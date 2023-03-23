Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: BSEB Matric Result Expected by March 28, Check Date,Time

Bihar Board 10 Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the Bihar 10th result 2023 on March 28, 2023. The official confirmed date and time for the announcement of the BSEB matric result 2023 will be intimated by the board soon via a press conference or through its BSEB twitter account. Over 16 lakh students are eagerly awaiting for the release of Bihar 10th Result 2023. Students can check their Bihar Board 10th result 2023 on the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.
BSEB shall also the Bihar Board 10th toppers list 2023, pass percentage and more along with the Matric result. Students need to secure 30% marks to pass in Bihar Board 10th exams. As per reports, over 16 lakh students are awaiting anxiously for the declaration of Bihar Board High school result 2023. Earlier, the board released the BSEB 10th answer key 2023. This year, BSEB class 10 examination was conducted from February 14 to 22, 2023. Last year, the Bihar board 10th results were announced on March 31. The overall pass percentage in Bihar Board 10th result 2022 was recorded at 79.88%.
25 Mar, 2023 03:03 PM IST
BSEB shall release the Bihar Board 10th result on the basis of the final answer key that was released on March 6. The last date to make objections against the official BSEB Matric answer key was March 10.
25 Mar, 2023 02:24 PM IST
As per the local newspapers of Bihar, BSEB 10th result date 2023 is expected to be March 28. However, an official confirmation is awaited. Once the Bihar Matric result is declared, candidates can check it through the BSEB Patna Official Website, which is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/
25 Mar, 2023 02:13 PM IST
BSEB will declare the Bihar Board result 2023 online which will serve as a provisional marksheet. Candidates are advised to download and take its print out for the admission process. The original Bihar Board 10th Marksheet will be available in the candidate's respective schools in a few days after the result has been declared.
25 Mar, 2023 12:12 PM IST
Lakhs of students are curious to know about the Bihar Board Matric result declaration. The evaluation process for BSEB 10th exam began on March 1 and ended on March 12.
25 Mar, 2023 11:51 AM IST
Bihar Board 10th topper 2022 was Ramayani Roy from Patel High School Daudnagar, Aurangabad with 97.4%, i.e. 487 marks. The 2nd position was bagged by Saniya Kumari and Vivek Kumar Thakur with 97.2%. The complete list of Bihar Board 10th 2022 toppers in the table below here.
|
Bihar Board 10th Toppers 2022
|
Rank
|
Topper Name
|
Marks Secured
|
Percentage
|
1
|
Ramayani Roy
|
487
|
97.4%
|
2
|
Saniya Kumari
|
486
|
97.2%
|
2
|
Vivek Kumar Thakur
|
486
|
97.2%
|
3
|
Prayaga Kumari
|
485
|
97%
|
4
|
Nirjala Kumari
|
484
|
96.8%
|
5
|
Anurag Kumar
|
483
|
96.6%
|
5
|
Susan Kumar
|
483
|
96.6%
|
5
|
Nikhil Kumar
|
483
|
96.6%
25 Mar, 2023 11:31 AM IST
The important dates related to Bihar Board 10th result 2023 are as follows:
|
Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Important Dates
|
BSEB 10th Exam 2023 Events
|
Dates
|
Bihar Board class 10th exam 2023 date
|
February 10 to 22, 2023
|
BSEB matric answer key 2023 release date
|
March 6, 2023
|
BSEB answer key 2023 objection window
|
March 6 to 10, 2023
|
Bihar Board matric result evaluation process
|
March 1 to 12, 2023
|
Bihar Board Class 10 result
|
To be announced soon
|
BSEB Scrutiny 2023 Form
|
April 2023
|
Compartment Exam Date
|
May 2023
25 Mar, 2023 11:22 AM IST
BSEB releases the statistics of the number of students appeared, passed, passing percentage etc. along with the Bihar Board 10th result. Check out the table below to know the BSEB 10th result of previous years.
|
Bihar Board 10th Result Pass Percentage of Past Years
|
Year
|
Students Appeared
|
Students Passed
|
Pass Percentage
|
2022
|
16,11,099
|
12,86,971
|
79.88%
|
2021
|
16,54,171
|
12,93,054
|
78.17%
|
2020
|
14,94,071
|
12,04,030
|
80.59%
|
2019
|
16,60,609
|
13,40,610
|
80.73%
|
2018
|
17,58,000
|
12,11,086
|
68.89%
25 Mar, 2023 09:18 AM IST
Candidates must keep their Bihar Board class 10th roll number and roll code to check the BSEB 10th result. These credentials are required to check the Bihar Board 10th result 2023.
25 Mar, 2023 08:10 AM IST
The Bihar Board 10th result is expected to be announced on March 28, Tuesday. The Board will announce the release date and time of the result on its Twitter handle or through a press conference.
24 Mar, 2023 06:47 PM IST
The official account of Bihar School Board Examinations, BSEB is twitter.com/officialbseb. BSEB also makes an official announcement regarding the declaration of Bihar Board Matric Result (बिहार बोर्ड मेट्रिक रिजल्ट) on its Twitter handle as well. Here is a screenshot of the Bihar Board Twitter account for your reference.
24 Mar, 2023 04:33 PM IST
BSEB has been releasing the Bihar Board 10th result date and time on its website in the afternoon. Last year, BSEB 10th result 2022 was released on March 31 at 3:00 pm. You can check the following table here to know about the Bihar Board matric result release date and time.
|
Previous Year Bihar Board 10th Result Date and Time
|
Year
|
BSEB Matric Result Date & Time
|
2022
|
March 31 at 3:00 pm
|
2021
|
April 5 at 3:30 pm
|
2020
|
May 26 at 12:30 pm
|
2019
|
April 6 at 1:00 pm
|
2018
|
June 26 at 5:00 pm
|
2017
|
June 22 at 1:00 pm
|
2016
|
May 29 at 3:00 pm
|
2015
|
June 20 at 3:00 pm
24 Mar, 2023 04:14 PM IST
Candidates can check BSEB 10th result 2023 on the BSEB website. You need to enter your Matric roll number and roll code to be able to check your result. Here are the websites where you can check the Bihar Board Matric result:
- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- results.biharboardonline.com
24 Mar, 2023 03:57 PM IST
The Bihar board 10th result 2023 date and time is not announced yet. It is expected to be released by today and tomorrow on the BSEB Twitter website.
24 Mar, 2023 03:39 PM IST
The Bihar Board 10th result is likely to be released by the last week of March 2023. Over 16 lakh students are waiting for the release of Bihar Board 10th result 2023 date and time. Once released, the same will be available on this page.
24 Mar, 2023 03:23 PM IST
BSEB will release the Bihar Board school examination topper list 2023 along with the result. The Bihar Board Matric Topper will receive cash of Rs. 1 Lakh, a laptop and a Kindle E-book reader. For Bihar Board result 2022, Ramayani Roy topped the Bihar Board 10th exam 2022 by scoring 97.4%.
24 Mar, 2023 03:23 PM IST
Students who are not satisfied with the BSEB Matric result 2023 can register for the scrutiny process. To get their papers re-evaluated, candidates will have to pay a certainamount of fee. The dates of the Bihar Board 10th scrutiny 2023 will be released at the time of the release of the BSEB 10th result 2023.
24 Mar, 2023 03:19 PM IST
BSEB rewards the meritorious students of Bihar Board 10th toppers with cash prizes and other rewards to motivate the students to work harder. Last year BSEB Bihar Board 10th toppers got the below-mentioned awards :
24 Mar, 2023 01:28 PM IST
Candidates can check the Bihar Board Matric result 2023 via SMS as well. There is a possibility that the BSEB website is busy since a large number of candidates login at the same time. Hence, it is advised that students check their BSEB 10th Result via SMS. Here is how you can check the Bihar Board Matric result offline:
Step 1: Go to the SMS section of your mobile phone.
Step 2: Type BIHAR10 ROLL NUMBER to and send it to 56263.
Step 3: The Bihar Board 10th result will be sent to your mobile phone.
24 Mar, 2023 01:22 PM IST
Since the last few years, BSEB has been conducting Bihar Board Matric exams in February. This time too, Bihar Board 10th exam 2023 was held from February 14 to 22, 2023. in two shifts. Here is the complete date sheet of Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023:
February 14: Shift 1: Maths (110), Shift 2: Maths (210)
February 15: Shift 1: Science (112), Shift 2: Science (212)
February 16: Shift 1: Social Science (111), Shift 2: Social Science (211)
February 17: Shift 1: English (113), Shift 2: English (213)
February 20: Shift 1: Mother Language, Shift 2: Mother language
February 21: Shift 1: Second Indian Language, Shift 2: Second Indian Language
February 22: Shift 1: Elective, Shift 2: Elective
24 Mar, 2023 01:14 PM IST
As per the latest updates, over 16 lakh students are awaiting Bihar Board 10th result 2023. It is expected that BSEB Matric result 2023 will be released in the next few days on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. An official announcement from BSEB is still awaited.
24 Mar, 2023 01:06 PM IST
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon release the Bihar Board 10 result 2023 date and time through a press conference. As per media reports, Rajeev R Dwivedi, BSEB Public Relations Officer, has informed that the Bihar Board 10th result 2023 will be released by the last week of March. Therefore, it is expected to be available by March 31, 2023.
24 Mar, 2023 01:05 PM IST
Students can check their BSEB 10th result 2023 in online mode by visiting the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to check Bihar Board 10th result 2023 -
Step 1: Visit the biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in from your laptop or mobile phone.
Step 2: Click on the Bihar 10th result link that appears on the website.
Step 3: On the next window, log in with the BSEB roll code and roll numbers.
Step 4: Download the Bihar board High School result PDF online
24 Mar, 2023 01:01 PM IST
BSEB has set the passing marks for Bihar Board 10th result as 30% in aggregate and 30% in each subject. Candidates who will score less than 30% in any subject or in aggregate will have to appear for the compartment exam.
24 Mar, 2023 11:40 AM IST
A s per media reports, it is expected that BSEB Matric 10th result 2023 will be announced by March 28. However, an official update regarding the same is awaited.
23 Mar, 2023 06:41 PM IST
Students who have failed in two papers can appear for the BSEB 10th compartment exams 2023. Those who fail in more than two subjects will have to repeat the 10th grade.
23 Mar, 2023 06:23 PM IST
To check the BSEB 10th result marksheet, students can follow the steps below -
Step 1: go to the official website of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on Bihar Board Matric result link.
Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.
Step 4: In the login window, enter roll code and roll numbers.
Step 5: Bihar Board 10th result marksheet will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download the Bihar board High School result pdf.
23 Mar, 2023 06:14 PM IST
As per last year's BSEB 10th marksheet, the following information will be mentioned on it -
Name
Date of birth
Roll code
Roll number
Registration number
Subjects
Passing marks
Theory marks
Internal/Practical marks
Total marks
Matric Bihar boa
23 Mar, 2023 05:47 PM IST
This year, the BSEB Matric exam was started on February 14 and concluded on February 22, 2023. The Bihar Board 10th exam was conducted in two shifts - first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and the second shift from 1.45 to 5 pm on every day.
23 Mar, 2023 05:33 PM IST
After the announcement of Bihar board 10 results, all the qualified students in the exams will be promoted to the class 11th. They can take admission to any of the streams - Arts, Science and Commerce. Those who do not qualify in the exams have to appear for the Bihar Board 10th compartment examination.
23 Mar, 2023 05:11 PM IST
There might be chances that Bihar Board result portal crashes due to heavy traffic. If this happens, then students can view their Bihar Board scores at alternative websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com. Also, they can check their BSEB 10th result via SMS.
23 Mar, 2023 04:44 PM IST
As of now, there has been no official information regarding the release date and time of BSEB Matric result. It is expected to be announced anytime soon on Twitter.
23 Mar, 2023 04:33 PM IST
Before checking BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2023, the students must keep the admit card ready. The login credentials required to check BSEB Matric result 2023 are roll number and roll code. This information will be mentioned on the admit card, therefore students must keep it handy while checking the result.
23 Mar, 2023 04:20 PM IST
As soon as the BSEB 10th result 2023 is announced, the stats of the exam will be provided on this page. Until then, students can check below the last year's Bihar Board Matric exam division-wise stats for their reference -
|
Division
|
Boys
|
Girls
|
First division
|
2,54,482
|
1,70,115
|
Second division
|
2,63,553
|
2,46,858
|
Third division
|
1,57,968
|
1,89,669
|
Pass (Compartmental/ qualifying)
|
2,107
|
2,219
|
Total pass
|
6,78,110
|
6,08,861
23 Mar, 2023 03:48 PM IST
As per the new criteria, the students are required to secure a minimum of 30% marks in each subject to qualify for the Bihar Board class 10 exams. All five papers of the Bihar Board matric exam carry 100 marks each making it a total of 500 marks. They need to obtain a total of 150 marks to pass the BSEB matric examination
23 Mar, 2023 03:37 PM IST
As per some media reports, it is expected that the Bihar Board 10th result is expected to be released after March 24, 2023. The BSEB Matric date and time will be announced soon and the same will be available on this page too.
23 Mar, 2023 02:46 PM IST
Bihar School Examination Board is yet to announce the BSEB 10th result date and time. According to media reports, it is expected that the BSEB 10th Results will be announced by March 31, 2023.
23 Mar, 2023 02:09 PM IST
It is expected that the board will announce the Bihar Board 10th result 2023 date and time soon on Twitter. BSEB 10th result will be announced in a press conference. Check latest updates here
23 Mar, 2023 01:51 PM IST
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the BSEB 10th result 2023 date anytime soon. The board is expected to announce the 10th Result 2023 Bihar Board date today o tomorrow. The Bihar board 10th result 2023 will be declared on the official website and students will be able to check the same using their roll number and roll code.
23 Mar, 2023 01:32 PM IST
After the release of the Bihar Board 10th result 2023, students have to visit the official website to check their scores. They can check below the list of websites, where BSEB Matric result 2023 can be checked -
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
secondary.biharboardonline.com
results.biharboardonline.com
23 Mar, 2023 01:25 PM IST
Last year, Ramayani Roy secured rank 1st (97.4%) in BSEB 10th Result 2023 Matric exam. Rank 2 was obtained by Saniya Kumari and Vivek Kumar Thakur. Check image of BSEB toppers list 2023 below -
23 Mar, 2023 01:13 PM IST
Bihar Board declares the Bihar BSEB 10th result 2023 on its official website. Like the 12th results, BSEB is expected to conduct a press conference in the presence of the Education Minister, where Bihar Board 10th result 2023 and toppers’ names will be announced. After that, BSEB class 10th result links will be activated.
23 Mar, 2023 01:03 PM IST
Before the declaration of BSEB Matric result 2023, the board also releases the answer key of Bihar Board class 10th. In case of any discrepancy in the Bihar Board answer key 10th 2023, students can raise an objection through the official BSEB website. The details that are mentioned on Bihar Board 10th answer key are -
23 Mar, 2023 12:33 PM IST
23 Mar, 2023 12:15 PM IST
Once BSEB 10th results 2023 have been announced, students can check it in online mode at different websites. Students who appeared in the exam can check their Bihar Board matric result by using the login credentials - roll number and roll code.
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
secondary.biharboardonline.com
results.biharboardonline.com
23 Mar, 2023 12:08 PM IST
After the release of the Bihar Board Matric result 2023, the students who are not satisfied with their marks in any subject (not more than two) can apply for reviewing of their BSEB 10th answer sheets again. They can apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets only after the declaration of the Bihar Board class 10th result.
Also Read: BSEB 12th Result 2023: Scrutiny and Compartment Exam Applications Today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here
23 Mar, 2023 12:02 PM IST
After the announcement of Bihar Board 10 result 2023, students have to download their BSEB marksheets in online mode. They can go through the steps to know how to download BSEB 10th marksheet -
Step 1 - Go to the official website of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.com.
Step 2 - On the home page, click on - BSEB Matric exam result.
Step 3 - A new login page will appear on the screen.
Step 4 - Enter roll number and roll code in the space provided.
Step 5 - The Bihar Board 10th result marksheet 2023 will appear on the screen
23 Mar, 2023 11:36 AM IST
Last year, the BSEB High School result 2022 was announced on March 31 at 3 pm, whereas in 2021, the result was declared on April 5 at 3:30 pm.
Also Read: Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Awaited, Check Past Years BSEB Matric Result Date and Time Here
23 Mar, 2023 11:30 AM IST
It is expected that like BSEB Inter results 2023, it is expected that Bihar Board 10th result will be announced by the state education minister.
23 Mar, 2023 11:23 AM IST
Over 16 lakh students have been waiting for the release of the Bihar Board Matric result 2023. An official update on date and time for the release of Bihar board (BSEB) Matric final exam results is awaited.
23 Mar, 2023 11:04 AM IST
Yes, as per updates, students can also check their Bihar Board 10 result 2023 through SMS facility as well. To get their BSEB Matric scores, they have to type BIHAR10 12345678 and send it to 56263.
23 Mar, 2023 10:41 AM IST
Students have to use their roll number and roll code to download Bihar Board matric result 2023. Students have been asking - Bihar Board 10th result 2023 kab aayega?. It is expected the officials will soon release the BSEB 10th result 2023 date and time on its twitter account.
23 Mar, 2023 10:30 AM IST
Last year, the Bihar Board High School result 2023 was declared on March 31 in online mode.
23 Mar, 2023 10:28 AM IST
As per some media reports, it is being expected that the Bihar Board 10th result 2023 date and time will be confirmed by BSEB, Patna by today on Twitter. However, there has been no official update regarding the same.
23 Mar, 2023 10:24 AM IST
Along with the release of BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2023, the board also announces the names of the toppers. Last year, Ramayani Roy topped the BSEB 10th Result 2022 Matric exam. Also, 8 students were placed in the top 5 ranks. While 47 students were placed in the top 10 ranks of Bihar board Class 10 results.
23 Mar, 2023 10:16 AM IST
As per the details available, Bihar Board 10th marksheet will likely to include information about the student and the marks secured by them. Check image below -
23 Mar, 2023 10:05 AM IST
Bihar Board declares the Bihar BSEB 10th result 2023 on its official website. Students can check and download the class 10 bihar board result online -
1st Step - Go to the official BSEB website.
2nd Step - Click on the Bihar Board Matric result link.
3rd Step - Enter roll number, roll code and login.
4th Step - View and download the Bihar Board result.
23 Mar, 2023 10:01 AM IST
As observed, the Bihar Board result website may crash due to heavy traffic once it is declared. In that case, students can alternatively check their BSEB High School results 2023 via SMS as well as on these alternative websites -
23 Mar, 2023 09:55 AM IST
Bihar Board will provide a chance to students who fail in one or two subjects in the BSEB 10th result 2023. They can appear for Bihar Board compartment exams to save an year. As per past trends, the BSEB Class 10 compartment exams are expected to be held in May 2023.
23 Mar, 2023 09:39 AM IST
As per past year's trends, the BSEB 10th result 2023 date and time will be released on the official website of Bihar Board on Twitter. Mostly, the BSEB result is announced 24 after the release of date and time. However, an official announcement is awaited for the same.
23 Mar, 2023 09:31 AM IST
As per recent updates, the original marksheet is available with the schools after few days of the announcement of Bihar Board High School result. Students have to go to their respective schools to get their original BSEB 10th marksheets.
23 Mar, 2023 09:25 AM IST
As of now, there has been no update regarding the announcement of Bihar Board 10th result 2023 date and time. However, as per reports, it is expected that BSEB 10th result 2023 will be released by the last week of March 2023. Check latest updates here
23 Mar, 2023 09:17 AM IST
To download their Bihar Board 10 marksheet, students have to use their login credentials - roll number and roll code. They can check below BSEB 10th login window of last year to know how it looks -
23 Mar, 2023 09:12 AM IST
After the announcement of the Bihar Board 2023 10th result, students can download the BSEB 10 result mark sheet. Those who pass the exam can take admission in class 11th. The board will send the hard copy of the Bihar Board 10th result mark sheet 2023 to all the schools after a few days of the release of result. Those who fail to get the minimum passing marks can apply for re-evaluation or Bihar Board 10th compartment exams as per the requirement.
23 Mar, 2023 09:07 AM IST
Last year, the pass percentage in BSEB Class 10th was recorded at 79.88%. Here, students can check the last few year's pass percentage of Bihar Board Matric result -
|
Years
|
Pass Percentage
|
2022
|
79.88%
|
2021
|
78.17%
|
2020
|
80.59
|
2019
|
80.73
|
2018
|
68.89
|
2017
|
50.12
|
2016
|
46.66
|
2015
|
75.17
23 Mar, 2023 08:59 AM IST
Apart from the Bihar board official website, students can also check their BSEB 10th results through the SMS facility. Check below the steps to know complete details -
Go to the SMS application on a mobile phone.
Type - BIHAR10 <space>ROLL-NUMBER.
Now, send the message to a specified number: 56263.
Bihar Board will send the Bihar board class 10th result 2023 on the same number
23 Mar, 2023 08:12 AM IST
As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding the release date and time of BSEB Matric result 2023. However, it is expected to be announced soon on Twitter.
23 Mar, 2023 08:11 AM IST
Every year, the board releases the Bihar Board 10th answer key. Students could download the answer key in online mode from the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Based on the answer key, the BSEB 10th result 2023 will be announced.
23 Mar, 2023 07:54 AM IST
To check BSEB 10th result 2023, students have to use the require credentials in the login window. They need to use roll code and roll number to check and download Bihar Board Matric result.
23 Mar, 2023 07:40 AM IST
Students can check below the details mentioned on Bihar Board 10th result marksheet -
Name
Date of birth
Roll code
Roll number
Registration number
Subjects
Passing marks
Theory marks
Internal/Practical marks
Total marks
Matric Bihar board result status (Pass/Fail)
Division
23 Mar, 2023 07:29 AM IST
Here, students can check past year's trends on which BSEB Matric result 2023 was announced -
|
Years
|
Result Date and Time
|
2022
|
March 31 at 3:00 pm
|
2021
|
April 5 at 3:30 pm
|
2020
|
May 26 at 12:30 pm
|
2019
|
April 6 at 1:00 pm
|
2018
|
June 26 at 5:00 pm
|
2017
|
June 22 at 1:00 pm
|
2016
|
May 29 at 3:00 pm
|
2015
|
June 20 at 3:00 pm
23 Mar, 2023 07:28 AM IST
As per reports, BSEB Patna is expected to release the Bihar Board 10th result 2023 anytime now. Reports have stated that the class 10th result may be released by this week on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
23 Mar, 2023 07:15 AM IST
As per reports, BSEB High School result is expected to be announced by March 31, 2023. The official announcement of Bihar Board 10th result 2023 date and time will be released on Twitter. BSEB Matric result 2023 will be announced via press release.