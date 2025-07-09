BHEL Result 2025: Download Engineer and Supervisor Trainee Merit List and Cut -off Marks at bhel.com - More Details Here

BHEL Reslt 2025 Out: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has announced the BHEL Engineer Trainee Result 2025 on its official website, bhel.com. The result has been declared for the online examination conducted on April 11 and 12, 2025, held to fill 150 Engineer Trainee posts in various disciplines, including Mechanical, Civil, Electronics, and Electrical.

As per the official BHEL Result PDF, a total of 2025 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round. Along with the result, the exam authority has also released the category-wise cut-off marks. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their result from the official website.

BHEL issued the BHEL result for both the Supervisor and Engineer Trainee posts. Candidates who took the exam on April 11 and 12 can download the result pdf via the direct link provided below.