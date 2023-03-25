Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time, Check Last Year's BSEB Matric Toppers List Here

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce Bihar Board matric final result before March 31, 2023. As per some media reports, BSEB 10th result 2023 is expected to be announced by March 28. The Bihar Board 10th result 2023 date and time will be shared on Twitter and Facebook pages of BSEB. Students can check their Bihar Board 10th scores in online mode at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com.

As per past trends, Bihar Board 10th result 2023 will be announced in a press conference in the presence of the Education Minister. Along with BSEB Matric result 2023, the officials will also release Bihar Board 10th toppers’ names, pass percentages and other result statistics. Around 16 lakh students are awaiting for the announcement of BSEB 10th result 2023.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time

As per media reports, the BSEB 10th toppers verification has already started. Therefore, it is expected that Bihar Board 10th result 2023 will be announced by March 28. The board will announce the BSEB Matric date and time on Twitter and the result will be announced by 2 or 3 PM in a press conference. This year, Bihar Board 10th exams were conducted from February 14 to 22, 2023 in two shifts.

Bihar Board 10th Toppers List

The list of BSEB 10th toppers is released along with the Bihar Board 10th result 2023. Last year, Ramayani Roy, Sanya Kumar and Prayaga Kumari secured 1st, 2nd and 3rd rank in Bihar Board 10th Toppers List. Students can check last year's BSEB Matric toppers list below -

Rank Name of toppers School name Marks 1 Ramayani Roy Patel High School Daudnagar, Aurangabad 487 2 Sanya Kumar Project Girls High School Rajauli, Nawadah 486 2 Vivek Kumar Thakur New Upgrade High School Sidhap Parsahi Ladania, Madhubani 486 3 Prayaga Kumari Utkramit M S Bazar Verma Goah, Aurangabad 485 4 Nirjala Kumari Mahadev High School Khusrupur Patna 484 5 Anurag Kumar Sarvoday High School Agiaon, Bhojpur 483 5 Susen Kumar Utkramit M S Mirjaganj Aliganj, Jamui 483 5 Nikhil Kumar Uchch Madhyamik Vidyalay Kerai 483

BSEB 10th Toppers List 2021

In 2021, Pooja Kumari, Shubhdarshni and Sandeep Kumar secured the same marks and became 1st rankers in Bihar Board 10th results. Two of them were from the same school - Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya. Check details below -