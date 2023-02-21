JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Apply Before 20 Feb!

[Latest] MDU Result 2023: Check Maharshi Dayanand University Result Link Here at mdu.ac.in

The MDU Result 2023 is available to download from the student login portal available at the official website - mdu.ac.in. The examination authority declares the diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral program results. 

MDU Result 2023: The examination authority has released MDU Results for various programs. MDU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website. Candidates can check MDU results at result.mdurtk.in/postexam/result.aspx. To check MDU Results of semesters, and entrance exams, candidates have to provide their registration and roll number. MDU Results and scorecards contain the candidate’s details, exam information, and marks obtained in the semester and yearly exam.  

Maharshi Dayanand University, situated in Rohtak popularly known as MDU is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university offers diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs in various specializations. MDU Rohtak offers 91 courses in the Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Commerce, Science, Education, Media, Mass Communication and Journalism, and Law streams. All the programs at the university are offered in full-time mode only. MDU Rohtak admission to a few programs is based on national-level entrance tests, followed by interviews. For students, staff, and faculty members, MDU Rohtak has modern and upgraded facilities. 

MDU Result 2023 Latest Updates & News: BA, B.Sc, B.Com Semester Exams Result Declared

As per the latest update the MDU Result 2023 has been declared for the programs Purav Madhyama, Master Of Lib. & Info Science Special Chance, M.Phil Special Chance, M.Com Sem/Annual Mercy Chance, M.A Special Chance - All Semesters, Ba (Annual), Ba-Additional-Annual, B.Sc (Pass) (Annual) Special Chance, B.Sc.(Pass) Special Chance, B.A.(Semester) Special Chance, Ba (Annual) Special Chance, Ba-Additional-Annual Special Chance, and Law 3 & 5 Year Annual Special Chance. 

Check here the direct link for Maharshi Dayanand University, MDU Result 2022 for various semester or final examinations. 

 

To Check MDU Result 2023

Direct Link

How to Check MDU Result 2023: Steps to Download MDU Result and Mark Sheet

Candidates can check below the process to download semester, yearly, and final results and marks sheet. 

How to Check MDU Result 2023?

Candidates can check their yearly/ semester results online at the official website of the university. The Controller of Examination announces the MDU result within 60 days of the exam. However, in some circumstances, the result might get delayed.  Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the MDU results. 

MDU Result 2023: How to Check and Download MDU Result Online - 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university -

Step 2: Check for the admission options segment 

Step 3: Select Results, and choose the respective course/year 

Step 4: Enter the roll number/admission number 

Step 5: Check the results and download it 

 

MDU Result 2023: Direct Links to Check

Check below the course wise MDU Result direct link (Latest). 

 

Course

MDU Result Dates

Result Links

MASTER OF LIB. & INFO SCIENCE SPECIAL CHANCE SEM/YR: 01

December 30, 2022

Click here

BACHELOR OF EDUCATION SEM/YR: 01,02

December 12, 2022

Click here

B.ED (ONE YEAR) SPECIAL CHANCE SEM/YR: 01

December 8, 2022

Click here

MASTER OF PHYSICAL EDUCATION SPECIAL CHANCE SEM/YR: 04

December 5, 2022

Click here

B.VOC.(SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT) SPECIAL CHANCE SEM/YR: 04

December 5, 2022

Click here

LLM July 2022

October 12, 2022

Click here

M.VOC JULY 2022

October 6, 2022

Click here

PG DIPLOMA IN JOURNALISM & MASS COMMUNICATION(ANNUAL) SEM/YR: 01

October 4, 2022

Click here

DIPLOMA IN RURAL DEVELOPMENT & PANCHAYATI RAJ SEM/YR: 01, 02

October 4, 2022

Click here

M.ED SPECIAL EDUCATION (INTELLECTUAL DISABILITY) SEM/YR: 02

September 30, 2022

Click here

MDU Result 2023: How to Apply for MDU Result Revaluation

Candidates who have any doubt related to the result can apply for the revaluation process. The request for MDU Result Revaluation can be made online or offline. Check below to know the process on  ‘How to Apply for MDU Result Revaluation’. 

Step 1: Obtained the MDU result revaluation form through the official website

Step 2: Result revaluation form can also be obtained offline from the office of the Controller of Examination

Step 3: Fill the form correctly as per the instructions and details with the purpose to support revaluation 

Step 4:The subject for revaluation must be selected carefully as no changes will be considered later 

Step 5: Pay the requisite result revaluation fee online/offline and submit the filled form to the respective examination office 

 

MDU Result 2023:  MDU Marking and Grading Scheme

Candidates must meet all the required eligibility criteria to appear for the MDU examination. Enrolled candidates, must have the required attendance status to appear in the semester or yearly exam. The university UGC formulated a uniform evaluation system and computation of the Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) based on student’s performance in examinations. In the CGPA scheme of evaluation, the overall subject credit score is divided into 20% internal assessment and 80% end-semester exam. Candidates can check the table below to understand the MDU Grading scheme. :

MDU Result 2023: How to Get Exam Question Papers

Candidates can download MDU Question papers for all the diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs and accordingly prepare for the exam. Steps to download the MDU Question papers are provided below. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of MDU 

Step 2: Go to the examination option - semestral or yearly from the dropdown  

Step 3: Select Question Papers as per the programs 

Step 4: Download the MDU Question papers for your reference 

MDU Rohtak Highlights: Maharshi Dayanand University Overview and Highlights

Candidates can check below the MDU Rohtak overview and highlights. 

 

MDU Rohtak Highlights

About MDU

Details

University Name

Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak

Popularly Known As

MDU

Established

1976

Exam

JEE Main, GATE, CUET UG, CUET PG

Courses

1490 Courses, 52 Degrees

MDU Result Link - Latest

Click Here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Student count

4005

Faculty count

355

Campus size

665 acres

Gender percentage

Male 61% and Female 39%

FAQ

Is MDU Rohtak recognized by the University Grants Commission?

Yes, Maharshi Dayanand University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC)

What is the first division in MDU?

It is necessary to secure at least 40 marks in theory examinations and a minimum of 20 marks in internal exams. The scored marks will be added, to sum up to a minimum of 60 to pass the subject. If the candidate passed the theoretical paper but failed to score an overall 60, they will be declared as a failure.

What are the passing marks in MDU?

Less than 50 % marks Pass Class. 50 % or more, but less than 60 % Second Division. 60 % or more, but less than 70 % First Division. 70 % or more First Division with Honours Provided that they have passed all semester exams within the normal period of the course.

How do I check my MDU result 2023 for the semester exam?

The MDU result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check MDU results on this page.

Is MDU Result 2023 Declared?

Yes, MDU has released the results of various courses and programs. The MDU result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

