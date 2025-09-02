Arti Dogra IAS Journey: Arti Dogra is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of 2006 batch. She cleared the UPSC CSE exam in her first attempt and was allotted Rajasthan Cadre. Despite the hurdles, she was always determined towards her goals. She has a career spanning across almost two decades with remarkable achievements. Let's explore her journey here.

Arti Dogra’s Family Background

Arti was born in Dehradun and her parents played a pivotal role. Her father is Colonel Rajendra Dogra, and her mother, Kumkum Dogra, a school principal, refused doctors suggestions to send her to a special school, choosing instead to enroll her in mainstream school.

Arti Dogra’s Educational Background

Arti’s educational journey is an inspiration to all those who face difficulties in their lives due to some physical constraints. She pursued her education at Welham Girls’ School, Dehradun and completed her schooling with distinction. Arti graduated in Economics from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, where she honed her skills and developed intellectual abilities. She also completed her post graduation.