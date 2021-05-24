BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @bel-india.in for Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer Posts

BEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer under the Ministry of Defence, requires the following personnel on a contract basis for its Strategic Communication and Unmanned Systems SBU, Bengaluru Complex. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 9 June 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 9 June 2021

BEL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Trainee Engineer - I - 6 Posts

Project Engineer -I - 3 Posts

BEL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Trainee Engineer - I - BE/B.Tech/B.Sc-Engg (4 Years) in Aerospace/Aeronautical Engineering.

Project Engineer -I - BE/B. Tech/B.Sc. Engg. (4 Years)/ME/M.Tech in Aerospace/Aeronautical Engineering.

BEL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Trainee Engineer - I - 25 years

Project Engineer -I - 28 years

BEL Recruitment 2021 Salary

Trainee Engineer - I - Rs. 25,000/- per month for the 1st Year of engagement, Rs. 28,000/- per month for the 2nd year and Rs. 31,000/- per month for the 3rd year respectively.

Project Engineer -I - Rs. 35,000/- per month for the 1st Year of engagement, Rs. 40,000/- per month for the 2nd year, Rs. 45, 000/- per month for the 3rd year and Rs. 50, 000/- per month for the 4th year respectively.

Download BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Application Form

Official Website

How to apply for BEL Recruitment 2021

Candidate can apply for these posts through offline mode by sending applications to the MANAGER(HR/SC&US), Bharat Electronics Ltd, Jalahalli, Bangalore – 560013 on or before 9 June 2021.

BEL Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

Trainee Engineer – I: Rs. 200/-

Project Engineer – I: Rs. 500/-