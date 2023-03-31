BSEB 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Bihar Board Matric Result OUT, Get Direct Link Here

Live

BSEB 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Bihar Board Matric Result OUT

Updated: 31 Mar, 2023 02:26 PM IST

Get here live updates and latest news for BSEB 10th Result 2023

HIGHLIGHTS

Bihar Matric Result 2023 TODAY
BSEB 10th Result 2023 to be OUT by at 1:15 PM
Official Bihar 10th Result Link - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB 10th Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board has announced the Bihar Board Matric Result 2023. Candidates awaiting the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 can now visit the official website of the Bihar Board to check the exam result. Bihar 10th result 2023 was announced by the education minister prof. Chandra Shekhar in a press conference. 


Over 16 Lakh students are awaiting the Bihar 10th Result 2023. The Bihar Board Class 10 exams 2023 were conducted from February 14 to 22, 2023. The exams were conducted in two phases. Approximately 8,25,121 students appeared in phase 1 of the exams and 8,12,293 students appeared in phase 2. BSEB 10th result link will also be available on the official result portal - results.biharboardonline.com.

Keep refreshing this page for the LIVE Updates related to BSEB Bihar 10th Result 2023!

LIVE UPDATES

  • 31 Mar, 2023 02:26 PM IST

    BSEB 2023 Result Statistics

    According to the statistics available a total od 16.10 Lakh students have qualified the BSEB 10th exam 2023. The board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 81.04%. Check the details below. 

    Category

    Numbers

    Number of students Passed

    16,10,657

    Overall Pass Percentage

    81.04%

    Pass Percentage of Boys

    6,61,570

    Pass Percentage of Girls

    6,43,633

  • 31 Mar, 2023 02:02 PM IST

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Topper

    BSEB 10th Result 2023 is now available on the official website. Mohammad Islam Ashraf has secured the top rank in Bihar 10th exam 2023 with 489 (97.8%).

  • 31 Mar, 2023 01:43 PM IST

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Declared

    Bihar 10th result 2023 is now available on the official website. According to the data provided, the board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 81.04 %. Candidates can check the complete details here. 

    • 16,10,657 total students
    • 6,61,570 boys pass
    • 6,43,633 girls pass

  • 31 Mar, 2023 01:38 PM IST

    Bihar 10th Result 2023 Result OUT

    Bihar Board has announced the BSEB 10th Result 2023. The Education Minister has announced the results in an official press conference.

  • 31 Mar, 2023 01:32 PM IST

    Bihar 10th Result 2023: Press Conference to Begin soon

    Bihar Board officials will soon begin the Press conference for the announcement of the Matric Result. Education Minister Prof. Chandra Shekhar will be announcing the Bihar 10th result 2023 shortly. 

  • 31 Mar, 2023 01:30 PM IST

    BSEB 10th Result Website Down

    The portal for students to check the Bihar 10th Result 2023 crashes. The board is expected to announce the Bihar Board Matric Result 2023 shortly. 

  • 31 Mar, 2023 01:27 PM IST

    Students awiait Bihar 10th Result 2023

    Over 16 Lakh students have appeared for the Bihar 10th exam. According to the announcement made, the results were scheduled to be announced by 1:15 PM. It is expected that the board will announce the BSEB 10th result by 1:30 PM.

  • 31 Mar, 2023 01:14 PM IST

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Check online

    Bihar Board Matric Result 2023 will be announced on the official website -results.biharboardonline.com. Students can keep refreshing this page for updates. 

  • 31 Mar, 2023 01:12 PM IST

    BSEB 10th Rssult Shortly

    Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023 is expected to be announced at 1:15 PM today. Candidates are advised to keep their BSEB 10th Admit Card ready with them to check the class 10 result. 

  • 31 Mar, 2023 01:04 PM IST

    Bihar Board 10th Result OUT Soon

    Bihar Board will be announcing the Bihar Board Class 10 result soon. Board officials will be announcing the BSEB 10th Result at 1:15 PM today. 

  • 31 Mar, 2023 01:03 PM IST

    Bihar 10th Result 2023: Minimum Marks Required

    Bihar 10th Result 2023 will be announced at 1:15 PM today. Candidates who secure a minimum of 30% aggregate will be eligible for further admissions to class 11. 

  • 31 Mar, 2023 12:40 PM IST

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Scorecard Details

    The Bihar Board class 10 scorecard will be released by the board officials soon. Candidates must note that the online copy downloaded from the website will be on a provisional basis and candidates will be issued the original marksheets and certificates shortly after the Bihar Board 10th results are announced.

  • 31 Mar, 2023 12:24 PM IST

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Time of Results

    According to the notification issued by Bihar Board, the BSEB 10th Result 2023 will be announced on the official website by 1:15 PM today - March 31, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the exams are advised to visit the official website to check the result. 

  • 31 Mar, 2023 12:12 PM IST

    Bihar Matric Result 2023: Helpline Numbers for Students

    Bihar School Examination board has issued a set of helpline numbers and an email ID for students who face difficulty when checking their results or after the results are announced. Students can write to the board -  bsebsehelpdesk@gmail.com or call on these BSEB helpline numbers - 0612-2232074, 2232257, 2232239, 2230051, 2232227, 8757241924, 7563067820. 

  • 31 Mar, 2023 11:59 AM IST

    List of Website to Check the BSEB 10th Result 2023

    Aspirants can check the 10th class Bihar Board result on these websites:

    • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

    • results.biharboardonline.com

  • 31 Mar, 2023 11:54 AM IST

    When to check Bihar 10th Result 2023

    Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023 will be announced on the official website by 1:15 PM today. Candidates awaiting the board results can visit the official website by 1:15 PM today to check the results.

  • 31 Mar, 2023 11:42 AM IST

    Bihar 10th Result 2023: How to Check Bihar Board Result?

    Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023 will be announced at 1:15 Today. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check the Bihar 10th Result 2023.

    Step 1: Bihar Board Result can be checked by visiting the BSEB official website which is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

    Step 2: Enter your roll number and roll code. 

    Step 3: Click on the search button.

    Step 4: BSEB Matric result 2023 will be displayed on your screen. Download it and take its printout for further use. 


  • 31 Mar, 2023 11:33 AM IST

    BSEB 10th Result 2023: Login Credentials

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 will be announced on the official website of the board by 1:15 PM.

  • 31 Mar, 2023 11:29 AM IST

    Documents Required when checking BSEB 10th Result 2023

    When checking the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023, students are required to keep their admit card ready with them. Students are required to enter the BSEB 10th roll number and roll code which are also mentioned on the Bihar 10th Admit Card 2023.

  • 31 Mar, 2023 11:03 AM IST

    BSEB 10th Result at 1:15 PM TODAY

    Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishore has informed that Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandra Shekar will be announcing the Bihar 10th Result 2023 today at 1:15 PM.

  • 31 Mar, 2023 11:01 AM IST

    Bihar 10th Result 2023: Date and Time Confirmed

    Bihar Board has officially announced the date and time for the announcement of Bihar 10th Result 2023. Bihar Board will announce the BSEB 10th Result 2023 by 1:15 PM today March 31, 2023. 

  • 31 Mar, 2023 10:55 AM IST

    BSEB 10th Result at 1:15 PM today

    Bihar 10th Result 2023 will be announced at 1 :15 PM today

  • 31 Mar, 2023 10:49 AM IST

    BSEB 10th Result 2023: Previous Year statistics

    Bihar Board 10th result 2023 will be announced on the official website soon. Along with announcing the board results, the board will be announcing the data of the number of students who have qualified the exams. Candidates can check the data from the previous year below. 

    Category Numbers
    Total 16,11,099
    pass percentage 79.88%
    Passed 12,86,971
    Girls 6,08,861 
    Boys 6,78,110

  • 31 Mar, 2023 10:35 AM IST

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Pass Percentage

    Bihar Board 10th result 2023 will be announced by the board officials soon. The board will also be announcing the details such as the overall pass percentage, data of number of students who appeared and qualified in the exams. In 2022, the pass percentage of Bihar Board 10th exam was 79.88%. The total number of students who appeared for the exams was 16,11,099 of which 12,86,971 students passed.

  • 31 Mar, 2023 10:22 AM IST

    Bihar Matric Result 2023: Compartment Exam

    Bihar School Examination Board will be announcing the BSEB class 10 result soon. The board will also announce the details of the Bihar 10th compartment exams after the announcement of the result. Candidates can fill and submit the online application form for the compartment exams through the link on the official website. 

  • 31 Mar, 2023 10:06 AM IST

    Class 10 Bihar Board Result 2023: Answer Sheet Scrutiny

    Like the Intermediate exams, Bihar Board will also be conducting the answer sheet scrutiny for the class 10 students. Those who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated can visit the official website and apply for the scrutiny process. Details regarding the answer sheet scrutiny will be available on the official website of the board after the Bihar Class 10 Result is announced.

  • 31 Mar, 2023 09:51 AM IST

    Bihar 10th Result 2023: Alternate ways to check results

    Apart from the result link which will be available on the official website, students will also be able to check the Bihar Board class 10 result 2023 via SMS. Candidates can check the below-given steps to check the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 via SMS.

    Step 1 - Go to the SMS application on your mobile phone.

    Step 2 - Type a message in the given format: BIHAR10 <space>ROLL-NUMBER

    Step 3 - Now, send the message to a specified number 56263.

    Step 4 - Bihar Board will send the Bihar board class 10th Result 2023 on the same number.

  • 31 Mar, 2023 09:41 AM IST

    Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023 Login Credentials

    To check the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023, candidates need to enter the following details in the result link.

    • Roll Number
    • Roll Code

  • 31 Mar, 2023 09:15 AM IST

    10th Bihar Matric Result 2023: Original Marksheets

    Bihar Board officials will issue the original mark sheets of the students shortly after the board results are announced. Candidates can collect their Bihar board original mark sheets and certificates from their respective schools once the same is provided by the board. 

  • 31 Mar, 2023 09:06 AM IST

    Minimum Marks Required to qualify Bihar 10th Exam 2023

    According to the marking scheme followed students must secure a minimum of 30% percent marks in each subject to qualify the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023.

  • 31 Mar, 2023 08:59 AM IST

    Details Given on Bihar 10th Result 2023

    The board will first be issuing the online copy of the results as soon as the board results are announced. The original marksheet and certificate will be issued shortly after the Bihar 10th result is announced. The Bihar board 10th Result 2023 will contain the following details.

    • Candidate name
    • Roll Number
    • Roll code
    • Father’s name
    • Mother's Name
    • School name
    • Registration number
    • Subject-wise marks secured
    • Subject-wise minimum marks required
    • Subject-wise total marks
    • Aggregate marks
    • Result status and division

  • 31 Mar, 2023 08:41 AM IST

    Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023: Toppers list

    Bihar School Examination Board will be announcing the BSEB 10th result 2023 today. Along with announcing the Matric result, the officials will also announce the list of students who have topped the exams from across the state. Candidates will be issued the complete list of toppers shortly after the Bihar 10th results are announced.

  • 31 Mar, 2023 08:17 AM IST

    10th Bihar Board Result 2023: Latest Updates

    Bihar Class 10 Result 2023 will be announced by the board officials soon. The board has completed the evaluation process of the answer sheets and also the verification of the BSEB Class 10 Toppers. The date and time for candidates to check the Bihar 10th Result 2023 is expected to be announced soon. 

  • 31 Mar, 2023 08:05 AM IST

    How to check the BSEB Matric Result 2023

    The 10th Bihar board matric result 2023 will be announced on the official website of the board. Students can follow the below-given steps to check the Bihar 10th Result 2023.

    Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Board

    Step 2: Click on the Bihar Class 10 Result link

    Step 3: Enter the Roll number and Roll Code in the result link given

    Step 4: The Bihar 10th Result 2023 will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the Bihar 10th Result 2023 for further reference

  • 31 Mar, 2023 07:55 AM IST

    Bihar 10th Date and Time Update and Twitter

    Bihar Board officials will be announcing the Board 10th result date and time through their official twitter account - @officialbseb. 

  • 31 Mar, 2023 07:42 AM IST

    Bihar Board matric results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in soon

    Bihar School Examination Board is expected to announce the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023 on the official website of the board soon. The board officials will announce the date and time for the announcement of the exam result. 

  • 31 Mar, 2023 07:38 AM IST

    Where to check Bihar 10th Result 2023

    Bihar Board officials will be announcing the class 10 results in a press conference following which the link for students to check the result will be announced online. The BSEB 10th Result 2023 will be available on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Apart from this link, students can also visit the official result portal - results.biharboardonline.com to check the result.


  • 31 Mar, 2023 07:37 AM IST

    When to check Bihar 10th Result 2023

    Going by the time followed for the Bihar Intermediate Result, the Bihar Board Matric Class 10 Result 2023 is also expected to be announced around 2 PM today. An official confirmation of the date and time is expected soon.

  • 31 Mar, 2023 07:36 AM IST

    BSEB 10th Result 2023 Date and Time

    Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023 is expected to be announced by the board today - March 31, 2023. An official date and time for the announcement of the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023 will be issued by the board officials soon. Candidates have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of the date and time for Bihar 10th result since the Board announced the Intermediate exam result on March 21, 2023. 

