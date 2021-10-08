Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

BEL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 88 Trainee Engineer/Project Engineer Posts @bel-india.in, Check Eligibility

Bharat Electronics Limited, a Navartna Company and India’s premier professional electronics Company has invited applications for the 88 Posts of Trainee Engineer I and Project Engineer I on its official website. Check details here.

Created On: Oct 8, 2021 10:38 IST
BEL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification :  Bharat Electronics Limited, a Navartna Company and India’s premier professional electronics Company under the Ministry of Defence has invited applications for the 88 Posts of Trainee Engineer I and Project Engineer I on temporary basis for its Panchkula unit. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Job Notification 2021 on or before 27 October 2021. 

In a bid to apply for BEL Recruitment 2021Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational nullification including 4 Years Full time BE/ B.Tech course from reputed Institute/University in the trade as mentioned in the notification. Applying candidates should note that they will be paid a consolidated remuneration of Rs. 25,000/- per month for the 1st year, Rs. 28,000/- for 2nd year and Rs.31,000/- for 3rd year.

 

Important Date for BEL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application:27 October 2021

Vacancy Details for BEL Recruitment 2021Job Notification:
Total: 88 Posts 
Trainee Engineer -I: 55
Project Engineer - I: 33


Eligibility Criteria for BEL Recruitment 2021Job Notification:
Educational Qualification: 4 Years Full time BE/ B.Tech course from reputed Institute/University in the following Engineering discipline –
a) Electronics - Electronics/ Electronics& Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Telecommunication/ Communication
b) Mechanical
Check the notification link for details of the Eligibility Criteria/Experience for the posts. 

Age Limit for BEL Recruitment 2021Job Notification:
Upper age limit as on 01.10.2021 
Trainee Engineer -I: 25 Years
Project Engineer - I: 28 Years

BEL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:   PDF
 

How to Apply for BEL Recruitment 2021Job Notification:
Interested candidates can apply online on or before  27 October 2021. Applying candidates should note that they will have to  to enter all information correctly in the online application form and verify the same before submission, as changes shall not be permitted after submission of the application form. Please check the notification for the list of document to be uploaded with the application form. 

