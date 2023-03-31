BSEB 10th Result 2023: Scrutiny Applications from April 3, Check Details Here

BSEB 10th Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board has announced the Bihar 10th Result 2023 on the official website. A total of 16,10,657 students qualified the Bihar board class 10 examinations. The board along with announcing the Bihar 10th Result 2023 has also announced details regarding the BSEB 10th scrutiny. According to the dates available. The Bihar 10th answer sheet scrutiny applications will be available from April 3, 2023.
Students who have appeared for the Bihar 10th exams and are not satisfied with the marks secured can apply for the Bihar 10th compartment exams. According to the data given, a total of 6,61,570 boys and 6,43,633 girls have qualified the Bihar Board 10th exam 2023.
The link for candidates to apply for the Bihar 10th answer sheet scrutiny will be made available on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Bihar 10th Scrutiny Applications
The Bihar Board class 10 answer sheet scrutiny applications will be available on the official website of Bihar Board. Candidates can follow the below given steps to complete the BSEB 10th scrutiny applications
Step 1: Visit the Bihar Board official website
Step 2: Click on BSEB 10th answer sheet scrutiny link
Step 3: Enter the login credentials
Step 4: Fill in the Bihar 10th scrutiny application
Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission
Bihar 10th Compartment Exams
According to the official announcement made during the BSEB 10th Result 2023 press conference, the BSEB scrutiny and compartment exams will be conducted by May 31, 2023. The dates have been scheduled keeping in mind the admission procedures for the students. Candidates must also note that they cannot apply for the answer sheets scrutiny of more than 2 subjects. Candidates who have failed in more than 2 subjects will have to appear for the compartment exams.
