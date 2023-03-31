BSEB 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Bihar Board Matric Result OUT, Get Direct Link Here

31 Mar, 2023 02:26 PM IST BSEB 2023 Result Statistics According to the statistics available a total od 16.10 Lakh students have qualified the BSEB 10th exam 2023. The board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 81.04%. Check the details below. Category Numbers Number of students Passed 16,10,657 Overall Pass Percentage 81.04% Pass Percentage of Boys 6,61,570 Pass Percentage of Girls 6,43,633 Also Read: Bihar Board 10th Result 2023

31 Mar, 2023 02:02 PM IST Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Topper BSEB 10th Result 2023 is now available on the official website. Mohammad Islam Ashraf has secured the top rank in Bihar 10th exam 2023 with 489 (97.8%).

31 Mar, 2023 01:43 PM IST Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Declared Bihar 10th result 2023 is now available on the official website. According to the data provided, the board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 81.04 %. Candidates can check the complete details here. 16,10,657 total students

31 Mar, 2023 01:38 PM IST Bihar 10th Result 2023 Result OUT Bihar Board has announced the BSEB 10th Result 2023. The Education Minister has announced the results in an official press conference.

31 Mar, 2023 12:12 PM IST Bihar Matric Result 2023: Helpline Numbers for Students Bihar School Examination board has issued a set of helpline numbers and an email ID for students who face difficulty when checking their results or after the results are announced. Students can write to the board - bsebsehelpdesk@gmail.com or call on these BSEB helpline numbers - 0612-2232074, 2232257, 2232239, 2230051, 2232227, 8757241924, 7563067820.

31 Mar, 2023 11:59 AM IST List of Website to Check the BSEB 10th Result 2023 Aspirants can check the 10th class Bihar Board result on these websites: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

31 Mar, 2023 11:42 AM IST Bihar 10th Result 2023: How to Check Bihar Board Result? Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023 will be announced at 1:15 Today. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check the Bihar 10th Result 2023. Step 1: Bihar Board Result can be checked by visiting the BSEB official website which is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Step 2: Enter your roll number and roll code. Step 3: Click on the search button. Step 4: BSEB Matric result 2023 will be displayed on your screen. Download it and take its printout for further use.



31 Mar, 2023 11:29 AM IST Documents Required when checking BSEB 10th Result 2023 When checking the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023, students are required to keep their admit card ready with them. Students are required to enter the BSEB 10th roll number and roll code which are also mentioned on the Bihar 10th Admit Card 2023.

31 Mar, 2023 10:49 AM IST BSEB 10th Result 2023: Previous Year statistics Bihar Board 10th result 2023 will be announced on the official website soon. Along with announcing the board results, the board will be announcing the data of the number of students who have qualified the exams. Candidates can check the data from the previous year below. Category Numbers Total 16,11,099 pass percentage 79.88% Passed 12,86,971 Girls 6,08,861 Boys 6,78,110

31 Mar, 2023 10:22 AM IST Bihar Matric Result 2023: Compartment Exam Bihar School Examination Board will be announcing the BSEB class 10 result soon. The board will also announce the details of the Bihar 10th compartment exams after the announcement of the result. Candidates can fill and submit the online application form for the compartment exams through the link on the official website.

31 Mar, 2023 10:06 AM IST Class 10 Bihar Board Result 2023: Answer Sheet Scrutiny Like the Intermediate exams, Bihar Board will also be conducting the answer sheet scrutiny for the class 10 students. Those who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated can visit the official website and apply for the scrutiny process. Details regarding the answer sheet scrutiny will be available on the official website of the board after the Bihar Class 10 Result is announced.

31 Mar, 2023 09:51 AM IST Bihar 10th Result 2023: Alternate ways to check results Apart from the result link which will be available on the official website, students will also be able to check the Bihar Board class 10 result 2023 via SMS. Candidates can check the below-given steps to check the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 via SMS. Step 1 - Go to the SMS application on your mobile phone. Step 2 - Type a message in the given format: BIHAR10 <space>ROLL-NUMBER Step 3 - Now, send the message to a specified number 56263. Step 4 - Bihar Board will send the Bihar board class 10th Result 2023 on the same number.

31 Mar, 2023 09:15 AM IST 10th Bihar Matric Result 2023: Original Marksheets Bihar Board officials will issue the original mark sheets of the students shortly after the board results are announced. Candidates can collect their Bihar board original mark sheets and certificates from their respective schools once the same is provided by the board.

31 Mar, 2023 09:06 AM IST Minimum Marks Required to qualify Bihar 10th Exam 2023 According to the marking scheme followed students must secure a minimum of 30% percent marks in each subject to qualify the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023. Also Read: Bihar Board 10th Result 2023

31 Mar, 2023 08:59 AM IST Details Given on Bihar 10th Result 2023 The board will first be issuing the online copy of the results as soon as the board results are announced. The original marksheet and certificate will be issued shortly after the Bihar 10th result is announced. The Bihar board 10th Result 2023 will contain the following details. Candidate name

31 Mar, 2023 08:41 AM IST Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023: Toppers list Bihar School Examination Board will be announcing the BSEB 10th result 2023 today. Along with announcing the Matric result, the officials will also announce the list of students who have topped the exams from across the state. Candidates will be issued the complete list of toppers shortly after the Bihar 10th results are announced.

31 Mar, 2023 08:05 AM IST How to check the BSEB Matric Result 2023 The 10th Bihar board matric result 2023 will be announced on the official website of the board. Students can follow the below-given steps to check the Bihar 10th Result 2023. Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Board Step 2: Click on the Bihar Class 10 Result link Step 3: Enter the Roll number and Roll Code in the result link given Step 4: The Bihar 10th Result 2023 will be displayed Step 5: Download the Bihar 10th Result 2023 for further reference

