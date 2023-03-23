BSEB 12th Result 2023: Scrutiny Applications Commence at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

BSEB 12th Scrutiny 2023: Bihar School Examination Board has commenced the application process for BSEB Intermediate Answer Sheet Scrutiny. Students who are not satisfied with the marks secured in the BSEB Intermediate exams can apply for the Bihar 12th Answer Booklet Scrutiny through the link available on the official website. The applications will be available online until March 29, 2023. Candidates can visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in to apply for the BSEB 12th Answer Sheet Scrutiny. Students can also visit the link scrutinyss.biharboardonline.com and apply for the BSEB 12th Answer Sheet Scrutiny process.

Bihar Board announced the BSEB 12th Result for over 13 Lakh students on March 21, 2023. Candidates who received their BSEB 12th Results and wish to submit their answer sheets for re-evaluation or appear for the Bihar 12th Compartment exams can visit the official website of the board today and submit the applications.

The Bihar Board Re-evaluation and Compartment exam applications will be available on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students who are not satisfied with the marks secured can apply for the BSEB 12th re-evaluation process from March 23 to 29, 2023, and those who want to improve their scores can apply for the compartment exams from March 23 to 27, 2023.

Bihar Board 12th Compartment exams will be conducted in April and the results will be announced shortly in order for the students to continue with their further admission procedures. The answer sheets for the BSEB 12th scrutiny and re-evaluation will also be completed soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply for the BSEB 12th Scurinty and Compartment exams.

BSEB 12th Answer Sheet Scrutiny - Click Here

BSEB 12th Answer Sheet Scrutiny Alternate Link - Click Here

BSEB 12th Scrutiny Applications

Step 1: Visit the BSEB official website

Step 2: Click on the Bihar 12th Scrutiny 2023 applications

Step 3: Enter the required details in the link provided

Step 4: Select the subjects for re-evaluation

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

