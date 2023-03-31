Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Know, When, Where and How to Check BSEB 10th Result 2023 Today

Bihar Board Class 10 Results will be OUT today at 1:15 PM. Candidates who have been waiting for the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023 can now visit the official website of Bihar Board to check the results.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board is all set to announce the BSEB 10th Result on the official website today - The announcement was made by the board in an official notification. As per the details provided, Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 will be announced on March 31, 2023, at 1:15 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the BSEB Matric Exams 2023 which were conducted from February 14 to 22, 2023, can visit the official website of the board today to check the exam result.

The Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023 will be announced on the official website of the Bihar Board. To check the BSEB 10th Result 2023, candidates will be required to visit the official website and enter the Class 10 Roll Number and Roll Code in the Bihar 10th Result link available on the official website.

Bihar Board Matric Result 2023 is to be released on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students must note that along with the link online, candidates will also be able to download the BSEB 10th Result via SMS or through the direct link given here.

BSEB 10th Result 2023 Date and Time

Event Schedule BSEB 10th Result Date March 31, 2023 Bihar 10th Result Time 1:15 PM

BSEB 10th Result 2023: When to check Bihar 10th Result 2023?

Bihar School Examination Board has announced the date and time for the announcement of the BSEB 10th Result 2023. According to the official notification released, BSEB 10th Result will be announced by the board on March 31, 2023, at 1:15 PM. Candidates awaiting the announcement of the BSEB 10th Result 2023 can follow this page to get updates on the results.

Where to Check BSEB 10th Result 2023?

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 will be available on the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board. Students can visit the below-given websites to check the Bihar 10th Result 2023.

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Biharboardonline.com

results.biharboardonline.com

How to check Bihar Board Matric Result 2023?

The Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023 is being announced by the board officials today. Students awaiting the announcement of the BSEB 10th Result 2023 can follow the steps given here to check the exam result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board

Step 2: Click on the BSEB 10th Result link

Step 3: Enter the Bihar 10th Roll Number and Roll Code in the link provided

Step 4: The Bihar 10th Result 2023 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the BSEB 10th Result 2023 for further reference

