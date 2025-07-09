BHEL Result 2025: Download Engineer and Supervisor Trainee Merit List and Cut -off Marks at bhel.com - More Details Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
BHEL Result 2025 is released for Engineer Trainee post. A total of 2025 candidates are selected for Interview round. Candidates appeared for the exam can either visit the official website to check their result or click on the direct link provided in the article.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki
Jul 9, 2025, 13:15 IST
BHEL Result 2025 Released at bhel.com
BHEL Result 2025 Released at bhel.com

BHEL Reslt 2025 Out: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has announced the BHEL Engineer Trainee Result 2025 on its official website, bhel.com. The result has been declared for the online examination conducted on April 11 and 12, 2025, held to fill 150 Engineer Trainee posts in various disciplines, including Mechanical, Civil, Electronics, and Electrical.
As per the official BHEL Result PDF, a total of 2025 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round. Along with the result, the exam authority has also released the category-wise cut-off marks. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their result from the official website.

BHEL Result 2025 Out

BHEL issued the BHEL result for both the Supervisor and Engineer Trainee posts. Candidates who took the exam on April 11 and 12 can download the result pdf via the direct link provided below.

BHEL Result 2025 Download Link Click here

How to Check BHEL Result 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download BHEL result pdf at bhel.com

  1. Visit the official website at bhel.com
  2. On the homepage, check for the BHEL result and cut off download link.
  3. Once found, click on it.
  4. A PDF will appear on the screen containing roll numbver of the shortlisted candidates and cut off marks.
  5. Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.

BHEL Cut Off 2025

The recruitment authority has released the discipline-wise and category-wise cut-off marks for the online exam. Candidates securing marks equal to or above these cut-offs have qualified for the next selection stage. 

Discipline

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Mechanical

50.52

45

48.65

45.63

42.19

Electrical

65.1

60

62.19

56.25

54.38

Civil

63.85

60

60.42

55.42

54.58

Electronics

59.17

51

54.9

50.21

43.13

Chemical

60.31

54

56.88

52.71

NA

Metallurgy

63.75

56

58.02

56.46

NA

BHEL Result 2025 Merit List PDF Download

The officials will issue the final merit list based on the candidates performance in written exam and interview round. It will be prepared based on the weightage ratio of 75:25 respectively.

BHEL Cut Off PDF

What’s Next After BHEL Engineer Trainee Result 2025?

Candidates shortlisted in the online exam will now proceed to the Personal Interview round, the final stage of the recruitment process. The hall ticket for the same has already been released on the official website.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
