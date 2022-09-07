BEL Ghaziabad Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Graduate Apprentice Post, Check Eligibility, How to Apply

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL )Ghaziabad has invited online application for the 50 Graduate Apprentice Post on its official website. Check BEL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BEL Ghaziabad Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: If you are Engineering Graduate then you have golden chance to apply for Graduate Apprentice Post available at Bharat Electronics Limited-Ghaziabad, a leading Navaratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Defence. A total of 50 posts are available for Graduate Apprentice Selection (2022-23) in various trades. You can apply for BEL Ghaziabad Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification on or before 19 September 2022.

These positions are available in various Engineering trades including Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Computer Science &Technology,Computer Technology & Computer Engineering, Electronics (Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering & Electronics.

Selection for these posts will be based on merit of percentage of marks obtain by candidate in Interview conducted by BEL Ghaziabad. You can check the details of eligibility criteria and other details here.

Notification Details BEL Ghaziabad Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advertisement –Graduate Apprentice Selection (2022-23)

Important Dates BEL Ghaziabad Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job :

Last Date for Submission of Application: 19 September 2022

Vacancy Details BEL Ghaziabad Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job :

Mechanical Engineering-20

Computer Science (Computer Science & Engineering, Computer

Science &Technology,Computer Technology & Computer Engineering)-10

Electronics (Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics and

Telecommunication, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering & Electronics)-10

Civil Engineering-10

Eligibility Criteria BEL Ghaziabad Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job :

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have passed their BE/B.Tech in above mentioned Engineering branches recognized by AICTE or GOI on or after 30/09/2019.

How to Apply BEL Ghaziabad Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job :

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above vacancies through Govt. Portal www.mhrdnats.gov.in on or before 19 September 2022. Candidates are required to register on BOAT’s web portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in).