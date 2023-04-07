BSEB 10th Compartment Exam 2023: Application Window to Close Today

Bihar class 10 compartment exam application window to close today. Students can apply for the compartment exams through the link available on the official website.

BSEB 10th Compartment Applications 2023: Bihar School Examination Board will close the BSEB 10th compartment exam registration window today - April 7, 2023. Candidates who were unable to qualify the 10th exam on the first attempt can apply for the compartment exams and improve their scores.

The compartment application link is available on the official website of the Bihar board. According to the instructions given, students can apply for a maximum of two papers and English for the compartment exams. The results of the BSEB 10th compartment exam 2023 will be announced on the official website soon after the exams conclude.

The 10th compartment exam application of the Bihar Board is available on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. A direct link for students to complete the compartment exam applications is also available below.

Bihar 10th compartment exam - Click Here

How to Apply for Bihar 10th Compartment Exam 2023

The Bihar 10th compartment application 2023 is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps given below to complete the applications for the 10th compartment exam.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board

Step 2: Click on the BSEB 10th compartment exam application link

Step 3: Login using the credentials

Step 4: Fill in the compartment applications

Step 5: Submit the requisite fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

The board has also issued a helpline number for the students facing difficulty when applying for the compartment exams. This year a total of 16,10,657 students passed the Bihar 10th exams with an overall pass percentage of 81.04%.

