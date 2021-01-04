BHEL Recruitment 2021 for 150 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @jhs.bhel.com

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Jhansi, has published the recruitment notification for the post of Trade Apprentice & Technician/ Graduate Apprentice. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 through online mode on official website jhs.bhel.com. The last date for BHEL Apprentice Registration is 16 January 2021.

BHEL Bhopal Apprentice Online Application Link is also given below. Candidate can apply directly through the prescribed link.

Important Dates

Last Date for Submitting Online Application – 16 January 2021

Last Date for Submitting Documents- 23 January 2021

BHEL Vacancy Details

Trade Apprentice - 120 Posts

Fitter - 44

Turner - 5

Electronic (Mechanic) – 5

Electrician - 38

Welder - 12

Draftsman (Mechanic) - 5

Computer Operator and Programming assistant (COPA/PASAA) - 4

Plumber - 1

Carpenter -1

Technician Apprentice - 30

Electrical - 6

Mechanical - 9

Electronics - 6

Instrument and Control - 2

Civil - 2

Computer Application - 4

Modern Office Management and Secretarial /Practice - 1

Eligibility Criteria for BHEL Trade and Technician Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

Trade Apprentice - 10th passed/12th passed and ITI from NCVT

Technician Apprentice - Diploma/Degree in Engineering

Technician Apprentice Modern Office Management and Secretarial /Practice - 2 years Diploma

Age Limit:

18 to 27 years

How to Apply for BHEL Trade and Technician Apprentice Jobs 2021 ?

Firstly, candidates have to register at appretniceshipindia.org for ITI Apprentice and NCVT MIS Portal (https://ncvtmis.gov.in) for Technician. After registration, candidates can apply online to the post through official website ट jhs.bhel.com on or before 16 January 2021. Candidates should also send their documents by post to BHEL Jhansi , UP latest by 23 January 2021.

BHEL ITI Apprentice Notification

BHEL Technician Apprentice Notification