Meet the Woman Who Quit Medical Studies to Fulfil Father’s Dream, Cracked UPSC to Become IPS and Later IAS

IAS Mudra Gairola: Mudra Gairola’s journey is a powerful testament to dedication, resilience and perseverance. A gold-medalist dentist from Chamoli, Uttarakhand, she turned her medical career upside down to chase a dream that belonged as much to her father as to herself, and transformed a long-deferred aspiration into reality by clearing UPSC as an IAS officer. Mudra Gairola’s Educational & Family Background Mudra Gairols hails from Karnprayag in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand. Mudra has always been a brilliant student, scoring 96% in Class 10 and an impressive 97% in Class 12. She pursued a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) in Mumbai, where earned a gold medal for academic excellence. Then she went on to pursue a postgraduate MDS program in Delhi, poised for a promising career in dentistry. Leaving Medical Studies to Realize a Dream

Mudra’s father, Arun Gairola had himself appeared for the coveted Civil Services Exam but couldn’t qualify. He wanted Mudra to pursue his dream of becoming an IAS officer. Realizing the weight of his unfinished dream, Mudra made the life-altering decision to leave her MDS mid-way and commit herself full-time to UPSC preparation. Mudra’s UPSC Journey: From IPS to IAS Mudra left her MDS mid-way to follow her and her father’s dream of becoming an IAS officer. She started her preparation and gave her first attempt in 2018, where she reached the Interview stage, but couldn’t make it to the final list. Then again, in 2019, she gave another attempt but didn’t gain any success. In 2020, she again took the attempt but failed at the Mains stage. In 2021, she gained success securing AIR 165 and was allotted IPS. Finally, in 2022, she again appeared for the exam and with an AIR 53 she secured her seat as an IAS.