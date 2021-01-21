BARC Work Assistant and UDC Admit Card Soon 2021 @recruit.barc.gov.in: Exam on 21 February

BARC Work Assistant and UDC Admit Card 2021: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has released an important notification regarding the exam date and admit card for recruitment to the post of Work Assistant and Upper Division Clerk (UDC) on its official website - barc.gov.in. As per the notice, the BARC Work Assistant Exam and BARC UDC Exam are scheduled to be held on 21 February 2021 in Forenoon and Afternoon shift respectively. The exam will be conducted at 6 states (Bhopal, Kolkata, New Delhi, Guwahati,Bangalore and Mumbai) at different exam centres.

In order to appear for BARC Work Assistant/UDC Exam candidates are required to download BARC Work Assistant Admit Card and BARC UDC Admit Card. The admit cards will be made available shortly. Information regarding downloading of admit card shall be uploaded in BARC website www.recruit.barc.gov.in & candidates shall also be informed via email/SMS. The candidates would be able to check full address of their exam centre and other details once the admit card is released.

Provisional Screened IN list uploaded in the website for the post of Upper Division Clerk is treated as the Final Screened IN list

Candidates must carry BARC Admit Card 2021 along with an ID proof (Aadhar Card/PAN Card/Driving License/Voter Card) in original and self attested copies of all relevant documents as mentioned in the advertisement at the exam centre.

BARC Work Assistant Exam and Admit Card Notice

BARC Work Assistant Exam Pattern

BARC Work Assistant Preliminary exam will have objective-type questions on:

Subject No. of Questions Time Mathematics 20 1 HOUR Science 20 General Awareness 10 Total 50 questions

3 marks will be given for each correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Candidates are required to 40% marks for qualifying the exam (For reserved candidates the lowest cutoff will not be fixed below 30%).

Candidates qualifying Stage-1 Preliminary test will be eligible for Advanced Test comprising 50 objective type questions of two hour duration consisting of Mathematics (15 questions), Science (15 questions), General Awareness (10 questions) and Basic English (10 questions

BARC UDC Exam Pattern

The selection process will consist of the following:

Level 1: The exam will have objective type questions on:

General English

General Knowledge

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Quantitative Aptitude (Arithmetic)

Level 2: Test English language and comprehension (Descriptive written test)

Level 1 will be only qualifying exam / screening test to shortlist candidates for Level 2 Main exam.

BARC is conducting to fill up 74 vacancies for Work Assistant and 47 vacancies for the post of Upper Division Clerk.