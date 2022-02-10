Big Step: Extra Practice ICSE Specimen Papers for Semester 2 Uploaded for Class 10, to help students with Better Final Results

The ICSE Semester 1 Results have been hard on a lot of students. Some expected a different score based on their calculation using the answer key but now they may get their answer sheets re-evaluated (which can only be done till 10th Feb).

The ICSE Semester 1 Results have been hard on a lot of students. Some expected a different score based on their calculation using the answer key but now they may get their answer sheets re-evaluated (which can only be done till 10th Feb). This disappointment clubbed with stress around the pandemic and possible offline exams, is making students and teachers feel the need for a final preparation solution.

In line with this need, a guidebook including some extra practice specimen papers in this final revision resource has been released, based on the ICSE Specimen Papers uploaded on December 20th 2021, on CISCE official website. Take a look at some more details given below.

ICSE Marking Scheme Points

This final resource material provides 25% Objective + 75% Subjective Questions for each chapter and subject, from past 10 year papers, along with ‘Comments of Examiners’ for all, important subjective questions.

Resource Material

These examiner comments are taken from official PDFs of analysis of students’ performance on the CISCE website.

Teachers believe that if students practice these questions and understand these points, they can learn how to form answers for the subjective board exam questions and score maximum marks. This material is provided in collaboration with Educart.

Screenshot of Examiners’ Comments sourced from ICSE Class 10 Physics Analysis of Pupil

Extra Practice Specimen Papers

Four extra practice sample papers have also been made available for every subject in this resource material, which is a big plus for all ICSE Class 10 students looking for a reliable source for extra practice.

Extra Specimen Papers Resource Material

They are available for all main ICSE subjects - English Language, Literature in English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History & Civics and Geography. An example screenshot of these sample (specimen) papers is given below.

Screenshot of Extra Practice Specimen Papers provided in these final guidebooks by Educart

Teachers are saying that these sample papers of Educart provide resource material that is prepared exactly as per the expected ICSE Semester 2 exam and will help students a lot in honing their skills for 2 hours paper completion.

If there’s stress and uncertainty on one side then there is this great help for students on the other with this revision material. Students now have an opportunity to practice the exact paper pattern followed in Semester 2 Board exams and learn past 10-year relevant questions and concise theory points.

Note: The article is written by the Brand Desk.