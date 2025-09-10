BPSC ASO Exam Analysis 2025: Check Prelims Paper Review, Expected Cut off, Difficulty Level

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Download Link
By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 10, 2025, 12:54 IST

BPSC ASO Exam Analysis 2025: The Bihar PSC is conducting the ASO exam on 10 September 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the BPSC ASO exam analysis 2025 on this page.

BPSC ASO Exam Analysis 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has conducted the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) exam on 10 September 2025. The candidates can check the detailed BPSC ASO exam analysis here. The exam analysis is based on the students feedback and expert insights. The BPSC ASO exam analysis covers the section-wise difficulty level of the exam, number of good attempts that can be made and the overall level of the exam.

The BPSC ASO selection process includes two stages: Prelims and Mains. The BPSC ASO Prelims exam includes a single paper containing three sections:

  • General Studies

  • General Science and Mathematics

  • Mental Ability Test

The paper consists of 150 questions totalling 150 marks. Each section consists of 50 questions. The total time duration for the exam is 2 hours 15 minutes.

BPSC ASO Exam 2025 Shift Timings

The BPSC is conducting the ASO (Assistant Section Officer) exam today, 10 September. The candidates are required to download their admit card and get the shift timings.

Exam/Paper

Shift Timings

General Studies

12:00 PM to 02:15 PM


BPSC ASO Exam Analysis 2025: Section-Wise Difficulty Level

The BPSC Assistant Section Officer exam is being held today, on 10 September 2025 in a single shift. The exam pattern consists of three sections viz. General Studies, General Science and Mathematics, and Mental Ability Test. We will provide the section-wise difficulty level, once the exam gets over.

Sections

Difficulty Level

General Studies

To be updated

General Science and Mathematics

To be updated

Mental Ability Test

To be updated

BPSC ASO Exam Analysis 2025: Good Attempts

Candidates can check the section-wise number of good attempts for the BPSC ASO exam 2025.

Sections

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

General Studies

50

To be updated

General Science and Mathematics

50

To be updated

Mental Ability Test

50

To be updated

Total

150

  

