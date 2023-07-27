[Latest] BU Result 2023: Check Barkatullah University Result Link Here at bubhopal.ac.in

The BU Result 2023 is available to download through the student login portal available at the official website: bubhopal.ac.in. The examination authority releases the UG, PG, doctoral program and diploma results online. Check semester-wise result here

BU Result 2023: Barkatullah University releases the result of BEd, BA, BBA, MA, MSc and other courses online. Students who appeared for UG and PG semester exams can check their BU result 2023 at bubhopal.ac.in. They have to use their roll number to download their BU Barkatullah University marksheet. The result is expected to have this information: name, roll no, marks of the student secured in the exam, subject names and subject-wise marks.

Barkatullah University formerly known as Bhopal University was established in 1970. The University has been aggregated ‘B’ grade by NAAC 2015. The University offers UG, PG, Diploma and PG Diploma courses in Law, Applied Aquaculture, Humanities, Social Science, Physics, Teacher and Physical Education, Applied Geology etc.

BU Result 2023 Latest Updates & News: BEd, BBA, MA Semester Exams Result Declared

As per the latest update, the BU result 2023 has been declared for the following courses and semesters: BPESI Sem Regular NEP, BEd Sem IV, PG Diploma in Yoga Therapy sem II, MSc in Human Consciousness Yogic Science Sem II, MSc Agriculture Agronomy IV Semester CBCS, MA Psychology II Sem. Check here the direct link for Barkatullah University, BU Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations:

To Check BU Result 2023 Direct Link

How to Check BU Result 2023: Steps to Download Barkatullah University Semester Result and Marksheet

Those studying in BU can go through the steps to know how to download semester, yearly, and final Barkatullah University BU 2023 results and marksheets.

BU Result 2023: How to Check Barkatullah University Semester Result 2023?

Regular and private students can check their BU semester results online at the official website of the university. They have to use their roll number to check BU semester-wise results. Go through the steps to know how to check the Barkatullah University BU results:

BU Result 2023: How to Check and Download BU Result Marksheet Online

Step 1: Visit the official result website of the university: bubhopal.ac.in

Step 2: On the new page, click on the respective course

Step 3: The course and semester-wise BU result links will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the roll number to check BU semester result

Step 5: Check the results and download it

BU Result 2023: Get Direct Links to Download Barkatullah University Sem Marksheet

Check below the course-wise BU Result direct link (Latest):

Course BU Result Date Links MSc Mathematics IV Semester CBCS July 25, 2023 Click Here MSc Mathematics II Semester CBCS July 25, 2023 Click Here MSc Final Physics IV Semester CBCS July 25, 2023 Click Here MSc Final Chemistry IV Semester CBCS July 25, 2023 Click Here MSc Final Chemistry II Semester CBCS July 25, 2023 Click Here MCom Previous II Semester Regular July 25, 2023 Click Here MCom Previous II Semester Private July 25, 2023 Click Here Master of Computer Application CBCS IV Semester July 25, 2023 Click Here

BU Result 2023: How to Apply for Barkatullah University Result Revaluation

Students who are not satisfied with their marks secured in the odd/even semester exams can apply for CCSU result revaluation. The application for result revaluation can be made online or offline. Check below the steps to know how to apply for CCSU result revaluation:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bubhopal.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select exam name

Step 3: Enter roll number and click on apply

Step 4: Now, select application type and exam event

Step 5: Select faculty, schedule and apply for revaluation

Step 6: Fill the form as per the instructions and details with the purpose to support revaluation

Step 7: The subjects for revaluation must be selected carefully as no changes will be entertained afterwards

Step 8: Pay the specified result revaluation fee online and submit the form

Courses Offered at Barkatullah University (BU)

Candidates can check below the list of BA, BSc, MA, and MSc courses in the table provided:

Name of courses Name of courses M.A. Programme Diploma M.Sc. Programme PG Diploma M.Sc. (Ag.) Programme M.PHIL Bachelor’s Programmes Certificate

BU Barkatullah University Highlights: Barkatullah University Bhopal Overview and Highlights

Candidates can check below the BU overview and highlights.