaded with respect to their application number.

In case of any discrepancies only then the same may be intimated this office through email to niyukti2@barc.gov.in mentioning a candidate’s name and application number on or before 16 February 2020. Candidates can check the provisional list in the provided list.

Procedure to Download BARC Assistant Security Officer (A)(Group C) & Security Guard (Group B) Admit Card 2020

Visit the official website of BARC.i.e. barc.gov.in.

Click on BARC Assistant Security Officer (A)(Group C) & Security Guard(Group B) PET Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage.

Enter application number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

Then, BARC PET Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download BARC PET Admit Card 2020 and save the admit card for future reference.

BARC Provisional List

BARC Admit Card 2020- to release soon