Difference Between LED and LCD

When it comes to choosing a television or computer monitor there are two terms that are quite confusing which are LED and LCD. At first look, these two screens look similar however there are a few differences as to how they work, their picture quality and energy efficiency. So, it is important to understand these differences to help make the right choice when looking for a display.

READ| Differences between Enquiry and Inquiry

What is LCD?

LCD stands for Liquid Crystal Display. As the name suggests, it uses liquid crystals to display images on the screen. These crystals do not produce light on their own; instead, they work like tiny shutters, either blocking or allowing light to pass through. Behind the liquid crystals, there is a backlight, usually made of fluorescent lamps, that provides brightness to the screen.