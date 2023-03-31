Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Time Out: BSEB Matric Result Today at 1:15 PM at biharboardonline.gov.in

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: BSEB 10th Result has been announced on March 31 at 01:15 PM. Candidates can check Bihar Board Matric result 2023 at results.biharboardonline.com. Students can download Bihar Board result 2023 10th Class by using roll number and roll code.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the BSEB 10th result on March 31, 2023 at 1.15 PM in online mode. The BSEB Board Officials has announced the result date and time through their Twitter handle - twitter.com/officialbseb. According to the latest updates on Bihar board matric result, candidates can download their results and scorecard from the official websites- results.biharboardonline.com.

The official has also provided a provision to check Bihar Board Results through SMS. Candidates whose internet is not working can download the Bihar Board Matric result by sending an SMS. To check BSEB result through SMS candidates have to send a message: BIHAR10 ROLL-NUMBER to 56263. Once the SMS is triggered to Bihar Board Result 1 and 2 Server link, Bihar Board 10th result 2023 will be sent to the mobile phone.

Students have to use their roll number and roll code to download BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2023. Candidates can check the Bihar Board Result link below to download their result.

Websites to Check Bihar Board Result Official BSEB 10th Result Links biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Link 1 secondary.biharboardonline.com Link 2 results.biharboardonline.com Link 3

Over 16 lakh students are awaiting for the announcement of Bihar Board result 2023. Along with the release of BSEB 10th result, the officials also announces the name of toppers and statistics. In 2022, as per the data available, 16,11,099 students appeared out of which 12,86,971 passed in class 10 final exam. The overall Bihar Board 10th result pass percentage was recorded at 79.88%.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time on Twitter

BSEB has announced the Bihar 10th result 2023 date and time. As per the update, BSEB Matric result will be released at 1.15 PM today. Check Tweet below

Where to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2023?

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be declaring the Bihar Board Matric results in online mode. Students can check the BSEB 10th result 2023 on its official websites - results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Apart from this, the BSEB Matric results will also be available through SMS. They need to type - BIHAR10 (space) ROLL-NUMBER and send it to 56263. The Bihar Board 10th result will appear on the screen.

How to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 online?

Like previous years, the BSEB Matric result for Class 10th can be checked at the Bihar Board official websites. It can be downloaded in digital format on the official website. Students can follow the steps below to check Bihar 10th results 2023 -

Step 1- Go to the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2 - On Homepage, click on the link for Bihar Matric Result 2023 link

Step 3 - On the new page, enter the login credentials - roll number and roll code.

Step 4 - The BSEB 10th results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5 - Download the digital Bihar Board Matric result pdf and take a printout for future reference.

