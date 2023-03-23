Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Awaited, Check Past Years BSEB Matric Result Date and Time Here

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce Bihar Board Matric exam results by last week of March 2023. As per media reports, BSEB 10th result 2023 date and time might be released by today or tomorrow on Bihar Board's Twitter account. Students can check their Bihar Board 10 result 2023 at the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Board High School result will be announced in a press conference, and the link to check the same will be made live soon after that.

This year, around 16 lakh students are awaiting for the Bihar Board Matric result 2023. Till then, students can check the last few years’ Bihar Board 10th result date and time here. Like Inter results, BSEB is expected to hold a press conference, where Bihar Board 10 results and toppers’ names will be announced.

Past Few Year's Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time

As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding Bihar Board Matric ka result kab jari hoga? Although, as per the past few year's trends, it can be expected that Bihar Board 10th result 2023 date and time will be released soon by this week. They can go through the table to know previous year's update on BSEB 10th result date and time -

Years BSEB Result Date and Time 2022 March 31 at 3 pm 2021 April 5 at 3:30 pm 2020 May 26 at 12:30 pm 2019 April 6 at 1 pm 2018 June 26 at 5 pm 2017 June 22 at 1 pm 2016 May 29 at 3 pm 2015 June 20 at 3 pm

Bihar Board 10th Result Pass Percentage

BSEB will announce class 10 final examination result soon. The date and time of Bihar Board High School result will be shared on the Twitter and Facebook pages of BSEB. Students can check their scores on results.biharboardonline.com. Till then, they can check last few year's BSEB 10th pass percentage -

Years Pass Percentage 2022 79.88% 2021 78.17% 2020 80.59 2019 80.73 2018 68.89 2017 50.12 2016 46.66 2015 75.17

Also Read: Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: BSEB Matric Result To Be Declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in