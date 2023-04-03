BSEB 10th Compartment Exam Applications Commence at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar 10th Compartment exam applications are now available on the official website/ Candidates appearing for the Bihar 10th compartment exams can complete the applications through the link available here.

BSEB 10th Compartment Exam 2023: Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB 10th Compartment Exam applications. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar 10th exams and want to improve their exam scores can apply for the BSEB 10th compartment exams through the link available on the official website.

According to the details available on the official website, the last date for students to submit the BSEB 10th compartment exam applications is April 7, 2023. To apply for the BSEB 10th compartment exams, students are required to visit the official website and login using the credentials following which verification of the students and the fee payment can be completed.

BSEB 10th compartment exam applications are available on the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com. A direct link for students to complete the BSEB 10th compartment exams is also available below.

BSEB 10th Compartment Exam 2023 Direct Link - Click Here

Steps to Apply for BSEB 10th Compartment Exam 2023

Candidates applying for the Bihar Board 10th Compartment exams can follow the steps provided here to complete the application form.

Step 1: Visit the BSEB 10th official website

Step 2: Click on the Bihar 10th Compartment exam applications

Step 3: Enter the User ID and Password

Step 4: Fill in the details and complete the verification process

Step 5: Submit the compartment exam application fee and click on the final submission link

