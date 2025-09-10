Why Cutting Onions Makes You Cry?

Cutting onions is a common kitchen task, but many people notice their eyes water instantly. This happens because onions release certain chemicals when they are sliced. Let’s understand why cutting onions makes you cry and how you can reduce the irritation.

Science Behind Onion Tears

Onions contain sulphur compounds. When you cut an onion, its cells break and release an enzyme called alliinase. This reacts with the sulphur compounds to form a gas called syn-Propanethial-S-oxide. When this gas reaches your eyes, it mixes with the moisture and forms mild sulphuric acid, which irritates the eyes and makes them tear up as a defence mechanism.

Why Does It Only Happen With Onions?

Not all vegetables release the same irritant gas. Onions are rich in sulphur compounds, which are essential for their flavour and health benefits. Other vegetables from the same family, like garlic and leeks, also have sulphur, but onions release more of the eye-irritating compound.