BSEB 10th Result 2023: Date And Time Soon, Check Details Here

BSEB 10th Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board is expected to announce the Bihar Class 10n Results in the coming week. According to media reports, BSEB Matric Result 2023 will be announced by March 28, 2023. Students who have appeared for the Bihar Board 10th Exams 2023 which were conducted from February 14 to 22, 2023 can visit the official website of the board to check their results.

Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Board 10th exam 2023 can check their results by entering the class 10 roll number and roll code mentioned on the BSEB 10th admit card 2023. Students must keep their hall tickets ready with them when checking the Bihar Matric Exam Result 2023.

BSEB 10th Result 2023 Statistics

According to reports, a total of 16.37 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2023. The exams this year were conducted in phases. In the first phase, 8,25,121 students appeared while the second phase had 8,12,293 students.

The board conducted the BSEB 10th Exams across the designated exam centres with all necessary arrangements.

How to check the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023

To check the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023, students are required to enter the 10th Roll number and roll code in the link given. Students can also follow the steps provided below to check the Bihar 10th Result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the Official website of the Bihar Board

Step 2: Click on BSEB 10th Result link

Step 3: Enter the BSEB 10th Roll Number and Roll Code in the link given

Step 4: The Bihar 10th Result 2023 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the Bihar Matric Result 2023 for further reference

