Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2023 PDF: Mohammad Rumman Ashraf Topped BSEB Matric Exam with 97.8%

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023 has been declared on March 31. Get here Direct Link to Check BSEB Matric Sarkari Result at various official website like biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com and results.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2023: Mohammad Rumman Ashraf is the Bihar Board Toppers 2023. He has secured 97.8% marks.He has outperformed 16.37 lakh students and topped Bihar Board Matric 2023 exam. Namrata Kumari is the second topper. Gyani Anupama is the third topper. Sanju Kumari, Bhavna Kumari and Jaynandan Kumar Pandit scored the same marks after all three toppers. However, 69 candidates secured 6 to 10 Rank.

Candidates can check below the Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2023 to know the name of Class 10 Bihar Board toppers, scores, schools, and districts.

The pass percentage in BSEB Class 10 result is 81.04 per cent and a total of 16,10,657 total students have passed the exam in which 6,61,570 are boys and 6,43,633 are girls. The board chairman Anand Kishor declared the Bihar Board results.



Students can check the Bihar Board List of 10 Toppers below:

Rank Names of students Names of Schools Marks Obtained 1 Mohammad Rumman Ashraf Islamia High School Sheikhpura 489 (97.8%) 2 Namrata Kumari Nirmala Shiksha Bhawan H/S Shahpur Pati, Bhojpur 486 (97.2%) 2 Gyani Anupama Project Girls High School Goh, Aurangabad 486 (97.2%) 3 Sanju Kumari High School Dallu Bigha, Nalanda 484 3 Bhavna Kumari Utkramit MS Donwar Yogapati W Champaran, West Champaran 484 3 Jaynandan Kumar Pandit PB High School Lakhisarai 484 4 Sneha Kumari Patel High School Daudnagar, Aurangabad 483 4 Neha Praveen T N Girls H S Shirnia, Khagaria 483 4 Sweta Kumari Utkramit Madhyamik School Navinagar, Jamui 483 4 Amrita Kumari Gyaneshwari H/S Gaura, Gopalganj 483 4 Vivek Kumar B T High School Kishanpur Samastipur 483 4 Shubham Kumar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Jamui 483 5 Suruchi Kumari M R Puri High School Tajpur, Jamui 481 5 Shalini Kumari Universal 10 + 2 Public School Bihiya Bhojpur 481 5 Sudhanshu Shekhar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Jamui 481 5 Ahem Keshri Utkramit M S Marhi Basbutia, Chakai, Jamui 481 5 Unmukt Kumar Yadav Catholic High School Arrah, Bhojpur 481 5 Sudhanshu Kumar Durga High School Meghaul, Begusarai 481 5 Sukesh Suman B P High School Begusarai 481 5 Chandan Kumar High School Hansopur, Samastipur 481 5 Abhishek Kumar Choudhary R K Kamla High School Pokhram, Darbhanga 481

Bihar Board 10th Result Link

BSEB has released the Bihar Martic Toppers list on March 31, 2023. The Topper List of Bihar Board 2023 10th class has been released along with the declaration of result. The Bihar Topper 2023 Class 10 List is available to download on the official website of the state board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Toppers list of Bihar Board 2023 class 10th contains the name, basic details, and marks of Bihar Board Class 10 students.

Bihar Board Class 10th Topper List 2023

Bihar Board Class 10th exams were conducted from February 14 to 22, 2023. Approximately, 16.37 lakh candidates have appeared in the Bihar Board Class 10th exam. The exam was conducted in two shifts across 1500 examination centers across the state. Based on the Topper List of Bihar Board 10th class 2023, Bihar Board Top 10 Toppers are called to the BSEB office and a panel of subject experts interviews them and asks them to write some answers in front of them so that they can match the handwriting.

To pass the examination, students need 33 marks in each subject and 150 marks in total in Bihar Board Class 10th exam. Those who score E Grades will have to appear in the BSEB 10th Scrutiny Exam.

Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2023: BSEB Matric Merit List

Bihar School Examination Board has held the Matric Board Examination from February 17 to 22, February 2023. Students who have appeared for the exam can check here Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023 along with the Topper List of Bihar Board 2023 Class 10.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Topper List: Cash Reward & Laptops for Bihar Board 10 Toppers

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) offers prizes & rewards to the Bihar Board Class 10 Toppers. The cash reward & laptops for Bihar board 10 toppers are provided to encourage students and aim for achieving the highest ranks. The Board has categorized a list of awards & prizes as per the ranking of students.

Category Wise Cash Reward & Laptops for Bihar Board Class 10th Toppers: Check details below

Bihar Board Class 10th Toppers Rank Bihar Board Class 10th Toppers Awards Bihar Board Class 10th Topper Rank 1 Rs. 1 cash, 1 laptop and 1 Kindle book reader Bihar Board Class 10th Topper Rank 2 Rs. 75,000 cash, 1 laptop, and 1 Kindle book reader Bihar Board Class 10th Topper Rank 3 Rs. 50,000 cash, 1 laptop, and 1 Kindle book reader Bihar Board Class 10th Topper Rank 4 Rs. 10,000 cash reward & 1 laptop

Bihar Board District-wise Topper List 2023 Class 10

Bihar Board 10th Toppers List 2022: BSEB Matric Toppers Name, Marks, Schools

Last year, Ramayani Roy topped the BSEB Class 10 result Matric exam by securing 487 marks out of 500. She studied at Patel High School in Daudnagar, Aurangabad district. Saniya Kumari was the Second topper in the BSEB Martic exam. She had scored 486 marks and studied at Project Girls High School located in Rajauli, Nawadah district.

In the top 5 ranks, eight students were placed in the top 5 ranks. While 47 students were placed in the top 10 ranks of Bihar board Class 10 results.

Bihar Board Toppers 2022 Roll No Student Name Gender School Name Total Mark Merit 1 2200086 RAMAYANI ROY Female PATEL HIGH SCHOOL DAUDNAGAR, AURANGABAD 487 1 2 2200444 SANIYA KUMARI Female PROJECT GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL RAJAULI, NAWADAH 486 2 3 2200259 VIVEK KUMAR THAKUR Male NEW UPGRADE HIGH SCH SIDHAP PARSAHI LADANIA, MADHUBANI 486 2 4 2200043 PRAGYA KUMARI Female UTKRAMIT M S BAZAR VERMA GOAH, AURANGABAD 485 3 5 2200161 NIRJALA KUMARI Female MAHADEV HIGH SCHOOL KHUSRUPUR PATNA 484 4 6 2200220 ANURAG KUMAR Male SARVODAY HIGH SCHOOL AGIAON, BHOJPUR 483 5 7 2200325 SUSEN KUMAR Male UTKRAMIT M S MIRJAGANJ ALIGANJ, JAMUI 483 5 8 2200101 NIKHIL KUMAR Male UCHCH MADHYAMIK VIDYALAY KERAI 483 5 Rank 06 to 10 (39 Students) 1 2200033 MUSKAN KHATOON Female NIRMALA SHIKSHA BHAWAN H/S SHAHPUR PATI, BHOJPUR 482 6 2 2200034 PRIYA RAJ Female SIMULTALA AWASIYA VIDYALAYA JAMUI 482 6 3 2200009 ANSHU KUMARI Female HIGH SCHOOL PUNAMA PRATAP NAGAR, BHAGALPUR 482 6 4 2200250 SATYAM KUMAR Male R RAMAGYA HIGH SCHOOL CHAITA, SAMASTIPUR 482 6 5 2200087 PRIYANSHU KUMAR Male UTKRAMIT M S RASALPUR, SARAI RANJAN, SAMASTIPUR 482 6 6 2200021 RINKI KUMARI Female UNIVERSAL 10 + 2 PUBLIC SCHOOL BIHIYA BHOJPUR 482 6 7 2200120 MD MASUM RAJA Male UTTKRAMIT MADHYAMIK SCHOOL, KATSARI SHEOHAR 482 6 8 2200667 JAIKI KUMAR Male HIGH SCHOOL FATUHA PATNA 482 6 9 2200614 SHAMBHU KUMAR Male ANUGRAH INTER SCHOOL AURANGABAD 481 7 10 2200369 SHIVAM BRAJRAJ Male HIGH SCHOOL NOOR SARAI, NALANDA 481 7 11 2200235 MOHAMMAD HAARIS ERAJ Male TOWN HIGH SCHOOL MUNGER 481 7 12 2200321 ROHIT KUMAR Male S R K J HIGH SCHOOL KUSHAHAR, SHEOHAR 480 8 13 2200110 SATYAM SARTHI Male SIMULTALA AWASIYA VIDYALAYA JAMUI 480 8 14 2200191 SHWETA BHARTI Female N K HIGH SCHOOL JHANDAPUR, BHAGALPUR 480 8 15 2200312 RANDHIR KUMAR Male S B S HIGH SCHOOL ISMAIL PUR GAYA 480 8 16 2200394 AVINASH KUMAR Male J P N HIGH SCHOOL NARHAN, SAMASTIPUR 480 8 17 2200743 TRIPTEE RAJ Female PROJECT GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOH, AURANGABAD 479 9 18 2200269 SAWAN KUMAR SINHA Male HIGH SCHOOL TULSIA, KISHANGANJ 479 9 19 2200287 SONALI KUMARI Female GHANSHYAM BALIKA H/S KHAGAUL, PATNA 479 9 20 2200097 RAJEEV KUMAR Male SIMULTALA AWASIYA VIDYALAYA JAMUI 479 9 21 2200078 SOURABH KUMAR Male HIGH SCHOOL NANDNAMA LAKHISARAI 479 9 22 2200250 NISHANT RAJ Male TOWN HIGH SCHOOL MUNGER 479 9 23 2200020 ATUL KUMAR SINGH Male UTKRAMIT MADHYAMIK SCHOOL DAHAR, ADHAURA, KAIMUR 479 9 24 2200059 MUSKAN KUMARI Female GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL LAUND, NAWADAH 478 10 25 2200160 RANJAY KUMAR Male UTKRAMIT HIGH SCHOOL, KABAR KOCH, GAYA 478 10 26 2200077 AYUSH KUMAR Male SIMULTALA AWASIYA VIDYALAYA JAMUI 478 10 27 2200102 RISHIKANT KUMAR Male SIMULTALA AWASIYA VIDYALAYA JAMUI 478 10 28 2200115 TRIVENI NARAYAN PRIY Male UTKRAMIT M S GANGAULI DEHARI, ROHTAS 478 10 29 2200376 CHANDAN KUMAR Male JAGGU LAL MEHTA H/S KUJAPI GAYA 478 10 30 2200069 PARMANAND YADAV Male UTKRAMIT MADHYAMIK SCHOOL INARAWRAN, KATORIA, BANKA 478 10 31 2200189 MD SAIF ALI Male A N SMARK HIGH SCHOOL SIRSA, GOPALGANJ 478 10 32 2200376 PRIYANSHU KUMARI Female PROJECT GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SHEOHAR 478 10 33 2200438 SACHIN KUMAR Male R LAL CHANAN H/S LAKHOCHAK, LAKHISARAI 478 10 34 2200020 KHUSHI KUMARI Female S GIRLS H S MAHDEVA BARIARPUR, MUNGER 478 10 35 2200050 VIPIN KUMAR Male UTKRAMIT UCHH MADHYAMIK SCHOOL, NAMAPUR, KALYANPUR, SAM 478 10 36 2200022 ANAND KUMAR Male HIGH SCHOOL TARAR BHAGALPUR 478 10 37 2200114 HIMANSHU SHEKHAR Male R N HIGH SCHOOL KEHUNIA, WEST CHAMPARAN 478 10 38 2200373 GOPAL KUMAR Male G S HIGH SCHOOL SCURBAZAR, SAHARSA 478 10 39 2200018 JYOTI KUMARI Female HIGH SCHOOL BENAR, NALANDA 478 10

