Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Mohammad Rumman Ashraf Topped, BSEB Matric Result Declared

Bihar 10th Result 2023: BSEB announced the Bihar Board Matric result today at results.biharboardonline.com. Students can also check and download their BSEB 10th result 2023 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Get latest updates on Bihar 10th result 2023 here.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the Bihar 10th result 2023 today on - March 31 in online mode. Along with the release of result, the officials have also announced Bihar Board 10th toppers list 2023 and other statistics details. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 81.04% in the BSEB Matric result 2023. This year, two students have secured rank 2 and three students bagged rank 3. Before the declaration of the result, the officials conducted a press conference in the presence of the Education Minister Dr. Chandra Shekhar. During the Bihar Board Matric result press briefing names of the toppers has been announced along with the number of students registered, appeared and passed. Apart from the official website, students can check their Bihar Board 10th result here on this page.

This year, the Bihar Board class 10 board exam was conducted from February 14 to 22, 2023 in two shifts. As per reports, a total of 96,63,774 BSEB 10 answer sheets were evaluated by the teachers at various designated evaluation centres. As per the dates released, the board completed the Matric paper evaluation on March 12, 2023.

LIVE and Latest Updates, News for Bihar Board 10th Result 2023!

Bihar Education Minister congratulates BSEB Matric Students

With 81.04% overall pass percentage, Bihar Education Minister Prof. Chandra Shekhar congratulated students on Twitter. He tweeted - "Many congratulations to all the successful candidates in the Bihar Board Matric Annual Examination. Wish you all a bright future. Those children who have not been able to pass should not be discouraged, because "Failures are the pillars of success", if you work hard, you will definitely get success." Check below his Tweet -

बिहार बोर्ड मैट्रिक वार्षिक परीक्षा, में सफल सभी परीक्षार्थियों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई।

आप सबों के उज्जवल भविष्य की कामना करते हैं।

जो भी बच्चे उत्तीर्ण नही हो पाएं हैं वो हतोत्साहित ना हों, क्योंकि "Failures are the pillars of success" , आप मेहनत करें सफलता जरूर मिलेगी। pic.twitter.com/fEsMsAX4Xy — Prof. Chandra Shekhar (@ProfShekharRJD) March 31, 2023

Bihar Board Official Website Crashes

Due to heavy traffic, the official website of BSEB has crashed. However, here on the page above, we have provided a direct link to check the BSEB Matric result. Students have to use their roll number and roll code to download Bihar Board 10th marksheet.

Bihar Board Class 10th Result Scrutiny

Students who are not satisfied with the BSEB 10 result can apply for the matric compartmental exam. As per update available, students can apply for BSEB 10th scrutiny from April 3. While announcing the BSEB Class 10 compartment exam date, BSEB chairman Anand Kishore said: "Scrutiny, compartmental exam will be organised by May 31 so that there are no delays and students don't waste a year."

How to check BSEB 10th result by using roll number, roll code?

Students can check their Bihar Board Matric result 2023 in online mode at official website. They can go through the steps to know how to check BSEB 10th result by using roll number, roll code -

Step 1 - Go to the BSEB official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2 - Click on - BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2023 download link.

Step 3 - Now, enter the BSEB roll code and the roll number.

Step 4 - Click on the search button to submit details.

Step 5 - BSEB 10th result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 6 - Download Bihar Board 10th result 2023 for future reference.

69 students in top 10 of Bihar 10th Result 2023

There are 69 students in the top 10 ranks of Bihar Board 10th result 2023. Out of 69 students, 10 are from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Jamui school.

Bihar Board 10th Result Toppers to get Laptop, Cash Prizes



The first topper of Bihar Board 10th topper will get Rs. 1 Lakh cash prize, a laptop ad a kindle e book reader. The 2nd topper shall receive Rs. 75,000 cash prize with a laptop and a kindle e book reader.

Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 10th Toppers List 2023: MD Rumman Ashraf tops with 97.8%

This yea, Mohammad Rumman Ashraf topped the Bihar Board 10th exam by securing 489 (97.8%). Also, two students have bagged the 2nd rank, three students secured rank 3 and 21 students secured rank 5, as per the BSEB 10th results 2023.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: 69 students in top 10

A total of 69 students are there in the top 10 ranks in Bihar Board 10th result 2023.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Top 10 Toppers from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya

As per updates, the 10 students are in the top 10 ranks from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya. Students can also check and download their BSEB 10th result 2023 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB 10th result 2023: Division-wise result

1st division: 4,74,615

2nd division: 5,11,623

3rd division: 2,99,518

Pass division: 19,447

BSEB 10th Result 2023 Statistics Updates

This year, a total of 6,61,570 boys passed in Class 10th Bihar Board result 2023 whereas 6,43,633 girls have qualified. Check updates here

Specification Numbers Total Students 16,10,657 Boys 6,61,570 Girls 6,43,633

Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2023 with Marks

Rank Names of students Names of Schools Marks Obtained 1 Mohammad Rumman Ashraf Islamia High School Sheikhpura 489 (97.8%) 2 Namrata Kumari Nirmala Shiksha Bhawan H/S Shahpur Pati, Bhojpur 486 (97.2%) 2 Gyani Anupama Project Girls High School Goh, Aurangabad 486 (97.2%) 3 Sanju Kumari High School Dallu Bigha, Nalanda 484 3 Bhavna Kumari Utkramit MS Donwar Yogapati W Champaran, West Champaran 484 3 Jaynandan Kumar Pandit PB High School Lakhisarai 484

Bihar Matric Topper 2023 is MD RUMMAN ASHRAF

MD RUMMAN ASHRAF from ISLAMIA HIGH SCHOOL SHEIKHPURA has topped the Bihar Board 10th result with 489 marks, i.e. 97.8 per cent.

Bihar board 10th result 2023: 81.04% Students Passed

BSEB 10th result 2023 pass percentage is 81.04%.

Bihar board Toppers Class 10 Toppers From Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya

As per the latest news from Bihar local newspapers, around 28 students from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya were called for the topper verification process.



Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Announced

Bihar Board has announced the class 10th BSEB result today in a press conference. Along with the release of BSEB 10th result, the officials have also announced the toppers name and other important statistics.

Bihar Board Matric Result 2023 Press Conference Starts

BSEB has started the press conference for the release of Bihar Board 10th result. Keep refreshing this page to know latest updates here.

BSEB Matric Result 2023 Press Conference About To Start

BSEB is about the start the press conference in the presence of the Education Minister, where Bihar Board 10th results and name of the toppers will be announced. As per media reports, over 16 lakh students have registered for BSEB class 10 board exams this year. The Bihar Board matric exam was conducted from February 14 to 22, 2023.

Bihar Board 10th Result at 1.30 PM

BSEB Matric result 2023 will be announced through a press conference by the education minister and board chairman today at 1.30 PM. They will also announce Bihar Board 10th toppers and othe BSEB Matric result statistics.

10th 2023 Bihar Board (Sarkari Result)

Bihar Education Minister Professor Chandra Shekhar will announce 10th 2023 Bihar Board (Sarkari Result) via press conference. The list of toppers will also be shared.



Bihar Board 10 Result Press Conference at 1.15, Link To Be Activated at 1.30 PM

As per latest information, BSEB Matric result press conference will start at 1:15 pm. The BSEB 10th result link will be announced at 1:30 pm.

Simultala Awashiya Vidyalaya Performance in Bihar board 10th Result 2023

Now, that the Bihar board 10th result date has been confirmed, everyone is waiting to know the performance of Simultala Awashiya Vidyalaya Jamui, a school which have produced many toppers over the years. In 2022, five students of the school were among the top ten rank holders in Matric exam - Priya Raj (rank 6) Satyam Sarthi (rank 8), Rajeev Kumar (9), Ayush Kumar, and Rishikant Kumar (10).

BSEB 10th Topper List 2023 Shortly: Check Last Year Toppers

BSEB will release the Bihar Board 10th topper list soon after the declaration of the result. Check the last year toppers of Bihar Board 10th result 2022 with rank and marks.

Rank Topper Name Marks Secured 1 Ramayani Roy 487 2 Sanya Kumar 486 2 Vivek Kumar Thakur 486 3 Prayaga Kumari 485 4 Nirjala Kumari 484 5 Anurag Kumar 483 5 Susan Kumar 483 5 Nikhil Kumar 483

Only 18 Minutes Left for 10th Class Bihar Board Result 2023

After 18 minutes, students can check the Bihar board 10th class result 2023. The press conference will start at 1:15 p.m. and the result will be available from 1:30 pm on the official website. Check the BSEB 10th class result on jagranjosh.com for hassle free experience.

How To Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 at Official Website?

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) releases the BSEB Matric result 2023 on the Bihar Board official website. Students have to use their roll code and roll number to download their Bihar Board 10th result in online mode via official website. They can go through the steps to know how to check BSEB 10th result -

1st Step - Go to the official websites of Bihar Board - results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on Bihar Board Matric Result Link.

3rd Step - A new window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter the login credentials - roll number and roll code.

5th Step - The BSEB 10th result 2023 marksheet will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download Bihar Board provisional result and take a printout of the same.

BSEB 10th Result 2023 Statistics

The BSEB matric, or Class 10 result will be declared today on March 31. Last year, a total of 12.86 lakh (12,86,971) students cleared the matriculation exam. 4.24 lakh (4,24,597) students managed to secure first division, second division- 5.10 lakh (5,10,441) and third division- 3.47 lakh (3,47,637). Over 6.78 lakh (6,78,110) boys cleared the matric exam in compare to 6.08 lakh (6,08,861) girls.

Bihar Board 10th Class Result 2023 Scorecard Details

The following details are mentioned in the BSEB 10th result 2023. Students must check and verify all the details on the scorecard:

Student's Name

Father's Name

Roll Number

Registration Number

Roll Code

School Name

Registration Number

Marks obtained in theory & practical (Subject-wise)

Full & Passing Marks (Subject-wise)

Aggregate marks

Result Status & Division

Press conference To Be Held For Bihar Board Matric Result Announcement

Like every year, Bihar Board Matric result 2023 will be announced via press conference. It starts around 10 mins before the announcement of Bihar Matric results. In press conference, BSEB Chairman and Education Minister of the state are present and announce the BSEB result, pass percentage and Bihar Board 10th toppers list. Soon after this, the link to check results is activated on the Bihar Board official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com. Students can also check their BSEB Matric result at bihar10.jagranjosh.com .

Number of Students in Bihar Matric Result 2023

According to data available over 16 Lakh students have appeared for the Bihar 10th exams 2023. This time, the board conducted the BSEB exams in 2 phases. Accordingly, 8,25,121 students appeared in phase 1 and 8,12,293 students appeared in phase 2. They can check their Bihar Matric results on the official websites by using their roll code and roll number.

1 Hour to go for 10th Class Bihar Board Result 2023

Only one hour is left until the press conference of the Bihar Board 2023 Class 10th Result. Stay tuned to this page for the latest update on the BSEB 10th Class Result 2023.

Where can Students Check their BSEB Matric Score?

BESB will announce the Bihar Board 10th result 2023 through the press conference at 1:15 PM and release the direct link on the official website. Due to some technical issues, students may face issues in checking the result online. They can check the result on Jarganjosh.com result page. The link to check Bihar Board 10th result at Jagran Josh at bihar10.jagranjosh.com .

Updated as on March 31, 2023 at 12.10 PM

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time

The BSEB 10 marksheet can be downloaded by students from the official website. However, the original Bihar Board 10th marksheet will be available in their respective schools. They can check the Bihar Matric result date and time of this as well as last few year’s below -

Years Result Date and Time 2023 March 31 at 1.15 PM (Today) 2022 March 31 at 3:00 pm 2021 April 5 at 3:30 pm 2020 May 26 at 12:30 pm 2019 April 6 at 1:00 pm 2018 June 26 at 5:00 pm 2017 June 22 at 1:00 pm 2016 May 29 at 3:00 pm 2015 June 20 at 3:00 pm

List of Websites to Check the BSEB 10th Result 2023

After the release of Bihar Board 10th result, students have to visit the official website to download BSEB Matric marksheet. Students can check the 10th class Bihar Board result on these websites -

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

results.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Helpline Numbers

Bihar Board has also provided BSEB helpline number and email for students in case they need any assistance during the Bihar 10th result 2023 period. Students can mail at bsebsehelpdesk@gmail.com. Further, they can call on these BSEB helpline numbers - 0612-2232074, 2232257, 2232239, 2230051, 2232227, 8757241924, 7563067820.

How to check Bihar Board Matric Result 2023?

To download BSEB 10th result 2023, students have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download Bihar Board 10th Matric result -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or results.biharboardonline.com

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on Bihar Board Matric result 2023 link.

3rd Step - A new page will be displayed on the screen.

4th Step - In the login window, enter roll code and roll numbers.

5th Step - Bihar Board 10th result marksheet will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the Bihar board High School result pdf.



Bihar Matric Result 2023 Time Announced

Finally, Bihar Board has announced the time for the release of BSEB 10th result. Students have been asking “Bihar board 10th result 2023 kab aayega date”. Bihar Education Minister will announce Matric results, in presence of BSEB officials. The board will hold a press conference to announce the names of toppers and other details.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time Announced

BSEB has announced the Bihar 10th result 2023 date and time. As per the update, BSEB Matric result will be released at 1.15 PM today. Check Tweet below -

What is the minimum pass percentages required in BSEB 10th result 2023?

Students have to obtain at least 30% marks in each subject to pass Bihar 10th exams 2023. According to data available over 16 Lakh students have appeared for the Bihar 10th exams 2023. This year, the board conducted the BSEB exams in 2 phases. Accordingly, 8,25,121 students appeared in phase 1 and 8,12,293 students appeared in phase 2.

Is there any alternative way to check Bihar Board Matric Result 2023?

Apart from the official website, students can also check their BSEB 10th result via SMS. The board provides the facility to check Bihar Board 10th result through SMS. They can go through the below mentioned steps to know how to check BSEB Matric scores -

Go to the SMS application on a mobile phone.

Type - BIHAR10 <space>ROLL-NUMBER.

Now, send the message to a specified number: 56263.

Bihar Board will send the Bihar board class 10th result 2023 on the same number.

Bihar 10th Toppers List To Release In Press Conference

As per the trend, this year too it is likely that the BSEB Matric result will be released in a press conference. The official will also announce the pass percentage and BSEB 10th toppers' name along with marks and the name of the school/college. Last year, Ramayani Roy, Sanya Kumar and Vivek Kumar Thakur secured 1st, 2nd and 3rd rank respectively. Also, the Bihar Board 10th toppers 2023 get cash prizes.

Check Last Year’s Pass Percentage of Bihar Board 10th Result

As per the data released, last year, 79.88% of students passed in Bihar Board 10th, whereas in 2021, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 78.17%. This year, along with the release of Bihar 10th result 2023, the officials will also release the pass percentage. Check past year’s BSEB pass percentage here -

Years Pass Percentage 2022 79.88% 2021 78.17% 2020 80.59% 2019 80.73% 2018 68.89% 2017 50.12% 2016 46.66% 2015 75.17%

Where To Download Bihar Board 10th Result Marksheet 2023?

Bihar BSEB 10th marksheet will be released along with the result. They need to visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com. In the login window, students have to enter their roll number and roll code. The Bihar Board 10 marksheet will appear on the screen. The students can download the Bihar Matric result page that can be accepted as the provisional Bihar Board 10th mark sheet.

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Paper Evaluation Completed on March 12, 2023

This year, a total of 96,63,774 Bihar Board 10 answer sheets were evaluated. According to updates, the board completed the BSEB Matric paper evaluation on March 12, 2023. With this, Bihar 10th high school result will likely be announced today in a press conference. Once announced, students can check their BSEB 10th result at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or via SMS. They have to use their roll number, roll code to download Bihar Board 10th marksheets.

Bihar 10th Result 2023 Date and Time on Twitter

Like the previous year, BSEB will announce the class 10th result date and time on Twitter. Students waiting for the BSEB Class 10 results 2023 to be declared must keep an eye on the official twitter handle of the board for result-related updates. The Bihar board's official Twitter account is @officialbseb.

Where To Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2023?

After the release of result of Bihar Board, students have to visit the official website. They can check their BSEB 10th result at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com and results.biharboardonline.com, once it is declared. As per reports, BSEB Patna is expected to declare the Matric results today - March 31, 2023.

What credentials are required to check Bihar Board Matric Result 2023?

To check the Bihar Board result 2023 for class 10, students have to use the asked login credentials. After the announcement of BSEB 10th result, they have to enter the below-mentioned details in the login window -

Roll number

Roll code

BSEB Matric Toppers Verification Concluded, Reports

As per media updates, the physical verification of Bihar Board 10th toppers has been concluded. However, the officials are yet to confirm the same. It can be expected Bihar Board Matric result 2023 today on March 31 in online mode. The Bihar Board 10th result link will be activated at the official websites of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Will Bihar Board Matric Results 2023 Be Announced Today?

As per media updates, the BSEB matric result 2023 is expected to be declared today. However, the official confirmation of the Bihar Board 10th result date and time is still awaited. It is expected that the board will release the BSEB 10th result date and time today by 10 AM on Twitter. They need to visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in to download Bihar Board 10 marksheet.

