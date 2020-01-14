Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2020 to release soon, Check Bihar Police Constable Next Exam Date Here

Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2020: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) will soon release Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2020 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the Bihar Police Constable Prelims 2020 will be soon able to download the answer keys through the official website of CSBC i.e. csbc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police Constable Prelims 2020 Exam was conducted on 12 January 2020 at various exam centres and now the board will conduct the second exam on 20 January 2020. It is expected that the board will release the Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2020 for First Phase before commencing the second exam.

The board has already uploaded Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2019-20 on its website on 30 December 2019. All candidates are required to carry their admit card on the day of exam along with the identity proof. Candidates can also access the link of admit card by clicking on the below link.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts. i.e. Morning and Afternoon. The morning shift will start from 10 AM and Afternoon from 2 PM. The exam will be for 2 hours. Candidates will have to report at least 1 hour prior to the commencement of the exam.

Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2020 Download Link – to Active Soon

Bihar Police Constable 2020 Admit Card



This exam is being conducted to recruit 11880 vacancies for the post of Constable in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB).

The selection procedure will be on the basis of written, PET, Skill Test and Merit. Those who will qualify in the written test will be called for further process. Candidates are advised to check the official website of CSBC for latest updates.



