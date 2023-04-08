BSEB 10th 2023: Compartment Exam Application Date Extended, Check Revised Dates Here

Bihar Board has extended the last date for candidates to apply for the BSEB 10th compartment exams. Candidates can submit the applications until April 10, 2023. Check complete details here.

BSEB 10th Compartment Applications 2023: Bihar School Examination Board has extended the Bihar 10th Matric compartment exam applications. Candidates who are yet to apply for the 10th matric examination can visit the official website of the Bihar board and complete the matric application process.

According to the revised schedule, the last date to apply for Bihar 10th compartment exam is April 10, 2023. Candidates who aware unable to secure the required marks to qualify the class 10 exams can visit the official website of the board to apply for the compartment exams. The schedule for the Bihar board 10th compartment exam will be announced soon.

To apply for the compartment exams, students can visit the official website and enter their login credentials in the link given. BSEB 10th compartment exam applications are available on the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com. A direct link for candidates to apply for the 10th compartment exams is also available below.

Bihar 10th Compartment Exam ApplicationsDirect link - Click Here

How to apply for Bihar 10th Compartment Exams

To apply for the Bihar Board 10th compartment exams students can follow the following steps

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board

Step 2: Click on the BSEB 10th compartment exam applications

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter the details required

Step 4: Fill the Bihar online compartment applications

Step 5: Submit the required fee and click on the final submission

