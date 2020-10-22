Bihar Police Lady Constable Result 2020 out @csbc.bih.nic.in, Check CSBC Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion Constable Select List for PET

Bihar Police Lady Constable Result 2020 has been released by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) at its website. All such candidates who appeared in the Bihar Police Lady Constable Exam 2020 against the advertisement number 01/2020 can now download Bihar Police Lady Constable Result 2020 through the official website of CSBC.i.e.csbc.bih.nic.in.

According to the Bihar Police Lady Constable Result 2020, Around 12672 candidates appeared in the exam out of which only 9915 candidates have successfully qualified in the written test. The list of qualified candidates has been uploaded at csbc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can download Bihar Police Lady Constable Result 2020 by following the instructions given below

How and Where to Download Bihar Police Lady Constable Result 2020?

Visit the official website.i.e. csbc.bih.nic.in.

Click on Bihar Police Lady Constable Result 2020 flashing on the homepage.

A PDF will be opened.

Candidates are required to enter CTRL+F and then enter their roll number.

The Bihar Police Lady Constable Result 2020 will appear on the screen.

Candidates can download Bihar Police Lady Constable Result 2020 PDF for future reference.

The Bihar Police Lady Constable 2020 Exam was conducted on 4 October 2020 at various exam centres of the sate. Candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned in the Bihar Police Lady Constable 2020 Result List are eligible to appear in PET. The board has decided to conduct the Physical Efficiency Test in the first week of February 2021. The notice for the same will be separately uploaded at the official website in due course.

This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 454 vacancies of Lady Constable in Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion Constable, against advertisement number 01/2020. The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the candidate’s overall performance in the written test and Physical Endurance Test. The final list of the candidates will be prepared on the basis of PET.