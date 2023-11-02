BEML Executive Recruitment 2023 Notification For 101Various Posts, Apply Online

BEML Executive Recruitment 2023: The Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) has released the recruitment notification for 101 Executive vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 6. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - bemlindia.in
The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through an Online Test and Interview. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.
BEML Executive Recruitment 2023
BEML Executive notification for the recruitment of 101 Executives has been released. The application process for the post started on November 6. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below
|
BEML Executive Recruitment 2023
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Bharat Earth Movers Limited
|
Posts Name
|
BEML Executive
|
Total Vacancies
|
101
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Vacancy Announced on
|
November 2, 2023
|
Application Start Date
|
November 6, 2023
|
Application End Date
|
November 20, 2023
|
Selection process
|
Online Test
Interview
BEML Executive Notification PDF
Candidates can download the BEML Executive Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 101 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of BEML Executive Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.
|
BEML Executive
What is the Application Fee For the BEML Executives?
Candidates can fill out the BEML Executive application form from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. The application fee for BEML Executive is Rs 500 for candidates belonging to Gen/EWS/OBC, whereas those belonging to SC/ST/PwBD candidates need not pay application fees.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
Gen/EWS/OBC
|
Rs 500
|
SC/ST/PwBD
|
Nill
Vacancies For BEML Executives
A total of 101 vacancies were announced by BEML for Executive recruitment. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below
|
Position
|
Total
|
Assistant Officer
|
2
|
Management Trainee
|
21
|
Officer
|
11
|
Assistant Manager
|
35
|
Manager
|
7
|
Senior Manager
|
3
|
Assistant General Manager
|
8
|
Deputy General Manager
|
8
|
General Manager
|
1
|
Chief General Manager
|
2
|
Executive Director
|
3
What is the BEML Executives Eligibility and Age Limit
The eligibility criteria and age limit for BEML Executive Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the BEML Executive Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.
Educational Qualification and Age Limit
The required educational qualification and age limit varies as per the post candidates are applying for. We recommend reading the official notification for detailed educational qualifications and upper-age limit.
BEML Executives Selection Process
The BEML Executive 2023 selection will be done in two parts.
- Online Test
- Interview
- Document Verification
BEML Executives Salary 2023
The monthly salary of the selected candidates varies as per the post. Check the table below for the Executive Officer pay scale.
|
Position
|
BEML Pay Scale
|
Assistant Officer
|
Rs.30,000 – Rs.1,20,000
|
Management Trainee / Officer
|
Rs.40,000 – Rs.1,40,000
|
Assistant Manager
|
Rs.50,000 – Rs.1,60,000
|
Manager
|
Rs.60,000 – Rs.1,80,000
|
Senior Manager
|
Rs.70,000 – Rs.2,00,000
|
Assistant General Manager
|
Rs.80,000 – Rs.2,20,000
|
Deputy General Manager
|
Rs.90,000 – Rs.2,40,000
|
General Manager
|
Rs.1,00,000 – Rs.2,60,000
|
Chief General Manager
|
Rs.1,20,000 – Rs.2,80,000
|
Executive Director
|
Rs.1,50,000 – Rs.3,00,000
Steps to Apply for the BEML Executives
Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates
Step 1: Visit the Official Website - bemlindia.in
Step 2: Click on the careers button and click on the apply link of recruitment of executive.
Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission a unique number will be generated
Step 4: Pay the required fees
Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference