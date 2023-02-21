[Latest] MDU Result 2023: Check Maharshi Dayanand University Result Link Here at mdu.ac.in

The MDU Result 2023 is available to download from the student login portal available at the official website - mdu.ac.in. The examination authority declares the diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral program results.

MDU Result 2023: The examination authority has released MDU Results for various programs. MDU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website. Candidates can check MDU results at result.mdurtk.in/postexam/result.aspx. To check MDU Results of semesters, and entrance exams, candidates have to provide their registration and roll number. MDU Results and scorecards contain the candidate’s details, exam information, and marks obtained in the semester and yearly exam.

The MDU Result is available to download from the student login portal available at the official website - mdu.ac.in. The examination authority declares the diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs results at result.mdurtk.in/postexam/result.aspx.

Maharshi Dayanand University, situated in Rohtak popularly known as MDU is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university offers diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs in various specializations. MDU Rohtak offers 91 courses in the Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Commerce, Science, Education, Media, Mass Communication and Journalism, and Law streams. All the programs at the university are offered in full-time mode only. MDU Rohtak admission to a few programs is based on national-level entrance tests, followed by interviews. For students, staff, and faculty members, MDU Rohtak has modern and upgraded facilities.

MDU Result 2023 Latest Updates & News: BA, B.Sc, B.Com Semester Exams Result Declared

As per the latest update the MDU Result 2023 has been declared for the programs Purav Madhyama, Master Of Lib. & Info Science Special Chance, M.Phil Special Chance, M.Com Sem/Annual Mercy Chance, M.A Special Chance - All Semesters, Ba (Annual), Ba-Additional-Annual, B.Sc (Pass) (Annual) Special Chance, B.Sc.(Pass) Special Chance, B.A.(Semester) Special Chance, Ba (Annual) Special Chance, Ba-Additional-Annual Special Chance, and Law 3 & 5 Year Annual Special Chance.

How to Check MDU Result 2023: Steps to Download MDU Result and Mark Sheet

Candidates can check below the process to download semester, yearly, and final results and marks sheet.

Candidates can check their yearly/ semester results online at the official website of the university. The Controller of Examination announces the MDU result within 60 days of the exam. However, in some circumstances, the result might get delayed. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the MDU results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university -

Step 2: Check for the admission options segment

Step 3: Select Results, and choose the respective course/year

Step 4: Enter the roll number/admission number

Step 5: Check the results and download it

MDU Result 2023: How to Apply for MDU Result Revaluation

Candidates who have any doubt related to the result can apply for the revaluation process. The request for MDU Result Revaluation can be made online or offline. Check below to know the process on ‘How to Apply for MDU Result Revaluation’.

Step 1: Obtained the MDU result revaluation form through the official website

Step 2: Result revaluation form can also be obtained offline from the office of the Controller of Examination

Step 3: Fill the form correctly as per the instructions and details with the purpose to support revaluation

Step 4:The subject for revaluation must be selected carefully as no changes will be considered later

Step 5: Pay the requisite result revaluation fee online/offline and submit the filled form to the respective examination office

MDU Result 2023: MDU Marking and Grading Scheme

Candidates must meet all the required eligibility criteria to appear for the MDU examination. Enrolled candidates, must have the required attendance status to appear in the semester or yearly exam. The university UGC formulated a uniform evaluation system and computation of the Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) based on student’s performance in examinations. In the CGPA scheme of evaluation, the overall subject credit score is divided into 20% internal assessment and 80% end-semester exam. Candidates can check the table below to understand the MDU Grading scheme. :

MDU Result 2023: How to Get Exam Question Papers

Candidates can download MDU Question papers for all the diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs and accordingly prepare for the exam. Steps to download the MDU Question papers are provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MDU

Step 2: Go to the examination option - semestral or yearly from the dropdown

Step 3: Select Question Papers as per the programs

Step 4: Download the MDU Question papers for your reference

MDU Rohtak Highlights: Maharshi Dayanand University Overview and Highlights

Candidates can check below the MDU Rohtak overview and highlights.