Bihar SHSB CHO Admit Card 2021 OUT @statehealthsocietybihar.org for 2100 Vacancies, Download Link Here

Bihar SHSB CHO Admit Card 2021 has been released by the State Health Society Bihar Official Website. Check Admit Card Download Link, Exam Date, Exam Instructions and other details here.

Bihar SHSB CHO Admit Card 2021: State Health Society Bihar has released the admit card for Community Health Officer CHO (2100 Post) Recruitment 2021 against the Advt. No. 06/2021. The candidates who enrolled themselves for Bihar SHS CHO Recruitment 2021 can download their admit card through the official website of Bihar SHSB.i.e.statehealthsocietybihar.org.

The written test for Community Health Officer Exam 2021 against the advertisement number 06/2021 is scheduled to be held on 13 August 2021 at the various exam centres. The link to the admit card has been activated at statehealthsocietybihar.org. Candidates can access the Bihar SHSB CHO Admit Card 2021 download link by scrolling down.

How to Download Bihar SHSB CHO Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of Bihar SHSB.i.e.statehealthsocietybihar.org. Click on ‘Important Notification,Scribe Notice, Equi-percentile Notice and Download Admit Card against advt. no.- 06/2021’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new window. Click on the link that reads ‘Admit Card against advt. No. 06/2021’. It will redirect you to the login page. Enter your application number, date of birth, captcha and click on submit button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download Bihar SHSB CHO Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download Bihar SHSB CHO Admit Card 2021

All those candidates who are visually disabled are advised to send an email to the office at recruitment4shsh@gmail.com for the scribe form. The scribe brings by the candidates to the exam will not be accepted. The candidate can directly download Bihar SHSB CHO Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.

This drive is being done to recruit 2100 Community Health Officers under National Health Mission for July 2021 and January Session. The candidates who will be appointed as CHO will get a remuneration of Rs. 25,000/- per month plus a sum of Rs. 15,000/- as incentive measured against indicators subject to the approval of National Health Mission, Govt. Of India.