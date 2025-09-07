Difference Between LED and LCD

When it comes to choosing a television or computer monitor there are two terms that are quite confusing which are LED and LCD. At first look, these two screens look similar however there are a few differences as to how they work, their picture quality and energy efficiency. So, it is important to understand these differences to help make the right choice when looking for a display.
READ| Differences between Enquiry and Inquiry
What is LCD?
LCD stands for Liquid Crystal Display. As the name suggests, it uses liquid crystals to display images on the screen. These crystals do not produce light on their own; instead, they work like tiny shutters, either blocking or allowing light to pass through. Behind the liquid crystals, there is a backlight, usually made of fluorescent lamps, that provides brightness to the screen.
In short, an LCD display has two main parts:
- Liquid crystals that form the image.
- Cold Cathode Fluorescent Lamps (CCFLs) at the back that provide light.
LCD technology has been widely used in computer monitors, calculators, digital watches, and earlier flat-screen televisions.
What is LED?
LED stands for Light Emitting Diode. When we talk about them in context of screens LED display is majorly similar to LCD. The major difference is the backlight. Instead of using fluorescent lamps, LED displays use tiny light-emitting diodes that provide brightness.
What are the Key Differences Between LED and LCD?
Here are the main areas where LED and LCD displays differ:
|
Feature
|
LCD (Liquid Crystal Display)
|
LED (Light Emitting Diode)
|
Backlight
|
Uses CCFL (Cold Cathode Fluorescent Lamp)
|
Uses LED (Light Emitting Diode)
|
Picture Quality
|
Good but limited contrast, not very deep blacks
|
Better contrast, deeper blacks, more vibrant colors
|
Energy Consumption
|
Higher, less energy-efficient
|
Lower, more energy-efficient
|
Design & Thickness
|
Bulkier due to fluorescent lamps
|
Slim, lightweight, modern design
|
Lifespan
|
Shorter (lamps dim over time)
|
Longer, LEDs are more durable
|
Viewing Angles
|
Narrower, quality drops when viewed from sides
|
Wider, especially in IPS LED panels
|
Price
|
Generally cheaper
|
More expensive than LCD
|
Applications
|
Calculators, clocks, older monitors & TVs
|
Modern TVs, laptops, smartphones, digital signage
In conclusion, in today’s market, most televisions and monitors are LED because they combine the benefits of LCD technology with the advantages of LED lighting, making them the preferred option for everyday use.
READ| Difference Between Beside and Besides
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation