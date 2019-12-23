BCECEB Recruitment 2020 for 1767 AMIN Posts, Apply Online @bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, 12th Pass Eligible

BCECEB Recruitment 2020: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has invited applications for the recruitment of AMIN. The selection will be done on the basis of Computer Based Test which is scheduled to be held 15 February to 16 February 2020.
Online applications are invited for BCECEB AMIN Recruitment 2020. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through official website www.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in from 23 December 2019. The last date for BCECEB AMIN Registrations is 22 January 2020.
More details on BCECEB Recruitment is given below in the notification link given below:
BCECEB Recruitment Notification 2020
BCECEB Online Application Link
Notification Details
Notification Number - BCECEB(Rev)-02/2019
Important Date
- Last Date of Application - 22 January 2020
- CBT Date - 15 February to 16 February 2020
BCECEB Vacancy Details
AMIN – 1767
Pay Scale:
Rs. 5200&20200, Grade Rs. 2000
Eligibility Criteria for AMIN Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
12th passed
For more information, check detailed notification given below
Selection Procedure for AMIN Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of online test
How to Apply for BCECEB Jobs 2019
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website by following steps:
- First register on www.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
- Fill Basic Details
- Fill Educational Qualification and Work-Experience
- Upload Photo, Signature & Documents
- Preview your Application
- Payment of Examination Fee
Application Fee:
Rs. 100/-