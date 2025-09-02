Arti Dogra IAS Journey: Arti Dogra is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of 2006 batch. She cleared the UPSC CSE exam in her first attempt and was allotted Rajasthan Cadre. Despite the hurdles, she was always determined towards her goals. She has a career spanning across almost two decades with remarkable achievements. Let's explore her journey here.
Arti Dogra’s Family Background
Arti was born in Dehradun and her parents played a pivotal role. Her father is Colonel Rajendra Dogra, and her mother, Kumkum Dogra, a school principal, refused doctors suggestions to send her to a special school, choosing instead to enroll her in mainstream school.
Arti Dogra’s Educational Background
Arti’s educational journey is an inspiration to all those who face difficulties in their lives due to some physical constraints. She pursued her education at Welham Girls’ School, Dehradun and completed her schooling with distinction. Arti graduated in Economics from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, where she honed her skills and developed intellectual abilities. She also completed her post graduation.
Arti’s UPSC Journey
Arti cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination on her very first attempt (2006 batch) with an All India Rank of 56. She did not use any reservation policy and has appeared for the exam from the General category.
Arti Dogra’s Administrative Career
Assigned to the Rajasthan cadre, Arti held several key roles:
-
Managing Director, Jodhpur Discom, the first woman IAS in this role
-
District Magistrate & Collector of Bundi, Bikaner, and Ajmer, where she led impactful campaigns: Banko Bikano and Doctors for Daughters
-
As Joint Secretary to the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, consolidating administrative leadership beyond district roles.
Arti’s Recognition and Awards
Her impactful governance earned her multiple awards:
-
She received the National Award (2019) from the President of India for her extraordinary work during the Ajmer elections.
-
“Daughters are Precious” Award in Rajasthan recognizing her advocacy and empowerment initiatives.
