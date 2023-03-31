BSEB Matric Result 2023 By March 31: Know When and How To Download Bihar Board 10th Marksheet

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Where to check Bihar 10th Result 2023

Bihar School Examination Board

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

results.biharboardonline.com

Updated as on March 31, 2023 at 12:13 PM

Bihar Board Matric Result 2023 is expected to be announced by March 31, 2023. An official confirmation on the date and time for the release of the Bihar 10th Result 2023 is expected to be announced soon. Candidates eagerly waiting for the Bihar 10th Result 2023, can visit the official website of Bihar Board to check the Class 10 Result.

Updated as on March 29, 2023 at 5:08 PM

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Bihar Matric exam result date and time soon. As per previous year's trends, BSEB will share the information about Bihar Board 10th result 2023 date and time on its official Facebook and Twitter pages. The board officials including BSEB Chairman will announce the Bihar 10th result 2023 in a press conference in presence of Education Minister. Later, the BSEB Matric result link will be activated at results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

In case the Bihar Board official website crashes due to heavy traffic, students can check their BSEB 10th scores via SMS facility. According to media reports, the physical verification of Bihar Board 10th toppers has been started. Therefore it can be expected that the Bihar board will announce the BSEB matric results by this week.

When Will Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Be Announced?

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the BSEB 10th result soon by this week. Students can check the BSEB official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, official twitter- @officialbseb for the announcement of Bihar Board 10th result 2023 date and time. As per media reports, the board will declare the Bihar board matric result before March 31, 2023.

The Bihar board 10th toppers, results, pass percentage will be announced via a press conference by BSEB chairman and state education minister. Further, students can download their BSEB class 10 marksheets by using their online roll number and roll code. Check important dates for Bihar Board 10th result and other related dates -

Events Dates Bihar 10th result This Week BSEB 10 result evaluation process March 1 to 12, 2023 BSEB Matric answer key March 6, 2023 BSEB Bihar Board answer key objection window March 6 to 10, 2023 Bihar Board 10 exam dates February 14 to 22, 2023

How To Download BSEB Matric Result 2023 Marksheets?

The BSEB has not yet announced the date and time for Bihar Board 10th result 2023. As per some media reports, the toppers verification has started therefore, it can be expected that Bihar Board 10th result might be announced by this week. They can go through the steps to know how to download Bihar BSEB 10th marksheet -

1st - Go to the official website of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - BSEB Bihar board Matric result 2023 link.

3rd Step - On the new page, enter Bihar Board roll code and the roll number.

4th Step - Click on the submit button and BSEB 10th result will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Download and take a print of Bihar Board 10th result pdf for future reference.

Also Read: Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: BSEB Matric Result Expected Soon, Check Time and Latest News