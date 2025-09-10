BPSC ASO Exam Analysis 2025: Check Prelims Paper Review, Expected Cut off, Difficulty Level

BPSC ASO Exam Analysis 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has conducted the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) exam on 10 September 2025. The candidates can check the detailed BPSC ASO exam analysis here. The exam analysis is based on the students feedback and expert insights. The BPSC ASO exam analysis covers the section-wise difficulty level of the exam, number of good attempts that can be made and the overall level of the exam.

The BPSC ASO selection process includes two stages: Prelims and Mains. The BPSC ASO Prelims exam includes a single paper containing three sections:

General Studies

General Science and Mathematics

Mental Ability Test

The paper consists of 150 questions totalling 150 marks. Each section consists of 50 questions. The total time duration for the exam is 2 hours 15 minutes.