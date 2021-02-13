Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2021 on 25 Feb for 8415 Posts @csbc.bih.nic: Check CSBC Exam Date, Pattern, Syllabus Here

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2021: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar Police will release the admit card of written exam for the post of 8415 Constable on 25 February 2021. Candidates can download CSBC Admit Card, once released, from CSBC official website i.e. csbc.bih.nic. No Admit Card will be sent by post.

Candidates should carry their Bihar Police Admit Card along with one valid ID Proof such as Aadhar Card, Voter ID, Passport and Driving License at the centre. Also, if the photo is not clear or available on CSBC Constable Admit Card then the candidates should bring 2 latest photographes along with the admit card.

If any candidate fails to download Bihar Police 8415 Constable Admit Card then they collect their duplicate Bihar Police CSBCAdmit Card from the office of the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Patna - 800001 on 10 March and 11 March 2021 from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Bihar Police Constable Exam will be conducted on 14 March 2021 (Sunday) and 21 March 2021 (Sunday) as follow:

Exam Date Exam Time Reporting Time 14 March 2021 (Sunday) 10 to 12 PM 9 AM 14 March 2021 (Sunday) 2 to 4 PM 1 PM 21 March 2021 (Sunday) 10 to 12 PM 9 AM 21 March 2021 (Sunday) 2 to 4 PM 1 PM

Bihar Police Exam Pattern

There will be 100 objective type questions of 100 marks.

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Time Hindi English Maths History Geography Politics Physics Chemistry Biology Economics 100 100 2 Hours

Candidates are required to score a minimum of 30% marks in order to qualify in the exam.

Bihar Police Constable Syllabus

The questions will be based on 12th/10+2 Level. The candidates can check the topics of the exam through the PDF below

CSBC Constable Syllabus

Bihar Police PET

The candidates who would qualify in the written exam will be called for physical exam

CSBC will also publish the list of exam centre on 25 February 2021. Candidates should keep their admit card after the exam as the same will be required to produce during other rounds of selection.

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2021 is being conducted to fill 8415 vacant posts of Constable in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB), against advertisement number 05/2020.

Bihar Police Exam and Admit Card Notice