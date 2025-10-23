JIPMAT Previous Year Cutoff; Check Category-wise Qualifying Marks

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
By Sunil Sharma
Oct 23, 2025, 11:12 IST

JIPMAT Previous Year Cutoff: The JIPMAT Cutoff is the minimum score/percentile required for admission to the IPM program at IIM Jammu and Bodh Gaya. Check the JIPMAT Previous Year Cutoff trends and other details here.

JIPMAT Previous Year Cutoff
JIPMAT Previous Year Cutoff: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) every year. It is a gateway for admissions to the five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) in IIM Bodh Gaya and Jammu. Candidates who will score more than or equal to the category-wise sectional cutoff percentile will be eligible for the merit list. Typically, the IIM Jammu prepares a merit list based on JIPMAT score and gender diversity, whereas IIM Bodh Gaya publishes a merit list based on the marks obtained in the JIPMAT. We have compiled below the JIPMAT Previous Year Cutoff for the reference of the candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam. 

The JIPMAT cutoff marks are released separately by the IIM Bodh Gaya and Jammu for admission to the IPM programs. Scoring more than or equivalent to the cutoff marks is mandatory to get featured in the merit list. The sectional and overall cutoff marks are released for all the categories online on the official website of the respective institutes. Several factors are considered when deciding the cutoff marks, such as total test-takers, seat availability, reservation policies, and other parameters. Understanding the JIPMAT previous year cutoff marks can help candidates assess the overall competition trends and set realistic targets accordingly in their preparation plan.

JIPMAT Previous Year Cutoff Trends

Reviewing JIPMAT Previous Year Cutoff trends is essential for candidates aiming for high scores in the entrance test for IPM admissions. It will help them determine the increase/decrease in the cutoff trends over the years and the section-wise cutoff percentile required to get featured in the merit list. Let’s discuss the previous year cutoff trends of the JIPMAT exam for the reference of the candidates.

JIPMAT Sectional Cutoff percentile (IIM Jammu)

Candidates who scored more than or equal to the sectional cut-off (percentile) will be eligible for the merit list. Check the category-wise JIPMAT sectional cut-off (percentile) for IPM admission at IIM Jammu shared below for reference purposes.

Category

Quantitative Aptitude

Data Interpretation

Verbal Ability

General

50

50

50

EWS

35

35

35

NC-OBC

35

35

35

SC

30

30

30

ST

25

25

25

PwD

25

25

25

JIPMAT Final Cutoff 2022 (IIM BG)

Here is the JIPMAT final cutoff 2022 for admission to IIM Bodh Gaya across different categories, including General. EWS, OBC, etc, are tabulated below.

Category

Cutoff Score (GN Non PWD Seats)

Cutoff Score (GN PWD Seats)

Cutoff Score (SNG Seats)

General

335 with 109 in VA

224

321

ST

148

-

155

NC OBC

287 with 97 in VA

222

262

SC

222

-

200

EWS

315

-

283

JIPMAT Second Cut Off 2021

Check the JIPMAT cutoff 2021 of IIM Bodh Gaya and Jammu across different categories, including General. EWS, OBC, etc, are shared below for reference purposes.

Category

IIM Bodh Gaya Cutoff

IIM Jammu Cutoff

General

79.965

79.7155

Ews

70.865

66.16

ST

45.745

48.295

SC

54.01

56.6145

NC OBC

69.265

66.4

PwD

Gen- 60.115

NCOBC- 36.89

ST- 39.405 

Gen- 69.87

NCOBC- 45

JIPMAT First Cutoff 2021

Here is the category-wise JIPMAT cutoff 2021 for admission to IIM Bodh Gaya and Jammu, shared below for the clarity of the candidates.

Category

IIM Bodh Gaya Cutoff

IIM Jammu Cutoff

General

83.019

81.85

EWS

73.84

70.6345

ST

72.7995

70.6345

SC

72.7995

60.16

NC OBC

72.799

70.03

PwD

Gen- 60.115

NCOBC- 36.89

ST- 39.405

Gen- 69.87

OBC- 45

Factors Affecting JIPMAT Cutoff

Every year, the authorities consider various factors to determine the cutoff marks of the JIPMAT exam. Some of them are listed below for reference purposes:

  • Total Number of Test-takers

  • Seat Availability

  • Reservation Policies

  • Difficulty level of the exam

  • JIPMAT Previous Year Cutoff Trends

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

