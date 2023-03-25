  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time, Check Last Year's BSEB Matric Toppers List Here

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time, Check Last Year's BSEB Matric Toppers List Here

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: BSEB will declare the Bihar Board matric final result 2023 in online mode. Students can check and download their Bihar Board 10th result at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com. Till then check last year's BSEB 10th toppers. 

jagran josh
Updated: Mar 27, 2023 11:21 IST
Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time Updates
Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time Updates

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce Bihar Board matric final result before March 31, 2023. As per some media reports, BSEB 10th result 2023 is expected to be announced by March 28. The Bihar Board 10th result 2023 date and time will be shared on Twitter and Facebook pages of BSEB. Students can check their Bihar Board 10th scores in online mode at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com.

Also Read: Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates

As per past trends, Bihar Board 10th result 2023 will be announced in a press conference in the presence of the Education Minister. Along with BSEB Matric result 2023, the officials will also release Bihar Board 10th toppers’ names, pass percentages and other result statistics. Around 16 lakh students are awaiting for the announcement of BSEB 10th result 2023. 

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time 

As per media reports, the BSEB 10th toppers verification has already started. Therefore, it is expected that Bihar Board 10th result 2023 will be announced by March 28. The board will announce the BSEB Matric date and time on Twitter and the result will be announced by 2 or 3 PM in a press conference. This year, Bihar Board 10th exams were conducted from February 14 to 22, 2023 in two shifts. 

Bihar Board 10th Toppers List 

The list of BSEB 10th toppers is released along with the Bihar Board 10th result 2023. Last year, Ramayani Roy, Sanya Kumar and Prayaga Kumari secured 1st, 2nd and 3rd rank in Bihar Board 10th Toppers List. Students can check last year's BSEB Matric toppers list below - 

Rank

Name of toppers 

School name

Marks 

1

Ramayani Roy

Patel High School Daudnagar, Aurangabad

487

2

Sanya Kumar

Project Girls High School Rajauli, Nawadah

486

2

Vivek Kumar Thakur

New Upgrade High School Sidhap Parsahi Ladania, Madhubani

486

3

Prayaga Kumari

Utkramit M S Bazar Verma Goah, Aurangabad

485

4

Nirjala Kumari

Mahadev High School Khusrupur Patna

484

5

Anurag Kumar

Sarvoday High School Agiaon, Bhojpur

483

5

Susen Kumar

Utkramit M S Mirjaganj Aliganj, Jamui

483

5

Nikhil Kumar

Uchch Madhyamik Vidyalay Kerai

483

BSEB 10th Toppers List 2021

In 2021, Pooja Kumari, Shubhdarshni and Sandeep Kumar secured the same marks and became 1st rankers in Bihar Board 10th results. Two of them were from the same school - Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya. Check details below - 

Rank

Name of the student

School name

Marks

1

Pooja Kumari

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya

484

1

Shubhdarshni

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya

484

1

Sandeep Kumar

Baldev High School, Dinara, Rohtas

484

Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023