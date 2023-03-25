Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: BSEB Matric Result Likely by March 28, Check Date and Time

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: BSEB will announce Matric result date and time on results.biharboardonline.com. Download Bihar 10th marksheet by using roll code and roll number. Check latest updates here

Get here latest news on Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time Live News: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Bihar Board Matric final result 2023 by the last week of March. As per media reports, it is likely that Bihar Board 10th result 2023 will be announced by March 28, however, official update regarding the same is still awaited. According to some media reports, Bihar Board 10th result will be announced before March 31, 2023. This date has been predicted because BSEB 10th toppers verification has started. Students can check and download their BSEB Matric result 2023 at Bihar Board official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com.

Students have to use Bihar Board 10th result 2023 check online roll number and roll code to download results. Bihar Board 10th result 2023 date and time will be shared on Twitter and the social media websites of BSEB. This year, the Bihar Board class 10 board exam were held from February 14 to 22, 2023 in two shifts. Last year, as per the data released, the overall pass percentage in the Bihar Board Matric result 2022 was recorded at 79.88%. In Bihar Board's 10th toppers list, 47 students were placed in the top 10 ranks.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates related to Bihar Board 10th Result 2023!

Where To Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2023?

The BSEB Matric result can be checked at the official websites as well as through SMS. Students can check their BSEB 10th result in online mode at the official website. Students have to visit the Bihar Board official website to check BSEB Matric result 2023 for class 10th. They can check below the list of websites, where Bihar Board Matric result 2023 can be checked -

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

results.biharboardonline.com

secondary.biharboardonline.com

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 10.38 PM

BSEB 10th Result 2023: Bihar Board Matric Toppers Verification Started

As per media updates, the physical verification of Bihar Board 10th toppers has started. Therefore it can be expected that the Bihar board might announce the BSEB matric results by March 28, 2023. However, an official update regarding Bihar Board 10 result 2023 date and time will be announced soon on Bihar Board websites and other social media websites. As per last year's trend, the board will announce the Bihar Board 10th result date and time on Twitter.

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 10.18 PM

How to check Bihar Board Matric Result 2023: Check Steps to Download Bihar Board 10 Scorecard?

To download BSEB 10th result 2023, students have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download Bihar Board 10th Matric result -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or results.biharboardonline.com

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on Bihar Board Matric result 2023 link.

3rd Step - A new page will be displayed on the screen.

4th Step - In the login window, enter roll code and roll numbers.

5th Step - Bihar Board 10th result marksheet will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the Bihar board High School result pdf.

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 8.40 PM

Bihar board 10th Result Marksheet 2023

The marksheet of BSEB Matric will be released along with the Bihar Board 10th result. Students can download the provisional BSEB 10th marksheet from the official website, soon after the declaration of result. The original Bihar Board 10th result marksheet will be available to the students from their respective schools. BSEB will release details regarding the Bihar Board Matric 10th result 2023 date and time of Twitter. Students who appeared for Bihar matric board examinations will be able to check Bihar board 10th results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in by using their login credentials.

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 8.28 PM

BSEB 10th Result 2023: Check Pass Percentage Here

The Bihar Board 10 results showed a slight improvement afterwards and with 80.59% of students clearing the 10th exams in 2020. However, it again recorded a slight downfall and reached 79.88% in 2022

Years Pass Percentage 2022 79.88% 2021 78.17% 2020 80.59 2019 80.73 2018 68.89 2017 50.12 2016 46.66 2015 75.17

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 8.13 PM

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022: Laptops, Cash Prizes For BSEB Toppers

The first rank holder in BSEB Class 10 will be provided with a cash prize of ₹ 1 Lakh, a laptop and a Kindle e-book reader. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will provide appreciation gifts to matric, or Class 10, toppers. BSEB will hand over laptops, cash prizes, and Kindle e-book readers to the candidates who secure top scores in the Matriculation examination. The first rank holder will be provided with a cash prize of Rs. 1 Lakh, a laptop and a Kindle e-book reader. The second rank holder will get ₹ 50,000, a laptop and Kindle e-book reader and similarly the third rank holder will be getting a laptop and Kindle e-book along with ₹ 50,000. Besides that, the students who acquired fourth and fifth rank in BSEB Class 10 exam, will also be rewarded with ₹ 15,000 and one laptop each.

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 7.56 PM

10th Result Bihar Board 2023: 79.88% of Students Passed last year

Last year, a total of 16,11,099 students appeared for the class 10 Bihar board final examination, out of which 12,86,971 qualified. The pass percentage was 79.88%. In the year 2022, Ramayani Roy topped the Bihar board Matriculation exam 2022 by securing 487 marks out of 500 marks. Saniya Kumari and Vivek Kumar Thakur shared the second spot, while Pragya Kumari seized the third place. This year, too the names of Bihar Board 10th toppers will be announced.

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 7.43 PM

Bihar School Examination Board: official BSEB Twitter handle?

The Bihar board's official Twitter account is @officialbseb. Students are advised to keep checking the official websites for any announcements regarding date and time. Students waiting for the BSEB Class 10 results 2023 to be declared must keep an eye on the official twitter handle of the board for result-related updates. BSEB will announce the date of declaration of BSEB Class 10 results 2023 a day before releasing them. Earlier too, the board announced the result declaration dates at least a day before releasing them.

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 7.31 PM

Topper List of Bihar Board 2023 Class 10: Check Last Year’s Toppers Name Here

The board announces the names of Bihar Board toppers in the press conference. Later topper list of Bihar Board 2023 class 10 pdf is released for the students. This year too, the official will announce the Bihar Board 10th result 2023 along with the list of toppers. Last year, Ramayani Roy, Sanya Kumar and Vivek Kumar Thakur secured 1st, 2nd and 3rd rank respectively. Check the table for complete information -

Rank Toppers Name School Name Marks Secured 1 Ramayani Roy Patel High School Daudnagar, Aurangabad 487 2 Sanya Kumar Project Girls High School Rajauli, Nawadah 486 2 Vivek Kumar Thakur New Upgrade High School Sidhap Parsahi Ladania, Madhubani 486 3 Prayaga Kumari Utkramit M S Bazar Verma Goah, Aurangabad 485 4 Nirjala Kumari Mahadev High School Khusrupur Patna 484 5 Anurag Kumar Sarvoday High School Agiaon, Bhojpur 483

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 7.16 PM

10th result 2023 Bihar Board Date: Check Updates Here

BSEB Class 10 exams 2023 were conducted from February 14 to February 22 in two shifts- the morning shift and the afternoon shift. Mostly, 10th result 2023 Bihar Board date is announced a day before the announcement of result. Therefore, it is expected that Bihar Board 10th result 2023 date can be announced by tomorrow afternoon. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. Students can keep refreshing this page for latest updates on Bihar Board 10th result 2023.

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 7.02 PM

BSEB Matric Result 2023: Students Question Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Ka Kab Aayega

The BSEB has not yet announced the date and time for Bihar Board 10th result 2023. As per some media reports, the toppers verification has started therefore, it can be expected that Bihar Board 10th result might be announced by March 28, 2023. However, an official update is still awaited. Before the announcement of the BSEB 10th result 2023, the board releases the date and time on the official website of Twitter. Students will get to know about the Bihar Board 10th result date and time through that.

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 6.51 PM

Bihar Board Class 10 Result: Previous Years Statistics



In 2022 a total of 16,11,099 students appeared in the class 10th Bihar board examinations. The pass percentage stood at 79.88% with 12,86,971 passing in the BSEB matric exams. A total of 6,08,861 girls and 6,78,110 boys cleared the Bihar Board 10th exams 2022. This year too, along with the release of Bihar Board Matric result, the official will announce the name of toppers, pass percentages and overall BSEB 10th statistics details in the press conference. Later the pdf of the same will be available on the official website of Bihar Board.

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 6.36 PM

BSEB 10th Result 2023 Live: Bihar Board Matric Date Released?

Bihar board 10th result 2023 date and time have not been announced yet. It is expected that BSEB 10th result 2023 date and time will be released soon. As per trends, Bihar Board 10th result 2023 release date and time will be announced on the official website of Twitter. The same will be updated here on this page, once available. A press conference will be held where the BSEB chairman and Education Minister will declare the BSEB Matric result 2023.

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 6.23 PM

Bihar Board Exams 2023 Result By March 28, How has BSEB Students Performed in last 10 Years?

If we look at the performance of class 10 Bihar board exams from 2013 to 2022, it has never reached a success rate of 90 per cent. The success rate dipped to the lowest 46.66 per cent in 2016 and 50.12 per cent in 2017. For the 2016 results, state education minister Ashok Choudhary told the media that it was totally unexpected. However, he opined that students, who cleared the exams, had the calibre to complete national-level competitive exams.

The class 10 results showed a slight improvement afterwards and with 80.59 per cent of students clearing the 10th exams in 2020. However, it again recorded a slight downfall and reached 79.88 per cent in 2022. The poor condition of government schools and the education mafia causing irregularities in the evaluation of papers have been cited as the reasons for poor performance.

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 6.09 PM

BSEB 10th Result 2023 Live: Credentials to Download Bihar Board Matric Marksheet

BSEB releases the Matric result in online mode on the official website. Students have to visit the website and enter asked details to download Bihar Board 10th marksheets. To check the Bihar Board result 2023 for class 10, students have to use their login credentials. The Bihar Board 10th result 2023 check online roll number, roll code is required. After the announcement of BSEB 10th result, they have to enter these details in the login window -

Roll number

Roll code

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 5.55 PM

BSEB 10 Result 2023: Know how to check Bihar Board Matric Result?

The date and time for the release of BSEB 10th result is still awaited. Students can check their Bihar Board 10th result in online mode via the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download BSEB Matric marksheet 2023 -

1st - Go to the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - BSEB Bihar board Matric result 2023 link.

3rd Step - On the new page, enter Bihar Board roll code and the roll number.

4th Step - Click on the submit button and BSEB 10th result will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Download and take a print of Bihar Board 10th result pdf for future reference.

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 5.41 PM

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Exam 2023: BSEB To Issue Unique ID To 30 Lakh Students, Check Details Here

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Exam 2023: For the upcoming board exam, BSEB will issue Unique ID numbers to the students to avoid malpractices during the examinations. Students have to use their BSEB 10th, 12th unique ID numbers along with their registration form number. Check updates here

Also Read: Bihar Board 10th, 12th Exam 2023: BSEB To Issue Unique ID To 30 Lakh Students, Check Details Here

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 5.27 PM

BSEB 10th Result 2023 Statistics - Check Last Year’s Bihar Board Matric Data

The BSEB matric, or Class 10 result is declared on Thursday, March 31. A total of 12.86 lakh (12,86,971) students cleared the matriculation exam successfully this year. 4.24 lakh (4,24,597) students managed to secure first division, second division- 5.10 lakh (5,10,441) and third division- 3.47 lakh (3,47,637). Over 6.78 lakh (6,78,110) boys cleared the matric exam in compare to 6.08 lakh (6,08,861) girls. Ramayani Roy with 487 marks secured the top rank in BSEB Class 10 examination. The second position is acquired by Saniya Kumari and Vivek Kumar Thakur jointly with 486. Pragya Kumari secured rank 3 with 485 marks.

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 5.10 PM

Bihar Board 10 Result 2023 check: Details Mentioned BSEB Matric marksheet

After the announcement of Bihar Board 10th result 2023, students have to download their provisional BSEB marksheet from the official website. The marksheet of BSEB Matric will have details about the students and their marks. They can check below the details that is expected to be mentioned on Bihar Board Matric marksheet -

Name of student

Father’s name

School name

Registration number

Roll code

Roll number

Name of subjects

Subject-wise marks

Passing marks

Subject-wise theory and practical obtained marks

Aggregate marks

Result status and division

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 4.56 PM

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Toppers To Be Awarded

Every year, Bihar Board awards the BSEB Matric toppers. The board announces the name of Bihar Board 10th toppers along with the announcement of result in press conference. Last year, students who secured first position in Bihar board class 10 were awarded cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a laptop and a Kindle e-book reader. The one who obtained the second spot will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 75 thousand, a laptop and a Kindle e-book reader. This year too, it is expected that Bihar Board 10th toppers will get the same cash prize and awards.

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 4.41 PM

BSEB 10th result 2023: Over 16 lakh students appeared this year

This year around 16 lakh students have registered for the Bihar Board Class 10 examination. The examination was conducted from February 14 to 22, 2023. Last year, 16,11,099 students appeared out of 12,86,971 passed in Bihar Board 10th result 2023. The pass percentage was recorded at 79.88%. Check the table below for complete statistical details -

Years Student’s Appeared Student’s passed Pass Percentage 2022 16,11,099 12,86,971 79.88% 2021 16,54,171 12,93,054 78.17% 2020 14,94,071 12,04,030 80.59 2019 16,60,609 13,40,610 80.73 2018 17,58,000 12,11,086 68.89 2017 17,71,000 8,87,625 50.12 2016 15,38,789 7,17,999 46.66 2015 14,09,175 10,59,277 75.17

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 4.25 PM

BSEB 10th Result 2023: Press conference To Be Held For Bihar Board Matric Result Declaration

Like every year, Bihar Board Matric result 2023 will be announced via press conference. It starts around 10 mins before the announcement of Bihar Matric results. In press conference, BSEB Chairman and Education Minister of the state are present and announce the BSEB result, pass percentage and Bihar Board 10th toppers list. Soon after this the link to check result is activated on the Bihar Board official websites. Students have to use their roll code and roll number to download Bihar Board Matric result 2023.

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 4.10 PM

BSEB 10th Result 2023 Expected by March 28, Official Announcement Awaited

Bihar board 10th result 2023 is expected to be declared on March 28, as per some media reports. However, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is yet to announce the official BSEB 10th result 2023 date and time. Students can keep checking this website for recent updates on Bihar Board 10th result 2023. BSEB will release details regarding the Bihar Board Matric 10th result 2023 date and time of Twitter. Students who appeared for the Bihar matric board examinations will be able to check Bihar board 10th results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in by using their login credentials.

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 3.56 PM

Bihar board 10th result 2023: What After the announcement of BSEB Matric result

As of now, there has been no update regarding the release of Bihar Board 10th result 2023. However, once BSEB announces the Bihar Matric result, all the students who qualified will be able to proceed with the admission process for the 11th grade. They can opt for any stream (Arts, Science and Commerce) of their choice. Meanwhile, those students who are not satisfied with their Bihar Board 10th results can apply for scrutiny. Whereas those who have failed can appear for the Bihar Board 10th compartment exams. The updates regarding BSEB 10th compartment exams will be released after the declaration or result.

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 3.43 PM

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: BSEB Patna official website

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon announce the Bihar board Class 10 result 2023 result date and time. As per the previous year’s update, the board releases the BSEB Matric result date and time on Twitter. However, there has been no official update regarding the release of Bihar Board 10th result date and time. Once announced the same will be updated on this page. After the release of BSEB 10th result 2023, students have to visit the official websites to check and download their Bihar Board Matric marksheets. The official Bihar Board official websites are - results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Further, they have to login to download BSEB marksheet.

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 3.31 PM

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Link - Highlights

Students can go through the table to know complete details on Bihar Board Matric result 2023. They can check the expected result date, marksheet updates, exam conducting body name from the table provided below -

Overview Specification Exam Name BSEB Matric Examination 2023 Board Name Bihar School Examination Board Bihar Board 10th Exam date February 14 to 22, 2023 Result Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Official Website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 10th Result Bihar Board Date March 28, 2023 (Expected) Bihar board 10 result 2023 Time To be announced Total students Over 16 lakhs BSEB 10th login details Roll number and roll code Details mentioned on Bihar Board 10th result Students and marks information SMS Facility Yes BSEB 10th Result Pass Percentage To be released Evaluation of BSEB Matric paper March 1 to 12, 2023

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 3.13 PM

Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2022 pdf

Last year, Ramayani Roy, Sanya Kumar and Prayaga Kumari secured 1st, 2nd and 3rd rank in Bihar Board 10th Toppers List. Check below the list -

Rank Name of toppers School name Marks 1 Ramayani Roy Patel High School Daudnagar, Aurangabad 487 2 Sanya Kumar Project Girls High School Rajauli, Nawadah 486 2 Vivek Kumar Thakur New Upgrade High School Sidhap Parsahi Ladania, Madhubani 486 3 Prayaga Kumari Utkramit M S Bazar Verma Goah, Aurangabad 485 4 Nirjala Kumari Mahadev High School Khusrupur Patna 484 5 Anurag Kumar Sarvoday High School Agiaon, Bhojpur 483 5 Susen Kumar Utkramit M S Mirjaganj Aliganj, Jamui 483 5 Nikhil Kumar Uchch Madhyamik Vidyalay Kerai 483

Also Read: Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time, Check Last Year's BSEB Matric Toppers List Here

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 2.54 PM

BSEB Matric Result 2023: Bihar Board helpline number

In case of any issue or if students want any clarification then they can contact on Bihar Board helpline number regarding Matric result. They can call on the toll free helpline number - 1800 3456 444.



Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 2.50 PM

BSEB 10 Result 2023: Know how to check Bihar Board Matric Result?

Students can check their Bihar Board 10th result in online mode via the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download BSEB Matric marksheet 2023 -

1st - Go to the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - BSEB Bihar board Matric result 2023 link.

3rd Step - On the new page, enter Bihar Board roll code and the roll number.

4th Step - Click on the submit button and BSEB 10th result will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Download and take a print of Bihar Board 10th result pdf for future reference.

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 2.36 PM

Bihar Board 10th Result Marksheet: To be available along with BSEB result

Bihar BSEB 10th result marksheet will be released along with the result. Students can download the BSEB Matric result page that can be accepted as the provisional Bihar Board 10th mark sheet.

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 2.11 PM

BSEB Bihar 10th Result 2023 Live: Bihar Board Matric Date?

Bihar board 10th result 2023 date have not been announced yet. It is expected that BSEB 10th result 2023 date and time will be released on the official website of Twitter. The same will be updated here on this page, once available.

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 1.49 PM

How To Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 in any other mode?

Students can check their Bihar board 10th result at through the SMS facility. Check below the steps to know complete details -

Go to the SMS application on a mobile phone.

Type - BIHAR10 <space>ROLL-NUMBER.

Now, send the message to a specified number: 56263.

Bihar Board will send the Bihar board class 10th result 2023 on the same number

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 1.30 PM

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Result through press conference

BSEB Matric result 2023 will be announced through a press conference by the education minister and board chairman. They will also announce Bihar Board 10th toppers and other BSEB Matric result statistics.

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 1.13 PM

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: How to download marksheet for senior secondary bihar board online com

The Matric result will be announced in online mode at the official website. Students can download their BSEB 10th result marksheet by using their roll code and roll number.

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 12.54 PM

BSEB 10th Result 2023: Over 16 lakh Students Awaiting for Matric Results

Over 16 lakh students are waiting for their Bihar Board 10th result. Once available, students can check their Bihar BSEB 10th result through the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or via SMS. Bihar Board 10th result 2023 check online roll number, roll code to download Bihar Board 10th marksheets.

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 12.35 PM

BSEB 10th Result 2023: 79.88% Passes Last Year in Bihar Board 10th

In 2022, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 79.88% in the BSEB Matric result. Also, a total of 16,11,099 students appeared for the examination and 12,86,971 passed.

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 12.13 PM

Bihar board 10th result 2023 check online roll number, roll code

In order to check and download BSEB Matric result, students have to use their roll code and roll number in login window. Also, they can check their roll code and roll number in their BSEB 10th admit card.

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 11.56 AM

Bihar board 10th Result 2023: When was evaluation of BSEB Matric paper was done

The evaluation process of Bihar Board class 10th was started on March 1 and concluded on March 12, 2023. It is expected that Bihar Board 10th result 2023 can be released before March 31.

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 11.40 AM

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Date and Time

The date and time for the announcement of Bihar Board 10th result 2023 have not been shared by the Board yet. However, according to media reports, it is expected that Bihar Board 10th result 2023 will be declared by March 28.

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 11.27 AM

BSEB Matric Result 2023: Check Bihar Board Exam Dates

This year, the BSEB class 10 board examination started on February 14 and concluded on February 22, 2023. The Bihar board exam was held in two shifts - the first shift was from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and the second shift was from 1.45 to 5 pm everyday.



Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 10.55 AM

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Date?

Many students have taken it to Twitter asking - "Bihar Board Class 10th Result Ka Kya ? Kab tak aayega ?" Check Tweet below -

Bihar Board Class 10th Result Ka Kya ? Kab tak aayega ? https://t.co/DDP9yEZeXa — Amrit Raj Tiwari (@Tiwariamrit2722) March 23, 2023

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 10.46 AM

BSEB Bihar 10th Result 2023: What after release of Matric Result?

After the release of Bihar Board 10th result 2023, all the qualified students can take admission in class 11th. Whereas, those who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for scrutiny. Those failed can appear for BSEB 10th compartment exams.

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 10.42 AM

Bihar Board Result 2023: List of Websites to Check BSEB Matric Result

The students can check their Bihar Board 10th result 2023 at these websites - results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Updated as on March 25, 2023 at 10.31 AM

What is the official BSEB Twitter handle?

The Bihar board's official Twitter account is @officialbseb. Students are advised to keep checking the official websites for any announcements regarding date and time.

Updated as on March 24, 2023 at 7.24 PM

10th Result 2023 Bihar Board Live Updates: Check Last Year’s BSEB Division-Wise Statistics

Last year, 2,54,482 boys and 1,70,115 girls were placed in first division whereas 2,63,553 boys and 2,46,858 girls secured second division. Check the complete table below -

Division Boys Girls First division 2,54,482 1,70,115 Second division 2,63,553 2,46,858 Third division 1,57,968 1,89,669 Pass (Compartmental/qualifying) 2,107 2,219 Total pass 6,78,110 6,08,861

Updated as on March 24, 2023 at 7.16 PM

How To Check Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2023 Via SMS?

The students might come across some technical glitches at the Bihar Board official website. In that case, they can check their Bihar board 10th result at through the SMS facility. Go through the steps to know how to check Bihar Board result via SMS -

Open SMS application on a mobile phone.

Type - BIHAR10 <space>ROLL-NUMBER.

Now, send the message to 56263.

Bihar Board will send the class 10th marks on the same number.

Updated as on March 24, 2023 at 7.00 PM

Where to check Bihar board 10 result 2023?

BSEB 10th result will be announced via press conference. The Board will conduct press conference to announce Bihar Board 10 examination result. Soon after that, BSEB will activate the link on the official website. They can check their Bihar Board 10th result at these websites -

results.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Updated as on March 24, 2023 at 6.44 PM

BSEB Bihar Board 10 Result 2023: Matric Date and Time Awaited

An official update on the release date and time for the announcement of Bihar board 10 final exam results is awaited. However, as per media reports, BSEB 10th result 2023 can be released by March 28 in online mode. Students have to visit the official website to download Bihar BSEB Matric marksheet.

Updated as on March 24, 2023 at 6.22 PM

BSEB 10 Result 2023: Know how to check Bihar Board Matric Result?

Students can check their Bihar Board 10th result in online mode via official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download BSEB Matric marksheet 2023 -

1st - Go to the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - BSEB Bihar board Matric result 2023 link.

3rd Step - On the new page, enter Bihar Board roll code and the roll number.

4th Step - Click on the submit button and BSEB 10th result will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Download and take a print of Bihar Board 10th result pdf for future reference.

Updated as on March 24, 2023 at 5.58 PM

Bihar Board Result 2023: Last Years' BSEB Matric Toppers List

In press conference, BSEB officials also announces the names of Bihar Board 10th toppers 2023. Last year, Ramayani Roy, Sanya Kumar and Vivek Kumar Thakur secured 1st, 2nd and 3rd rank respectively. Check the table for complete information -

Rank Toppers Name School Name Marks Secured 1 Ramayani Roy Patel High School Daudnagar, Aurangabad 487 2 Sanya Kumar Project Girls High School Rajauli, Nawadah 486 2 Vivek Kumar Thakur New Upgrade High School Sidhap Parsahi Ladania, Madhubani 486 3 Prayaga Kumari Utkramit M S Bazar Verma Goah, Aurangabad 485 4 Nirjala Kumari Mahadev High School Khusrupur Patna 484 5 Anurag Kumar Sarvoday High School Agiaon, Bhojpur 483 5 Susan Kumar Utkramit M S Mirjaganj Aliganj, Jamui 483 5 Nikhil Kumar Uchch Madhyamik Vidyalay Kerai 483

Updated as on March 24, 2023 at 5.48 PM

BSEB 10 Result 2023: Bihar Board Matric First Division Secured by Students

The board also releases the BSEB Bihar Matric division-wise data along with result. Last year, in Bihar Board 10 result 2022, a total of 4,24,957 students obtained first division, out of which 2,54,482 were boys and 1,70,115 were girls.

Updated as on March 24, 2023 at 5.24 PM

Students Question Bihar Board Matric Result 2023 Kab Aayega

The BSEB IS yet to announce the date and time for Bihar Board 10th result 2023. As per some media reports, the toppers verification has started therefore, it can be expected that Bihar Board 10th result might be announced by March 28, 2023.

Updated as on March 24, 2023 at 5.02 PM

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: BSEB Toppers List To Release

The date and time for the announcement of Bihar Board 10th result will be announced soon. As per the trend, this year too it is likely that the BSEB Matric result will be released in a press conference. The official will also announce the pass percentage and BSEB 10th toppers name along with marks and name of the school/college.

Updated as on March 24, 2023 at 4.47 PM

Bihar Board Matric Result 2023: Last year’ statistics

Along with the release of BSEB 10th result, the officials also announces the name of toppers and statistics. In 2022, as per the data released, 16,11,099 students appeared for class 10 final examination out of which 12,86,971 passed. The overall Bihar Board 10th pass percentage was recorded at 79.88%. The Bihar Board Matric result was announced on March 31, 2022.

Updated as on March 24, 2023 at 4.35 PM

Bihar board 10th Result Marksheet 2023

The marksheet of BSEB Matric will be released along with the Bihar Board 10th result. Students can download the provisional BSEB 10th marksheet from the official website, soon after the declaration of result. The original Bihar Board 10th result marksheet will be available to the students from their respective schools.

Updated as on March 24, 2023 at 4.23 PM

BSEB 10th Result 2023 Live: Know Recent Updates and Steps To Check

The Bihar Board 10th result 2023 date and time will be announced soon. Till then, students can check below the video the know how to download BSEB Matric scorecard

Updated as on March 24, 2023 at 4.12 PM

BSEB 10th Result 2023 Live: Credentials Required to Check Bihar Board Matric Result

To check the Bihar Board result 2023 for class 10, students have to use their login credentials. The Bihar Board 10th result 2023 check online roll number, roll code is required. After the announcement of BSEB 10th result, they have to enter these details in the login window -

Roll number

Roll code

Updated as on March 24, 2023 at 4.01 PM

10th Result 2023 Bihar Board Live Updates: Details Mentioned on BSEB Matric Marksheet

Students can download their BSEB 10th marksheet from the official website. It is expected that Bihar Board Matric result marksheet likely to have the following information -

Name

Date of birth

Roll code

Roll number

Registration number

Subjects

Passing marks

Theory marks

Internal/Practical marks

Total marks

Matric Bihar board result status (Pass/Fail)

Division

Updated as on March 24, 2023 at 3.39 PM

BSEB 10th Result 2023 awaited by over 16 lakh Students

Over 16 lakh students are waiting for their Bihar Board 10th result 2023. Once announced, students can check their BSEB 10th result through the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or via SMS. Bihar Board 10th result 2023 check online roll number, roll code to download Bihar Board 10th marksheets.

Updated as on March 24, 2023 at 3.26 PM

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Pass Percentage of BSEB 10th

In 2022, 79.88% students pass in Bihar Board 10th, whereas in 2021, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 78.17%. This year, along with the release of Bihar Board 10th result 2023, the officials will also release the pass percentage. Check past year’s details here -

Years Pass Percentage 2022 79.88% 2021 78.17% 2020 80.59 2019 80.73 2018 68.89 2017 50.12 2016 46.66 2015 75.17

Updated as on March 24, 2023 at 3.18 PM

Bihar Board Matric Result Latest News: BSEB 10th Answer key released on March 6

As per media reports, Bihar Board 10th result 2023 can be announced by March 28. Over 16 lakh students are awaiting for the announcement of BSEB 10th result 2023. Earlier, Bihar Board 10 answer key was released on March 6. Students were given time to raise challenges against the provisional answer key till March 10, 2023.

Updated as on March 24, 2023 at 2.04 PM

BSEB 10th Result 2023 Live: Bihar Board Matric Date?

Bihar board 10th result 2023 date have not been announced yet. It is expected that BSEB 10th result 2023 date and time will be released on the official website of Twitter. The same will be updated here on this page, once available.

Updated as on March 24, 2023 at 1.49 PM

How To Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 in offline mode?

On the day of the announcement of BSEB Matric result, there might be glitches on the official website. In that case, students can check their Bihar board 10th result at through the SMS facility. Check below the steps to know complete details -

Go to the SMS application on a mobile phone.

Type - BIHAR10 <space>ROLL-NUMBER.

Now, send the message to a specified number: 56263.

Bihar Board will send the Bihar board class 10th result 2023 on the same number

Updated as on March 24, 2023 at 1.42 PM

Bihar Board BSEB 10th High School Result Live News: Check Past Year’s BSEB Matric Result Date and Time

Last year, BSEB has announced the Bihar Board 10th result on March 31 at 3 PM in a press conference. However, this year, it is expected to be announced by March 28, an official confirmation is still awaited. Check past few year’s BSEB result 2023 date and time -

Years Result Date and Time 2022 March 31 at 3:00 pm 2021 April 5 at 3:30 pm 2020 May 26 at 12:30 pm 2019 April 6 at 1:00 pm 2018 June 26 at 5:00 pm 2017 June 22 at 1:00 pm 2016 May 29 at 3:00 pm 2015 June 20 at 3:00 pm

Updated as on March 24, 2023 at 1.31 PM

Bihar Board BSEB 10th High School Result Live News: BSEB Matric Result To Be Announced in Press Conference

Like last year, the BSEB is expected to hold a press conference in the presence of the Education Minister, where Bihar Board 10th result 2023, toppers’ names and pass percentages will be released. After that, BSEB 10th High School result links will be activated.

Updated as on March 24, 2023 at 1.24 PM

Bihar Board Matric Result Latest News: Check Passing Marks in BSEB Matric 2023

As per the new update, the students have to secure at least 30% marks in each subject to qualify for the Bihar Board 10 exams. All five papers of carry 100 marks each. They need to get a total of 150 marks to pass the BSEB matric examination result.

Updated as on March 24, 2023 at 1.14 PM

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: BSEB Matric Toppers Verification

As per media reports, the physical verification of Bihar Board 10th toppers has been started. Therefore it can be expected that the Bihar board is expected to announce the BSEB matric results by March 28, 2023.

Updated as on March 24, 2023 at 12.44 PM

Also Read: Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Check BSEB Matric Result Time at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Updated as on March 24, 2023 at 12.35 PM

Bihar Board matric results by March 28, Reports

As per media updates, the BSEB matric result 2023 is expected to be declared by March 28. However, the official confirmation of the Bihar Board 10th result date and time is still awaited.

Updated as on March 24, 2023 at 12.30 PM

Also Read: BSEB 10th Result 2023: Date And Time Soon, Check Details Here