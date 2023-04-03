BSEB 10th Scrutiny 2023: Applications Commence Today, Check Details Here

Bihar Board 10th answer sheet scrutiny applications to be released on the official website today. Candidates eligible to apply can complete the answer sheet scrutiny applications through the link available on the official website.

BSEB 10th Scrutiny 2023: Bihar School Examination Board will begin the BSEB 10th scrutiny registrations today - April 3, 2023. Those who have appeared for the Bihar 10th exams and want to give their answer sheets for re-evaluation can visit the official website of the board today to submit the scrutiny applications.

Bihar Board Matric Result 2023 was announced on March 31, 2023. According to the details given by the board, the overall pass percentage was 81.04%. A total of 16,10,657 students appeared for the Bihar Board 10th exams. Details regarding the Bihar 10th Compartment exams 2023 are also expected to be announced shortly.

Through the Bihar 10th re-evaluation scrutiny procedure, students get a chance to re-check their answer sheets for any errors. The Bihar 10th scrutiny application 2023 will be available on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can also apply for the BSEB 10th scrutiny through the direct link available here.

BSEB 10th Answer Sheet Scrutiny Applications 2023

The Bihar Board class 10 answer sheet scrutiny applications will be available on the official website of the Bihar Board. Students who are not satisfied with the marks can apply for the Bihar 10th Answer sheet scrutiny through the link given on the website. Students can also follow the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the Bihar 10th official website

Step 2: Click on the BSEB 10th Scrutiny application link

Step 3: Click on the Scrutiny link and login

Step 4: Fill in the details regarding the subjects for scrutiny

Step 5: Submit the requisite fee and click on the final submission link

The answer sheets of the BSEB 10th students who have appeared for scrutiny will be taken for re-evaluation shortly after the application window closes. Students must note that the results of the scrutiny will be announced on the official website shortly after the scrutiny is completed.

