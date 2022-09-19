Bihar Board 10th, 12th Exam 2023: BSEB To Issue Unique ID To 30 Lakh Students, Check Details Here

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Exam 2023: For the upcoming board exam, BSEB will issue Unique ID numbers to the students to avoid malpractices during the examinations. Students have to use their BSEB 10th, 12th unique ID numbers along with their registration form number. Check updates here

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Exam 2023: Going as per media reports, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has designed a unique ID for the students who will be appearing in the Bihar Board matriculation and Inter examination in 2023. The BSEB Unique ID number will be allotted to the examinees by the board from next year. This unique ID number will be of 13 digits that will be issued along with the registration form number.

During the Bihar Board class 10th and 12th exams, the students will have to use their unique ID along with the registration form number. As per media reports, Bihar Board has issued unique ID numbers for over 30 lakh students of classes 10th and 12th.

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Exam 2023 Unique ID Number

The unique ID number is being allotted by the Bihar Board to avoid disruptions in the matriculation and inter examinations, therefore, the examination committee has decided to issue unique ID cards. Till now, the Bihar Board 10th 12th students were identified by their registration number only. However, now they need to use their BSEB unique ID number while filling out the exam form or else, the registration will be cancelled.

Students To Provide Email ID While Filling Up Bihar Board 10th, 12th Registration Form

Also, from now onwards it has been made mandatory by the board to provide mobile numbers and e-mail IDs in the Bihar Board examination form for classes 10th and 12th. With this, all the details or information regarding the BSEB matric and inter exams will be sent to the students on their Email ID.

Further, the board has instructed students to provide their Aadhaar number. In 2023, there will also be a unique ID number mentioned on the mark sheets and certificates of classes 10th and 12th.

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Exam 2023 Registration Starts

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration process for BSEB Inter and Matric exams 2023. Students or school authorities will be able to fill up the Bihar Board exam form till 25th September 2022 from the official website.