[Latest] BU Result 2023: Check Barkatullah University Result Link Here at bubhopal.ac.in

The BU Result 2023 is available to download through the student login portal available at the official website: bubhopal.ac.in. The examination authority releases the UG, PG, doctoral program and diploma results online. Check semester-wise result here

BU Result 2023: Barkatullah University releases the result of BEd, BA, BBA, MA, MSc and other courses online. Students who appeared for UG and PG semester exams can check their BU result 2023 at bubhopal.ac.in. They have to use their roll number to download their BU Barkatullah University marksheet. The result is expected to have this information: name, roll no, marks of the student secured in the exam, subject names and subject-wise marks. 

Barkatullah University formerly known as Bhopal University was established in 1970. The University has been aggregated ‘B’ grade by NAAC 2015. The University offers UG, PG, Diploma and PG Diploma courses in Law, Applied Aquaculture, Humanities, Social Science, Physics, Teacher and Physical Education, Applied Geology etc. 

BU Result 2023 Latest Updates & News: BEd, BBA, MA Semester Exams Result Declared

As per the latest update, the BU result 2023 has been declared for the following courses and semesters: BPESI Sem Regular NEP, BEd Sem IV, PG Diploma in Yoga Therapy sem II, MSc in Human Consciousness Yogic Science Sem II, MSc Agriculture Agronomy IV Semester CBCS, MA Psychology II Sem. Check here the direct link for Barkatullah University, BU Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations: 

To Check BU Result 2023

Direct Link

How to Check BU Result 2023: Steps to Download Barkatullah University Semester Result and Marksheet

Those studying in BU can go through the steps to know how to download semester, yearly, and final Barkatullah University BU 2023 results and marksheets. 

BU Result 2023: How to Check Barkatullah University Semester Result 2023?

Regular and private students can check their BU semester results online at the official website of the university. They have to use their roll number to check BU semester-wise results. Go through the steps to know how to check the Barkatullah University BU results: 

BU Result 2023: How to Check and Download BU Result Marksheet Online 

Step 1: Visit the official result website of the university: bubhopal.ac.in

Step 2: On the new page, click on the respective course

Step 3: The course and semester-wise BU result links will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Enter the roll number to check BU semester result

Step 5: Check the results and download it 

BU Result 2023: Get Direct Links to Download Barkatullah University Sem Marksheet

Check below the course-wise BU Result direct link (Latest): 

Course

BU Result Date 

Links 

MSc Mathematics IV Semester CBCS

July 25, 2023

Click Here

MSc Mathematics II Semester CBCS

July 25, 2023

Click Here

MSc Final Physics IV Semester CBCS

July 25, 2023

Click Here

MSc Final Chemistry IV Semester CBCS

July 25, 2023

Click Here

MSc Final Chemistry II Semester CBCS

July 25, 2023

Click Here

MCom Previous II Semester Regular

July 25, 2023

Click Here

MCom Previous II Semester Private

July 25, 2023

Click Here

Master of Computer Application CBCS IV Semester

July 25, 2023

Click Here

BU Result 2023: How to Apply for Barkatullah University Result Revaluation

Students who are not satisfied with their marks secured in the odd/even semester exams can apply for CCSU result revaluation. The application for result revaluation can be made online or offline. Check below the steps to know how to apply for CCSU result revaluation: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: bubhopal.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select exam name 

Step 3: Enter roll number and click on apply 

Step 4: Now, select application type and exam event 

Step 5: Select faculty, schedule and apply for revaluation 

Step 6: Fill the form as per the instructions and details with the purpose to support revaluation 

Step 7: The subjects for revaluation must be selected carefully as no changes will be entertained afterwards

Step 8: Pay the specified result revaluation fee online and submit the form 

Courses Offered at Barkatullah University (BU)

Candidates can check below the list of BA, BSc, MA, and MSc courses in the table provided: 

Name of courses 

Name of courses 

M.A. Programme

Diploma 

M.Sc. Programme

PG Diploma

M.Sc. (Ag.) Programme

M.PHIL

Bachelor’s Programmes

Certificate

BU Barkatullah University Highlights: Barkatullah University Bhopal Overview and Highlights

Candidates can check below the BU overview and highlights. 

About CCSU

Details

University Name

Barkatullah University

Popularly Known As

BU

Courses

BA, BSc, BCA, MA Courses

BU Result Link - Latest

Click Here

Accreditations

NAAC

FAQ

Has BU Result 2023 Declared?

Yes, Barkatullah University has released the results of various courses and programmes. The BU result 2023 can be checked online at the official website.

How do I check my BU result 2023 for the semester exam?

The BU Bhopal result 2023 can be checked on the official websites: bubhopal.ac.in. They can also get the link to check Barkatullah University results on this page.

What login credentials are required to check Barkatullah University Bhopal Result 2023?

The BU result can be checked by using the roll number of the students.

Is BU, Barkatullah University recognized by the NAAC?

Yes. The University has been aggregated ‘B’ grade by NAAC 2015.

