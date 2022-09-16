Bihar Board 12th Exam 2023: BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Registration Begins at inter23.biharboardonline.com
Bihar Board 12th Exam 2023: BSEB Board registration 2023 has started for class 12th in online mode. Candidates can register and submit the BSEB registration form by 25th September 2022 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Know complete details here
Bihar Board 12th Exam 2023: As per the recent updates, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Board Class 12 intermediate exam registration form 2023 in online mode. The Bihar Board 12th exam 2023 registration form is available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. School authorities can register for BSEB intermediate exam 2023 in online till 25th September 2022.
Also, the school authorities can download the BSEB Class 12 exam form and share it with the students. The board has released a notification informing that the original registration cards process has begun for the class 12 students. As per the officials, the BSEB Class 12 exams will be held in February and March 2023.
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has tweeted, "Issuance of original registration card to the listed students of regular and independent category for appearing in the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2023.
2. Download the original registration card and examination application form by the head of the educational institution and get the students" Check Tweet Below -
1. इन्टरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2023 में सम्मिलित होने हेतु नियमित एवं स्वतंत्र कोटि के सूचीकृत विद्यार्थियों का मूल रजिस्ट्रेशन कार्ड जारी करने, 2. शिक्षण संस्थान के प्रधान द्वारा मूल रजिस्ट्रेशन कार्ड एवं परीक्षा आवेदन पत्र डाउनलोड कर विद्यार्थियों को प्राप्त कराने तथा
As per the updates, the regular and private students who are willing to appear in the BSEB Intermediate annual examination 2023 can apply for the same till 25th September 2022. School authorities can download Bihar Board 12th registration form on the official website of the board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. They have to download the BSEB Class 12th exam form and distribute the it among students.
They should go through the form before submitting the Bihar board 12th application form 2023. Thereafter, they have to submit the form to their respective schools along with the requisite fees. They need to submit the application form to their respective schools along with the BSEB Class 12 exam application fees.
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
OK