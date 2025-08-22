Bihar DELED Previous Year Question Papers are crucial study tools for the effective preparation of the entrance exam. It helps candidates understand the weightage of all the sections and the format in which questions are asked in the exam. It will help them grasp important concepts, improve question-solving speed, and highlight weak areas. Thus, candidates must download the previous year's papers and solve them diligently to strengthen their preparation. Also, check: Bihar DElEd Syllabus Bihar DELED Previous Year Question Paper The Bihar School Examination Board conducts a state-level joint entrance examination for candidates seeking Bihar DELED admission. To excel in Bihar DElEd Entrance Exam, they must solve questions using these papers to enhance time management, improve rapid and accurate problem-solving, and ultimately increase their exam success. It allows aspirants to discover the important topics and their difficulty levels in previous year's papers and then prepare a targeted study plan for maximum benefit. In this article, we have discussed the Bihar DELED Previous Year Question Papers PDFs and the latest exam pattern for the reference of the candidates.

Bihar DELED Previous Year Question Paper PDF To prepare well for the Bihar DELED exam, aspirants must regularly practice past question papers in PDF files. This helps them understand the expected questions in the exam and design their study plans accordingly. Also, solving previous year question papers is a perfect way to identify crucial concepts. 29 April 2024 Download PDF 16 April 2024 Download PDF How to Download Bihar DELED Previous Year Paper PDF Solving Bihar DELED Previous Year Question Papers highlights the frequently asked topics and aspects that require improvement. Follow these simple steps to access previous papers without any hassles. Step 1: Go to the official BSEB website. Step 2: Find the Bihar DELED Previous Year Question Paper PDF link and click on it. Step 3: The past paper can be viewed on the desktop.

Step 4: Download or take the printout of the previous year papers for future reference. How to Solve Bihar DELED Previous Year Question Papers By practising with previous year's papers, Bihar DELED aspirants can gain an edge over other competitors. Here is the step-by-step guide to solving Bihar DELED Previous Year Question Papers without any hassles: Download the past papers from the official website or direct links shared above.

Install a stopwatch while answering the questions.

Read the question paper thoroughly to get an idea of the difficulty level. Start with the questions you feel confident about and solve the time-consuming questions towards the end.

Now, tally your answers to the official answer keys to identify your performance level. Benefits of Solving Bihar DELED Previous Year Papers with Solutions

Solving previous year's Bihar DELED question papers is highly beneficial for candidates. Here are the key advantages of solving PYQs below. Past papers provide a glance at the exam format and topics from which questions are often asked in the entrance exam.

It allows candidates to personalise their study strategies and improve their qualifying chances.

Solving past papers helps candidates focus more on the high-weightage topics that require improvement.

Past papers serve as a crucial resource for quick revision of key concepts. What is Bihar DELED Exam Pattern Candidates should check the Bihar DELED exam pattern and marking scheme for focused preparation. A total of 120 questions will be asked for 120 marks with the exam duration of 150 minutes. Here is the Bihar DELED previous year's paper pattern shared below for the ease of the candidates.

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks General Hindi/General Urdu 25 25 Mathematics 25 25 Science 20 20 Social Studies 20 20 General English 20 20 Logical and Analytical Reasoning 10 10 Total 120 120 FAQs on Bihar DElEd Entrance Exam Question Paper Question 1: How to download the Bihar DELED Previous Year Question Papers PDF? Answer: To download the Bihar DELED Previous Year Question Paper PDF, go to the official website or click the Bihar DELED Previous Year Paper PDF link above. Question 2: How many questions are asked in the Bihar DELED Previous Year Question Papers? Answer: A total of 120 questions for 120 marks with an exam duration of 150 minutes will be asked in the Bihar DELED question paper. Question 3: What are the benefits of solving the Bihar DELED Previous Year Question Papers?