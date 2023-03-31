BSEB 10th Result 2023: Scrutiny Applications from April 3, Check Details Here

Bihar 10th Result 2023 answer sheet scrutiny applications to be available soon. Candidates eligible to apply can visit the official website from April 3, 2023 onwards and submit the scrutiny applications.

BSEB 10th Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board has announced the Bihar 10th Result 2023 on the official website. A total of 16,10,657 students qualified the Bihar board class 10 examinations. The board along with announcing the Bihar 10th Result 2023 has also announced details regarding the BSEB 10th scrutiny. According to the dates available. The Bihar 10th answer sheet scrutiny applications will be available from April 3, 2023.

Students who have appeared for the Bihar 10th exams and are not satisfied with the marks secured can apply for the Bihar 10th compartment exams. According to the data given, a total of 6,61,570 boys and 6,43,633 girls have qualified the Bihar Board 10th exam 2023.

The link for candidates to apply for the Bihar 10th answer sheet scrutiny will be made available on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar 10th Scrutiny Applications

The Bihar Board class 10 answer sheet scrutiny applications will be available on the official website of Bihar Board. Candidates can follow the below given steps to complete the BSEB 10th scrutiny applications

Step 1: Visit the Bihar Board official website

Step 2: Click on BSEB 10th answer sheet scrutiny link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Fill in the Bihar 10th scrutiny application

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

Bihar 10th Compartment Exams

According to the official announcement made during the BSEB 10th Result 2023 press conference, the BSEB scrutiny and compartment exams will be conducted by May 31, 2023. The dates have been scheduled keeping in mind the admission procedures for the students. Candidates must also note that they cannot apply for the answer sheets scrutiny of more than 2 subjects. Candidates who have failed in more than 2 subjects will have to appear for the compartment exams.

Also Read: Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 OUT