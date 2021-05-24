Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @bel-india.in for Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer Posts

BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @bel-india.in for Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer Posts.The candidates can refer to this notification to check eligibility, important dates, experience, selection, salary and other details here.

Created On: May 24, 2021 21:54 IST
BEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer under the Ministry of Defence, requires the following personnel on a contract basis for its Strategic Communication and Unmanned Systems SBU, Bengaluru Complex. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 9 June 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 9 June 2021

BEL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Trainee Engineer - I - 6 Posts
  • Project Engineer -I - 3 Posts

BEL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Trainee Engineer - I - BE/B.Tech/B.Sc-Engg (4 Years) in Aerospace/Aeronautical Engineering.
  • Project Engineer -I - BE/B. Tech/B.Sc. Engg. (4 Years)/ME/M.Tech in Aerospace/Aeronautical Engineering.

BEL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • Trainee Engineer - I - 25 years
  • Project Engineer -I - 28 years

BEL Recruitment 2021 Salary

  • Trainee Engineer - I - Rs. 25,000/- per month for the 1st Year of engagement, Rs. 28,000/- per month for the 2nd year and Rs. 31,000/- per month for the 3rd year respectively.
  • Project Engineer -I - Rs. 35,000/- per month for the 1st Year of engagement, Rs. 40,000/- per month for the 2nd year, Rs. 45, 000/- per month for the 3rd year and Rs. 50, 000/- per month for the 4th year respectively.

How to apply for BEL Recruitment 2021
Candidate can apply for these posts through offline mode by sending applications to the MANAGER(HR/SC&US), Bharat Electronics Ltd, Jalahalli, Bangalore – 560013 on or before 9 June 2021.

BEL Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

Trainee Engineer – I: Rs. 200/-

Project Engineer – I: Rs. 500/-

 
