BEML Executive Recruitment 2023 Notification For 101Various Posts, Apply Online

BEML Executive Recruitment 2023 is out for 101 Various Posts on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for BEML Executive Recruitment 2023

BEML Executive Recruitment 2023: The Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) has released the recruitment notification for 101 Executive vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 6. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - bemlindia.in

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through an Online Test and Interview. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

BEML Executive notification for the recruitment of 101 Executives has been released. The application process for the post started on November 6. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

Recruitment Authority

Bharat Earth Movers Limited

Posts Name

BEML Executive

Total Vacancies

101

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

November 2, 2023

Application Start Date

November 6, 2023

Application End Date

November 20, 2023

Selection process

Online Test

Interview

BEML Executive Notification PDF

Candidates can download the BEML Executive Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 101 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of BEML Executive Recruitment 2023 through the link given below. 

BEML Executive

Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For the BEML Executives?

Candidates can fill out the BEML Executive application form from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. The application fee for BEML Executive is Rs 500 for candidates belonging to Gen/EWS/OBC, whereas those belonging to SC/ST/PwBD candidates need not pay application fees.

Category

Application Fee

Gen/EWS/OBC

Rs 500

SC/ST/PwBD

Nill

Vacancies For BEML Executives

A total of 101 vacancies were announced by BEML for Executive recruitment. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Position

Total

Assistant Officer

2

Management Trainee

21

Officer

11

Assistant Manager

35

Manager

7

Senior Manager

3

Assistant General Manager

8

Deputy General Manager

8

General Manager

1

Chief General Manager

2

Executive Director

3

What is the BEML Executives Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for BEML Executive Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the BEML Executive Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

The required educational qualification and age limit varies as per the post candidates are applying for. We recommend reading the official notification for detailed educational qualifications and upper-age limit.

BEML Executives Selection Process

The BEML Executive 2023 selection will be done in two parts. 

  1. Online Test
  2. Interview
  3. Document Verification

BEML Executives Salary 2023

The monthly salary of the selected candidates varies as per the post. Check the table below for the Executive Officer pay scale.

Position

BEML Pay Scale

Assistant Officer

Rs.30,000 – Rs.1,20,000

Management Trainee / Officer

Rs.40,000 – Rs.1,40,000

Assistant Manager

Rs.50,000 – Rs.1,60,000

Manager

Rs.60,000 – Rs.1,80,000

Senior Manager

Rs.70,000 – Rs.2,00,000

Assistant General Manager

Rs.80,000 – Rs.2,20,000

Deputy General Manager

Rs.90,000 – Rs.2,40,000

General Manager

Rs.1,00,000 – Rs.2,60,000

Chief General Manager

Rs.1,20,000 – Rs.2,80,000

Executive Director

Rs.1,50,000 – Rs.3,00,000

Steps to Apply for the BEML Executives 

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - bemlindia.in

Step 2: Click on the careers button and click on the apply link of recruitment of executive.

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission a unique number will be generated

Step 4: Pay the required fees

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference

 

FAQ

When will the detailed Notification for BEML Executive Officer Recruitment 2023 be released?

The BEML Executive Recruitment 2023 for executives is announced on the official website by the recruitment authority for 101 posts.

How many posts have been announced in BEML Executive Recruitment 2023 for executives?

A total of 101 posts have been announced in the BEML Executive Recruitment 2023 notification for executives.

What is the age limit to apply for BEML Executive Recruitment 2023?

Candidates having an age of 51 years (Varies as per post) years can apply for BEML Executive Recruitment 2023 for posts. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government reservation norms.

What is the BEML Executive Selection Process 2023?

Candidates will be selected for BEML Executive Recruitment 2023 based on two steps i.e. Online Test and Interview. A detailed process is given in the above article.

