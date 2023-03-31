BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 OUT: Overall Pass Percentage 81.04%, Check Statstics Here

BSEB 10th Resilt 2023 is now available on the official website. Students who have appeared for the exams can check here the overall pass percentage, toppers list and other details.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board has announced the BSEB Matric Result 2023. According to the details provided by the board, the overall pass percentage of Bihar 10th students is 81.04%. Board officials announced the result in a press conference following which the link for candidates to check the results has been made live on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar 10th exams can now visit the official website of the board to check the results.

To check the Bihar 10th Result 2023, students are required to visit the official website and enter the BSEB 10th roll number and roll code in the result link provided. Students can also visit the direct link given here to check the Bihar Matric Result 2023.

Along with announcing the Bihar 10th Result 2023, the board has also announced the statistics of the performance of the students in the board examinations. Students can check here the BSEB 10th Overall pass percentage, the number of students who appeared, the ratio of male and female students and the divisions secured.

BSEB 10th Result 2023 Statistics

Candidates can check below the statistical details of the performance of the students in the exams.

Category Numbers Number of students Passed 16,10,657 Overall Pass Percentage 81.04% Pass Percentage of Boys 6,61,570 Pass Percentage of Girls 6,43,633

BSEB Matric Result 2023: Divisional Performance of the Students

Along with releasing the data on the performance of the students, the board will also be releasing the data on the number of students who secured the First, Second and Third divisions in the Bihar 10th Exam 2023.

BSEB 10th Result 2023 Toppers List

Bihar School Examination Board will be announcing the BSEB 10th list of students who have secured the top ranks in the Bihar 10th Exam 2023.

Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2023 with Marks Rank Names of students Names of Schools Marks Obtained 1 Mohammad Rumman Ashraf Islamia High School Sheikhpura 489 (97.8%) 2 Namrata Kumari Nirmala Shiksha Bhawan H/S Shahpur Pati, Bhojpur 486 (97.2%) 2 Gyani Anupama Project Girls High School Goh, Aurangabad 486 (97.2%) 3 Sanju Kumari High School Dallu Bigha, Nalanda 484 (96.8%) 3 Bhavna Kumari Utkramit MS Donwar Yogapati W Champaran, West Champaran 484 (96.8%) 3 Jaynandan Kumar Pandit PB High School Lakhisarai 484 (96.8%)

