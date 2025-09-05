Meet Deepesh Kumari, Pakoda Seller's Daughter, Who Overcame Struggles to Clear UPSC

Meet Deepesh Kumari: IAS officer Deepesh Kumari has cleared the Civil Service Examination (CSE) in 2021 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. She secured an All India Rank 93 in her second attempt. Her father sells pakodas on a handcart and is the only source of income in the family. He supported her through her studies to achieve something bigger in life. Her journey is an example for many that “when there is a will, there is always a way”. Aspirants who feel dejected due to the life constraints such as finances, must check Deepesh’s story to learn despite being financially challenged, how she was able to clear the exam with such a good rank in the limited timeframe.
Deepesh Kumari IAS
Deepesh hails from a small village in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. She has a family of 7 members, including her parents and 5 siblings. His father, Govind Kumar, is the sole breadwinner in the family, who sells pakodas from a cart. He has been doing this business for the past 25 years, fulfilling all the needs of his family. He has been a biggest supporter of education and he has always supported Deepesh in her studies.
Deepesh’s Educational Background
Deepesh completed her schooling from Shishu Adarsh Vidya Mandir, scoring 98 per cent in 10th class and 89 per cent in 12th class. After that, she completed her B.Tech in Civil Engineering from MBM Engineering College, Jodhpur. Then she went on to pursue her M.Tech from IIT Bombay.
Deepesh’s IAS Journey
Deepesh did a private job for a year after completing her M.Tech and then quit the job to prepare for the most coveted exam, i.e., UPSC CSE. She gave her first attempt in 2020 but failed to clear it. She didn’t feel dejected after the failure, and pursued the exam with more dedication and perseverance. She succeeded in her second attempt in 2021 and cleared the exam with an All India Rank (AIR) 93. In the EWS category, she secured AIR 4.
After completing the training, she was allotted the Jharkhand Cadre. She was appointed as an Assistant Secretary in the Road Transport and Highways Department.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation