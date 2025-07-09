BHEL Result 2025: Download Engineer and Supervisor Trainee Merit List and Cut -off Marks at bhel.com - More Details Here

BHEL Reslt 2025 Out: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has announced the BHEL Engineer Trainee Result 2025 on its official website, bhel.com. The result has been declared for the online examination conducted on April 11 and 12, 2025, held to fill 150 Engineer Trainee posts in various disciplines, including Mechanical, Civil, Electronics, and Electrical.
As per the official BHEL Result PDF, a total of 2025 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round. Along with the result, the exam authority has also released the category-wise cut-off marks. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their result from the official website.
BHEL Result 2025 Out
BHEL issued the BHEL result for both the Supervisor and Engineer Trainee posts. Candidates who took the exam on April 11 and 12 can download the result pdf via the direct link provided below.
|BHEL Result 2025 Download Link
|Click here
How to Check BHEL Result 2025?
Here are the simple steps to check and download BHEL result pdf at bhel.com
- Visit the official website at bhel.com
- On the homepage, check for the BHEL result and cut off download link.
- Once found, click on it.
- A PDF will appear on the screen containing roll numbver of the shortlisted candidates and cut off marks.
- Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.
BHEL Cut Off 2025
The recruitment authority has released the discipline-wise and category-wise cut-off marks for the online exam. Candidates securing marks equal to or above these cut-offs have qualified for the next selection stage.
|
Discipline
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Mechanical
|
50.52
|
45
|
48.65
|
45.63
|
42.19
|
Electrical
|
65.1
|
60
|
62.19
|
56.25
|
54.38
|
Civil
|
63.85
|
60
|
60.42
|
55.42
|
54.58
|
Electronics
|
59.17
|
51
|
54.9
|
50.21
|
43.13
|
Chemical
|
60.31
|
54
|
56.88
|
52.71
|
NA
|
Metallurgy
|
63.75
|
56
|
58.02
|
56.46
|
NA
BHEL Result 2025 Merit List PDF Download
The officials will issue the final merit list based on the candidates performance in written exam and interview round. It will be prepared based on the weightage ratio of 75:25 respectively.
What’s Next After BHEL Engineer Trainee Result 2025?
Candidates shortlisted in the online exam will now proceed to the Personal Interview round, the final stage of the recruitment process. The hall ticket for the same has already been released on the official website.
