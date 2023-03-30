Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 on March 31: Important Facts and Latest Updates on BSEB Matric Result

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Matric result by tomorrow on March 31. Students can check here for important facts and the latest update on BSEB Matric result 2023. They can check Bihar Board Martic result 2023 from the official website or send SMS in case BSEB Official Website is not open due to a server crash. To check Bihar Board Class 10th result, students have to use their login credentials - roll number and roll. BSEB will soon announce of Bihar Board 10th result date and time on Twitter. The board releases the BSEB 10th result 2023 in press conference. Later, the Bihar Board 10th result link will be activated at the official websites of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and secondary.biharboardonline.com.
Check here for 10 Important Facts and the Latest Updates on BSEB Matric Result 2023:
- Bihar Board Official Website not opening, check BSEB Result on THIS alternative website: Once the result is announced there might be the case that the Bihar Board Official Website will not open due to the high number of website visitors. In this scenario, students can check the below website to check BSEB Matric Results 2023.
- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- secondary.biharboardonline.com
- results.biharboardonline.com
- How to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 through SMS: There is a provision to check Bihar Board Result through SMS. Candidates whose internet is not working can download Bihar Board Matric result by sending an SMS. To check BSEB result through SMS follow the steps below.
- Type the following message: BIHAR10 ROLL-NUMBER
- Now send this message to 56263
- Bihar Board 10th result 2023 will be sent as an SMS to your mobile phone
- BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Updates: Know passing marks criteria for matric exams: According to the new Bihar Class 10th passing criteria, candidates are required to score a minimum of 30 percent marks in each subject to qualify for BSEB Class 10 exams. All five papers of the Bihar Board matric exam carry 100 marks each. Candidates must secure 30 marks in each paper to pass the Bihar Board 10th exam. Overall students need to score a total of 150 marks to pass the matric examination out of a total of 500 marks.
- Bihar Board Class 10th Result: What is the meaning of abbreviations used in Bihar Board Martic Result: Candidates need to understand abbreviations (short form) used in the Bihar Board Class 10th Result. Check the meaning of the short form used in the Bihar Board Class 10th Marksheet.
- F = Fail
- C = Compartmental
- B = Betterment
- U/R = Under Regulation
- ABS = Absent
- INT = Internal
- PRAC = Practical
- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 2023 10th Result - Credentials required to download the scorecard: The credentials required to download BSEB 10th result 2023 are roll number and roll code.
- Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Topper List - Last year's toppers awarded: Students who got the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd position in Bihar Board 10th exam received Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000, and Rs 50,000 cash prizes, respectively. Along with this, they also get one laptop each, and a Kinde-Book Reader notebook. Candidates who are from 4th to 10th position in the Bihar matric exam are honoured with a medal and laptop and Rs 10,000 cash prize.
- BSEB 10th Result 2023 - What is the Disclaimer on Bihar Board mark sheet: Last year, BSEB put a disclaimer on the mark sheet. The disclaimer on Bihar Board Class 10th mark sheet is “Bihar School Examination Board Patna is not responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on NET. The results published on the net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original mark sheets have been issued by the Board separately."
- BSEB Bihar Board results 2023 - What is the Matric exam pass percentage in the last 8 years: On average more than 16 lakh candidates appear in the Bihar Board matric examination every year and more than 11 lakh candidates qualify. In 2019, the highest number of candidates passed the class 10 exam followed by 12,93,054 and 12,86,971 candidates in 2021 and 2022 respectively. For more details on the Bihar Board Matric exam pass percentage in the last 8 years check the table below.
Year Pass Percentage
2022 79.88%
2021 78.17%
2020 80.59%
2019 80.73%
2018 68.89%
2017 50.12%
2016 46.66%
2015 75.17%
- Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Analysis - How Many Candidates Secure 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Division: Based on the analysis of the Bihar Board Class 10th result, 4,24,957 candidates secured first and 5,10,411 secured second division. To Read More on Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Analysis
- Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time - The Bihar board will be announcing the BSEB Class 10 result date and time on their official Twitter account- @officialbseb
The Bihar School Examination Board commonly known as BSEB is an autonomous body under the state education department of Bihar. The main function of BSEB is to conduct Class 10 (Matric exams) and Class 12 (intermediate exams ) for all the state government-affiliated schools.
