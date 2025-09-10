Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
Why Cutting Onions Makes You Cry?

By Jasreet Kaur
Sep 10, 2025, 12:05 IST

Ever wondered why cutting onions makes you cry? Learn the science behind onion tears, tips to prevent irritation, and fascinating onion facts.

Why Cutting Onions Makes You Cry?

Cutting onions is a common kitchen task, but many people notice their eyes water instantly. This happens because onions release certain chemicals when they are sliced. Let’s understand why cutting onions makes you cry and how you can reduce the irritation.

Science Behind Onion Tears

Onions contain sulphur compounds. When you cut an onion, its cells break and release an enzyme called alliinase. This reacts with the sulphur compounds to form a gas called syn-Propanethial-S-oxide. When this gas reaches your eyes, it mixes with the moisture and forms mild sulphuric acid, which irritates the eyes and makes them tear up as a defence mechanism.

Why Does It Only Happen With Onions?

Not all vegetables release the same irritant gas. Onions are rich in sulphur compounds, which are essential for their flavour and health benefits. Other vegetables from the same family, like garlic and leeks, also have sulphur, but onions release more of the eye-irritating compound.

How to Reduce Tears While Cutting Onions

1. Chill the Onions

Refrigerating or freezing onions for 10–15 minutes before cutting slows down the release of the irritating gas.

2. Use a Sharp Knife

A sharp knife causes less cell damage, meaning fewer enzymes are released into the air.

3. Cut Under Running Water

Water helps wash away the gas before it reaches your eyes, reducing irritation.

4. Use Goggles

Kitchen goggles or even swimming goggles act as a barrier between your eyes and the onion gas.

5. Ventilation Helps

Cut onions near a fan or under an exhaust to keep the gas from building up around your face.

Interesting Facts About Onions

1. Onions Have Layers of Health

Onions are packed with antioxidants and compounds that may help reduce cholesterol and improve heart health.

2. Old Remedy for Coughs and Colds

In traditional medicine, onions are often used to soothe coughs and fight infections.

3. Different Types of Onions

Red, white, and yellow onions vary in sweetness, flavor, and sulfur contentthis also affects how much they make you cry.

4. Largest Onion in the World

The heaviest onion ever recorded weighed more than 8 kilograms, showing how versatile this humble vegetable can be.

