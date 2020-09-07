Bihar Police SI Reschedule Exam Date 2020 Announced for Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent @bpssc.bih.nic.in, Check Latest Update

Bihar Police SI Reschedule Exam Date 2020: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the Rescheduled Mains Exam Date for Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) Posts on its official website. All such candidates qualified for the BPSSC Mains exam can check Mains Exam Date on the official website of BPSSC i.e.- bpssc.bih.nic.in.



As per the short notification released by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission, now the Bihar Police Main Exams for the for Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) Posts will be conducted on 11 October 2020. Commission will conduct the Mains Exam in two sittings in various exam centers.

It is noted that Commission has postponed the Bihar Police SI Mains Exam Date 2020 which was scheduled earlier on 26 April 2020 and 23 August 2020 due to lockdown situation.

Earlier Bihar Police had invited applications for recruitment to the 2246 posts of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Bihar Police against Advt No. – 01/2019.

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the job notification for the total 2246 posts for for Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) Posts against advt no.01/2019. Out of total 2246 Police Sub Inspector posts, there are 215 vacancies are for Sergeant, 125 are for Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment) and 42 vacancies are for Ex-Serviceman candidates for Assistant Superintendent Jail Post.



All such candidates who have to appear in the Main Exam can check the Reschedule Exam date on the official website of Commission. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Bihar Police SI Reschedule Exam Date 2020





How to Check Bihar Police SI Mains Exam Date 2020 Notification