BSEB 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar Matric Result OUT, Get Updates Here

10th Result 2023 Bihar Board: Bihar School Examination Board has announced the Bihar Class 10 Result 2023. According to data provided by the board, the overall pass percentage is 81.04%. Candidates can check the Bihar 10th Result 2023 through the link available below.
Over 16 Lakh students are said to have appeared for the Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023. The board conducted the exams from February 14 to 22, 2023. To check the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023, students are required to visit the official website and enter the roll number and roll code in the Bihar Board Matric Result 2023 link given on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com.
31 Mar, 2023 02:26 PM IST
According to the statistics available a total od 16.10 Lakh students have qualified the BSEB 10th exam 2023. The board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 81.04%. Check details below.
|
Category
|
Numbers
|
Number of students Passed
|
16,10,657
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
81.04%
|
Pass Percentage of Boys
|
6,61,570
|
Pass Percentage of Girls
|
6,43,633
31 Mar, 2023 02:11 PM IST
Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023 has been announced. to check the Bihar 10th Result 2023, students can visit the official website - results.biharboardonline.com.
31 Mar, 2023 02:09 PM IST
BSEB 10th Result 2023 is now available. According to the data provided, the state has recorded an overall pass percentage of 81.04%. A total of 90 students secured a position in top 10
31 Mar, 2023 02:07 PM IST
Bihar School Examination Board has announced the Bohar Board 10th Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can now visit the official website to check the result.
30 Mar, 2023 07:58 PM IST
Bihar School Education board is yet to announce the date and time for the Bihar board 10th result 2023. Candidates can keep checking this page for details.
30 Mar, 2023 07:46 PM IST
When announcing the Bihar 10th result 2023, the board will also announce the list of students who have topped the board exam. Previous year toppers are given below.
|
Rank
|
Toppers Name
|
School Name
|
Marks Secured
|
1
|
Ramayani Roy
|
Patel High School Daudnagar, Aurangabad
|
487
|
2
|
Sanya Kumar
|
Project Girls High School Rajauli, Nawadah
|
486
|
2
|
Vivek Kumar Thakur
|
New Upgrade High School Sidhap Parsahi Ladania, Madhubani
|
486
|
3
|
Prayaga Kumari
|
Utkramit M S Bazar Verma Goah, Aurangabad
|
485
|
4
|
Nirjala Kumari
|
Mahadev High School Khusrupur Patna
|
484
|
5
|
Anurag Kumar
|
Sarvoday High School Agiaon, Bhojpur
|
483
30 Mar, 2023 07:22 PM IST
As per data available, roughly 16 Lakh students appeared for the Bihar 10th exam 2023. The exams which were conducted in two phases had 8,25,121 students in phase 1 and 8,12,293 students in phase 2.
30 Mar, 2023 07:09 PM IST
Bihar Board Class 10 result date is yet to be announced by the board officials. According to media reports, however, the BSEB Class 10 result 2023 will be announced by March 31, 2023.
30 Mar, 2023 06:55 PM IST
The following details will be given on the BSEB 10th scorecard 2023
30 Mar, 2023 06:42 PM IST
Candidates can follow the below given steps to check the Bihar 10th result 2023 via SMS
Step 1 - Go to the SMS application on your mobile phone.
Step 2 - Type a message in the given format: BIHAR10 <space>ROLL-NUMBER
Step 3 - Now, send the message to a specified number 56263.
Step 4 - Bihar Board will send the Bihar board class 10th Result 2023 on the same number.
30 Mar, 2023 06:21 PM IST
To check the Bihar 10th result 2023, candidates are required to enter the login credentials given on the Bihar 10th admit card. Students need to enter the Class 10 roll number and roll code to check the Bihar 10th result 2023.
30 Mar, 2023 06:06 PM IST
BSEB Class 10 result 2023 is expected on March 31, 2023. To check the BSEB Matric Result 2023, students are required to visit the official website and enter the Bihar 10th roll number and roll code in the result link given.
30 Mar, 2023 05:55 PM IST
Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023 is expected to be announced on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Along with the link on the official website, students can also visit the official result portal - resuolts.biharnoardonline.com to check the class 10 results.
30 Mar, 2023 05:35 PM IST
BSEB 10th result 2023 is expected to be announced on the official website of the board tomorrow - March 31, 2023. An official confirmation is awaited form the board officials.
30 Mar, 2023 02:54 PM IST
BSEB Matric compartment exam is conducted for those who were unable to secure the minimum marks in the first attempt. Candidates can visit the official website of Bihar board after the 10th exam result is announced to fill and submit the applications for the compartment exams.
30 Mar, 2023 02:40 PM IST
Bihar School Examination Board will be conducting the Bihar 10th answer sheet scrutiny after the board results are announced. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar 10th exams and want to get the answer sheets re-evaluated can visit the official website and submit the applications.
30 Mar, 2023 01:50 PM IST
After the Bihar Board class 10 result 2023 is announced, candidateswho have qualified the class 10 exam will be eligible to apply for the admissions to class 11. Students can also appear for the compartment exams and also apply for the re-evaluation process.
30 Mar, 2023 01:28 PM IST
Candidates when checking the Bihar class 10 result 2023 students who have appeared for the exams are required to visit the official website and enter the login details in the result link. Students are required to enter the Bihar 10th roll number in the result link in order to check the results.
30 Mar, 2023 01:18 PM IST
Bihar board Matric topper verification has been completed as per reports. The board officials are expected to announce the Bihar 10th result 2023 by March 31, 2023. Students can visit the official website for further details on 10th result 2023 Bihar board.
30 Mar, 2023 12:49 PM IST
When downloading the Bihar class 10 result 2023, students must also check the details mentioned on the resultsheet. The following abbreviations will be given based on the marks secured by the students in the exams.
30 Mar, 2023 12:35 PM IST
Bihar Board officials will be announced the Bihar Class 10 Results on the official website soon. along with announcing the Bihar 10th result 2023, the board will be announcing the list of students who have topped the Bihar Board exams.
30 Mar, 2023 12:26 PM IST
To check the Bihar Board class 10 result 2023, students are required to visit the official website and enter the Bihar 10th roll number and roll code in the link given on the official website.
30 Mar, 2023 12:13 PM IST
30 Mar, 2023 11:17 AM IST
As per reports, the Bihar School Examination Board will announce the Bihar Class 10 Result 2023 by March 31, 2023. A confirmed date and time for students to check the Bihar 10th Result 2023 will also be available here as soon as the announcement is made by officials.
30 Mar, 2023 10:20 AM IST
Students who have appeared for the Bihar 10th exams are now awaiting the BSEB class 10 Results. Students have been enquiering about the date and time for the announcement of the Bihar 10th Result 2023. As per reports, the Bihar Board class 10 result 2023 is expected to be announced by March 31, 2023.
30 Mar, 2023 10:06 AM IST
When checking the Bihar board class 10 result 2023, students must make sure that theur keep their admit card ready with them. The Bihar 10th admit card cosnsists of the roll number and roll code which has to be entered in the Bihar Board 10th result link.
30 Mar, 2023 09:54 AM IST
According to data available, roughly 16 Lakh students have appeared for the Bihar Board class 10 exam 2023. When announcing the Bihar 10th result 2023, the board will also be announcing the details of the number of students and the overall pass percentage. Candidates can check the numbers of the previous year below.
|
Division
|
Boys
|
Girls
|
First division
|
2,54,482
|
1,70,115
|
Second division
|
2,63,553
|
2,46,858
|
Third division
|
1,57,968
|
1,89,669
|
Pass (Compartmental/qualifying)
|
2,107
|
2,219
|
Total pass
|
6,78,110
|
6,08,861
30 Mar, 2023 09:26 AM IST
Bihar Board officials have issued helpline numbers to assist students when checking the Bihar Board Matric Result 2023. Students facing issues when getting their 10th Bihar Board Result 2023 can use the assistance provided by the board.
Candidates can write to the board through email at bsebsehelpdesk@gmail.com or call on the BSEB helpline numbers - 0612-2232074, 2232257, 2232239, 2230051, 2232227, 8757241924, 7563067820.
30 Mar, 2023 09:08 AM IST
BSEB 10th scorecard 2023 will contain the following details.
30 Mar, 2023 08:52 AM IST
If students face difficulty in getting the Bihar 10th result 2023 through the link on the result portal, candidates can also use the SMS facility to check the BSEB matric result 2023. Candidates can follow the steps given below.
30 Mar, 2023 08:39 AM IST
To check the BSEB class 10 result 2023, students are required to enter the login credentials in the result link given. The details to be entered when checking the Bihar 10th Result 2023 is as follows
30 Mar, 2023 08:22 AM IST
Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 is expected to be announced by March 31, 2023. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the Bihar Class 10 Result 2023.
Step 1: Visit the BSEB official website
Step 2: Click on the Bihar 10th Result link
Step 3: Enter the Bihar Board 10th roll number and roll code in the link given
Step 4: The BSEB 10th Result 2023 will be displayed
Step 5: Download the Bihar 10th Result 2023 for further reference
30 Mar, 2023 08:07 AM IST
As per recent reports, the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023 is expected to be released by the officials by March 31, 2023. Official notification regarding the date and time for the Bihar 10th Result 2023 will be issued by the board soon.
29 Mar, 2023 06:05 PM IST
Bihar Board officials are yet to confirm the date and time for the release of the Bihar 10th Result 2023. As per reports however, the Bihar 10th Result 2023 will be announced by March 31, 203.
29 Mar, 2023 05:58 PM IST
The following abbreviations will be given on the Bihar 10th scorecard 223.
29 Mar, 2023 05:49 PM IST
As per media reports, the Bihar School Examination board is expected to announce the BSEB 10th Results by March 31, 2023. Official confirmation is awaited from board officials.
29 Mar, 2023 05:34 PM IST
To assist students when downloading the Bihar board 10th result 2023, the board has issued helpline numbers. Candidates can connect to the facility through the below given details.
Email - bsebsehelpdesk@gmail.com
Phone - 0612-2232074, 2232257, 2232239, 2230051, 2232227, 8757241924, 7563067820.
29 Mar, 2023 05:10 PM IST
Candidates can also check the Bihar 10th result 2023 via SMS. Students can follow the steps provided below.
Step 1 - Go to the SMS application on your mobile phone.
Step 2 - Type a message in the given format: BIHAR10 <space>ROLL-NUMBER
Step 3 - Now, send the message to a specified number 56263.
Step 4 - Bihar Board will send the Bihar board class 10th Result 2023 on the same number.
29 Mar, 2023 05:04 PM IST
Students are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the Bihar 10th result 2023. The board officials are expected to announce the BSEB 10th result date and time anytime soon.
29 Mar, 2023 04:30 PM IST
Bihar Board conducted the BSEB Matric exam 2023 from February 14 to 22, 2023. Over 16 lakh students have appeared for the Bihar board class 10 exam 2023. Board officials will shortly be announcing the Bihar 10th result date and time.
29 Mar, 2023 03:58 PM IST
The Bihar Class 10 Result 2023 will be announced on the official website shortly. Students who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps provided below to check the Bihar 10th Result 2023.
Step 1: Visit the Bihar Board official website
Step 2: Click on the Bihar 10th Result link
Step 3: Enter the BSEB 10th Roll number and roll code in the link given
Step 4: Download the BSEB 10th Result 2023 for further reference
29 Mar, 2023 03:38 PM IST
According to media reports, the verification of the toppers of the Bihar Board 10th exam 2023 has concluded. Official notification on the BSEB 10th Result 2023 will be made by the board shortly.
29 Mar, 2023 03:20 PM IST
All those students who have appeared for the Bihar 10th exams and want to submit their answer sheets for re-evaluation process can visit the website to submit the applications for the answer sheet scrutiny. Details regarding the answer sheet scrutiny will be issued after the Bihar Board Matric Result 2023 is announced.
29 Mar, 2023 03:11 PM IST
Bihar Board Matric Compartment exams will be conducted after the board announces the Bihar 10th result 2023. Students who were unable to qualify the exam in the first attempt can visit the official website to apply for the BSEB 10th compartment exams.
29 Mar, 2023 03:05 PM IST
The Bihar Class 10 Result 2023 will contain the candidate details and the marks secured by students in each subject.
29 Mar, 2023 01:52 PM IST
Bihar School Examination Board will announce the BSEB 10th Results in the coming days. Along with announcing the BSEB 10th results, the board will also announce the list of students who have topped the Class 10 board exams.
29 Mar, 2023 12:54 PM IST
Bihar Board 10th result 2023 will be announced by Bihar Education minister Prof. Chandra Shekar in an official press conference. Following the press conference the BSEB 10th result ink will be made live on the official website.
29 Mar, 2023 12:42 PM IST
Bihar Class 10 Result 2023 will be announced on the official website of the Bihar Board. Students can refer to the below given links to download the BSEB 10th Result 2023.
29 Mar, 2023 12:34 PM IST
Bihar Board Matric Result 2023 date and time are expected to be announced in the coming days. The date and time for the release of the Bihar 10th Result 2023 will be announced by the board officials soon.
29 Mar, 2023 10:29 AM IST
Bihar Board officials will be announcing the list of students who have topped the Bihar matric exam 2023. The board will announce the list of students who have topped the exams along with the other details of the board including the data of the candidates.
29 Mar, 2023 09:56 AM IST
Board will be announcing the BSEB 10th Result 22023 is expected to be announced soon. Along with announcing the results, the board will also announce the details of the number of students who have qualified the Bihar 10th exams 2023.
29 Mar, 2023 09:34 AM IST
The following details will be mentioned on the Bihar 10th result 2023
29 Mar, 2023 09:08 AM IST
Bihar Board conducted the BSEB matric exams from February 14 to 22, 2023. A total of over 16 Lakh students appeared for Bihar 10th exams. In the first phase, a total of 8,25,121 students appeared while 8,12,293 students appeared in phase 2.
29 Mar, 2023 08:48 AM IST
An alternate way to check the BSEB 10th Result 2023, is to check the results via SMS. Students can use the SMS facility by enter their class 10 roll number and sending the same to 56263
29 Mar, 2023 08:30 AM IST
To check the Bihar Class 10 Result 2023, students are required to visit the official website and enter the BSEB 10th Roll Number and Roll Code in the result link given on the official website.
29 Mar, 2023 08:25 AM IST
Bihar Board class 10 result 2023 is expected to be announced by the officials on the board's official website. Students can visit the below given websites to check Bihar 10th Result 2023.
29 Mar, 2023 08:22 AM IST
As per the recent media reports, the Bihar 10th Result 2023 is expected to be announced by March 29, 2023. It is also suggested that the Board will be announcing the BSEB 10th Result before March 31, 2023.
29 Mar, 2023 08:18 AM IST
Bihar School Examination Board will soon confirm the date and time for the release of the Bihar 10th Result 2023. Officials will announce the BSEB 10th Result 2023 date and time through its official social media handle on Twitter. Students can keep visiting this page for regular updates.
28 Mar, 2023 07:06 PM IST
To check the Bihar 10th Result 2023 students can follow the steps given here.
Step 1: Visit the Bihar Board official website
Step 2: Click on the Bihar 10th Result link
Step 3: Enter the BSEB 10th Roll number and roll code in the link given
Step 4: Download the BSEB 10th Result 2023 for further reference
28 Mar, 2023 06:54 PM IST
According to the details given by the board over 16 Lakh students are awaiting the Bihar 10th result 2023. The exams were conducted in two phases. Students are advised to keep visiting this page for updates.
28 Mar, 2023 06:46 PM IST
The exact date and time for the Bihar 10th result 2023 is expected to be announced by the board officials soon. It is expected that BSEB 10th result will be announced by March 29, 2023.
28 Mar, 2023 06:22 PM IST
Students need to secure minimum marks in order to be considered qualified in the Bihar 10th Exam 2023. Students are required to secure a minimum of 30 aggregate in all the subjects in order to qualify the board exams.
28 Mar, 2023 06:09 PM IST
Admissions through the online copy of the Bihar 10th marksheet will be considered as provisional until students submit the original marksheet and certificates in the schools for verification.
28 Mar, 2023 05:59 PM IST
To download the Bihar 10th result 2023, students are required to visit the official website and enter the Bihar 10th roll number and roll code in the result link available on the official website.
28 Mar, 2023 05:48 PM IST
Bihar Board 10th Marksheet will be available through the respective schools. While candidates can download the online copy from the official website, they are required to collect the original marksheet from the schools after the BSEB matric result 2023 is announced.
28 Mar, 2023 05:34 PM IST
The Bihar 10th Result 2023 will include the details of the candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 exams. Students can check the abbreviations which will be mentioned on the marksheet for a better understanding of the BSEB 10th results.
28 Mar, 2023 05:18 PM IST
Bihar 10th Result 2023 will be announced in the coming days. After the board announces the Bihar 10th result, students can apply for the compartment exams and the answer sheet scrutiny. Candidates can visit the official website to complete the application process.
28 Mar, 2023 04:58 PM IST
Over the past few years, Vihar' Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya has been producing the toppers of the BSEB matric exam. In 2022, 13 students from the schools secured the top 10 ranks in the Bihar 10th exams. Along with announcing the Bihar 10th Results, board officials will also be announcing the list of students who secured the top ranks in the state.
28 Mar, 2023 04:47 PM IST
Along with announcing the BSEB 10th Result 2023, the board will also be announcing the data of the performance of the students in the bihar 10th exam 2023. The details from previous year is given below.
|
Year
|
Students Appeared
|
Students Passed
|
Pass Percentage
|
2022
|
16,11,099
|
12,86,971
|
79.88%
|
2021
|
16,54,171
|
12,93,054
|
78.17%
|
2020
|
14,94,071
|
12,04,030
|
80.59%
|
2019
|
16,60,609
|
13,40,610
|
80.73%
|
2018
|
17,58,000
|
12,11,086
|
68.89%
28 Mar, 2023 04:17 PM IST
Bihar School Examination Board will be announcing the BSEB 10th Result 2023 on the official website soon. Students can check the details regarding the Bihar 10th exam here.
|
Overview
|
Specifications
|
Board Name
|
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
|
Exam Name
|
Class 10 (Matric)
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Session
|
2022-23
|
Result Announcement Official Website
|
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
|
Result Mode
|
Online
|
Credentials Required
|
Roll Code and Roll Number
28 Mar, 2023 03:52 PM IST
To check the Bihar 10th Result 2023, students are required to visit the official website and enter the Bihar 10th roll number and roll code in the result link given on the official website.
28 Mar, 2023 03:44 PM IST
Bihar School Examination Board will be announcing the Bihar 10th Results on the official website of the Bihar Board. The results will be available on the official website -
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
results.biharboardonline.com
Candidates must note that these are the official links to check the BSEB 10th Result 2023.
28 Mar, 2023 03:25 PM IST
The Bihar School Examination Board is yet to announce the BSEB 10th result date and time. Board officials will be announcing the Bihar 10th result date and time through its official twitter account soon.
28 Mar, 2023 03:09 PM IST
BSEB 10th Results will contain the following details.
28 Mar, 2023 02:50 PM IST
When checking the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023, students are required to keep their Bihar 10th Admit Card with them. The roll number and roll code mentioned on the Bihar Class 10 admit card is required when checking the Bihar 10th Result 2023.
28 Mar, 2023 02:39 PM IST
To check the Bihar 10th Result 2023 online, students need to enter the roll number and roll code in the BSEB 10th result link. Apart from the official website, students can also check their Bihar 10th Result 2023 via SMS.
28 Mar, 2023 02:22 PM IST
Shortly after Bihar Board announces the BSEB 10th Result 2023, students who have appeared for the Bihar 10th exams will be able to collect their original certificates and mark sheets from their respective schools. The marksheets will be issued a few days after the Bihar 10th Result is announced.
28 Mar, 2023 02:08 PM IST
BSEB will be providing candidates students the facility to apply for the BSEB 10th Answer sheet scrutiny. The applications for the Bihar 10th re-evaluation and scrutiny will be released on the official website shortly after the results are announced.
28 Mar, 2023 01:55 PM IST
Bihar board will be conducting the class 10 answer sheet scrutiny and the compartment exams for the students who are unable to secure the required marks. Candidates must note that those who fail will be able to appear for the BSEB 10th Compartment exams.
28 Mar, 2023 01:42 PM IST
Over 16 Lakh students are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023. Students awaiting the Bihar 10th Result 2023 are advised to keep visiting the official page of the board for the date and time to check the BSEB Matric Result 2023.
28 Mar, 2023 01:29 PM IST
Bihar Board has issued helpline numbers for students who face difficulty when checking the Bihar Board 10th result 2023. Students can avail the helpline facility given here when checking the board results.
Email - bsebsehelpdesk@gmail.com
Phone - 0612-2232074, 2232257, 2232239, 2230051, 2232227, 8757241924, 7563067820.
28 Mar, 2023 01:18 PM IST
Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 will be announced on the official website soon. According to the data available over 16 Lakh students appeared for the Bihar 10th exams 2023. Candidates can check the statistics from the previous year below.
|Category
|Numbers
|Total
|16,11,099
|pass percentage
|79.88%
|Passed
|12,86,971
|Girls
|6,08,861
|Boys
|6,78,110
28 Mar, 2023 01:08 PM IST
Bihar School Education Board is yet to announce the BSEB 10th Result date and time. The board officials will announce the BSEB 10th Result date on their official Twitter handle.
28 Mar, 2023 12:58 PM IST
Bihar 10th Passing Marks is the minimum marks required by candidates to qualify the Bihar 10th board exam 2023. Students can check the Passing marks for the different subjects below.
|
Subject
|
Passing marks
|
English
|
30
|
Hindi
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
Science
|
30
|
Social science
|
30
28 Mar, 2023 12:49 PM IST
Bihar Board officials will announce the list of students who have topped the BSEB 10th Exam 2023. Candidates can check the list of the previous year toppers here.
|
Rank
|
Toppers Name
|
School Name
|
Marks Secured
|
1
|
Ramayani Roy
|
Patel High School Daudnagar, Aurangabad
|
487
|
2
|
Sanya Kumar
|
Project Girls High School Rajauli, Nawadah
|
486
|
2
|
Vivek Kumar Thakur
|
New Upgrade High School Sidhap Parsahi Ladania, Madhubani
|
486
|
3
|
Prayaga Kumari
|
Utkramit M S Bazar Verma Goah, Aurangabad
|
485
|
4
|
Nirjala Kumari
|
Mahadev High School Khusrupur Patna
|
484
|
5
|
Anurag Kumar
|
Sarvoday High School Agiaon, Bhojpur
|
483
28 Mar, 2023 12:35 PM IST
Bihar 10th results will be announced by the board officials through the link given on the official website. When announcing the results, the board will also release data regarding the performance of the students in the Bihar 10th Exam 2023. Check the previous year division data here.
|
Division
|
Boys
|
Girls
|
First division
|
2,54,482
|
1,70,115
|
Second division
|
2,63,553
|
2,46,858
|
Third division
|
1,57,968
|
1,89,669
|
Pass (Compartmental/qualifying)
|
2,107
|
2,219
|
Total pass
|
6,78,110
|
6,08,861
28 Mar, 2023 12:22 PM IST
In case candidates face issues when checking the Bihar 10th results through the link available on the official website, they can also get their results via SMS. Follow the steps given below to check the Bihar 10th Result 2023 via SMS.
Step 1 - Go to the SMS application on your mobile phone.
Step 2 - Type a message in the given format: BIHAR10 <space>ROLL-NUMBER
Step 3 - Now, send the message to a specified number 56263.
Step 4 - Bihar Board will send the Bihar board class 10th Result 2023 on the same number.
28 Mar, 2023 12:10 PM IST
Along with announcing the Bihar 10th Result 2023, the board will also be announcing the list of students who have secured the top ranks in the class 10 Bihar Board exam 2023.
28 Mar, 2023 11:50 AM IST
To check the BSEB Matric Result 2023, students are required to enter the following in the result link given.
28 Mar, 2023 11:40 AM IST
After the Bihar 10th Results 2023 are announced on the official website students who have appeared for the Bihar Class 10 exams can also apply for the answer sheet scrutiny once the results are announced. Details regarding the Bihar 10th answer sheet scrutiny will also be available here.
28 Mar, 2023 11:29 AM IST
Bihar School Education board will be announcing the Bihar 10th Result first in a press conference following which the link for candidates to check the Bihar Matric Result 2023 will be made available on the official website.
28 Mar, 2023 11:16 AM IST
According to data available over 16 Lakh students are said to have appeared for the Bihar 10th Exam 2023. The board conducted the exams in 2 phases. Accordingly, 8,25,121 students appeared in phase 1 and 8,12,293 students appeared in phase 2.
28 Mar, 2023 11:09 AM IST
The Bihar Board Matric Resul sheet will contain the following details
Candidate Name and Roll Number
Name of Examination
Subjects Appeared
Subject wise marks
Total marks
Percentage
Division
Qualifying status
28 Mar, 2023 11:01 AM IST
Bihar Class 10 Results will be announced in online mode. Students can follow the below-given steps to check the Bihar Matric Result 2023
Step 1: Visit the BSEB official website
Step 2: Click on the Bihar 10th Result link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the roll Number and Roll Code in the link provided
Step 4: Download the Bihar Class 10 Result 2023 for reference
28 Mar, 2023 10:59 AM IST
The Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 will be announced on the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board. The Bihar Matric Result 2023 will be available in the following links
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
results.biharboardonline.com
28 Mar, 2023 10:59 AM IST
The Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023 is expected to be announced soon. As per media reports, the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 is expected to be announced by March 28, 2023. There are also reports which suggest that the Bihar 10th Result 2023 will be announced before March 31, 2023.