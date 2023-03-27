Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Date: When BSEB Matric Result Be Announced, Check Updates Here

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Over 16 lakh students are awaiting for the announcement of BSEB 10th Matric result 2023 date and time. As per past trends, the board releases the date and time for the declaration of Bihar Board 10th result 2023 on Twitter. A formal Tweet is posted stating that the Bihar Board Matric result will be announced in a press conference in presence of BSEB Chairman and Education Minister. As per media reports, it is expected that Bihar Board 10th result 2023 will be released by March 28 in online mode.

When announced, students can access the Bihar board class 10 exam results 2023 at the official websites - results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students have to use their roll number and roll code to check their BSEB 10th result. The officials activate the Bihar Board Matric result link soon after the press conference starts. This year, BSEB 10 exams were held between February 14 to 22 in two shifts on all the exam days.

Bihar Board 10th High School Result 2023 Updates

Like every year, this time too Bihar Board Matric result will be announced in a press conference. The date and time for the release of BSEB 10th result 2023 will be released on the Bihar Board official websites and on Twitter. As per media reports, the BSEB High School result 2023 is likely to be announced by March 28. If not, then the board will release the Bihar Board 10th result 2023 by this week. The verification of toppers have also started, therefore, it is expected that BSEB Matric result will be announced by this week.

Bihar Board 10th Result Marksheet 2023

The marksheet of BSEB Matric will be released along with the Bihar Board 10th result. Students can download the provisional class 10th BSEB marksheet from the official website, soon after the declaration of Matric result. Students who appeared for Bihar matric board examinations can check Bihar board 10th results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in using their login credentials. The original Bihar Board 10th result marksheet will be available to the students from their respective schools. BSEB will release details regarding the Bihar Board Matric 10th marksheets soon after the release of result.

How To Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2023?

Students can check their Bihar Board Matric result in online mode via the official website once the link is activated. They can go through the steps to know how to download BSEB Matric marksheet 2023 -