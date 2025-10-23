JIPMAT Previous Year Cutoff; Check Category-wise Qualifying Marks

JIPMAT Previous Year Cutoff: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) every year. It is a gateway for admissions to the five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) in IIM Bodh Gaya and Jammu. Candidates who will score more than or equal to the category-wise sectional cutoff percentile will be eligible for the merit list. Typically, the IIM Jammu prepares a merit list based on JIPMAT score and gender diversity, whereas IIM Bodh Gaya publishes a merit list based on the marks obtained in the JIPMAT. We have compiled below the JIPMAT Previous Year Cutoff for the reference of the candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam. JIPMAT Previous Year Cutoff The JIPMAT cutoff marks are released separately by the IIM Bodh Gaya and Jammu for admission to the IPM programs. Scoring more than or equivalent to the cutoff marks is mandatory to get featured in the merit list. The sectional and overall cutoff marks are released for all the categories online on the official website of the respective institutes. Several factors are considered when deciding the cutoff marks, such as total test-takers, seat availability, reservation policies, and other parameters. Understanding the JIPMAT previous year cutoff marks can help candidates assess the overall competition trends and set realistic targets accordingly in their preparation plan.

JIPMAT Previous Year Cutoff Trends Reviewing JIPMAT Previous Year Cutoff trends is essential for candidates aiming for high scores in the entrance test for IPM admissions. It will help them determine the increase/decrease in the cutoff trends over the years and the section-wise cutoff percentile required to get featured in the merit list. Let’s discuss the previous year cutoff trends of the JIPMAT exam for the reference of the candidates. JIPMAT Sectional Cutoff percentile (IIM Jammu) Candidates who scored more than or equal to the sectional cut-off (percentile) will be eligible for the merit list. Check the category-wise JIPMAT sectional cut-off (percentile) for IPM admission at IIM Jammu shared below for reference purposes. Category Quantitative Aptitude Data Interpretation Verbal Ability General 50 50 50 EWS 35 35 35 NC-OBC 35 35 35 SC 30 30 30 ST 25 25 25 PwD 25 25 25

JIPMAT Final Cutoff 2022 (IIM BG) Here is the JIPMAT final cutoff 2022 for admission to IIM Bodh Gaya across different categories, including General. EWS, OBC, etc, are tabulated below. Category Cutoff Score (GN Non PWD Seats) Cutoff Score (GN PWD Seats) Cutoff Score (SNG Seats) General 335 with 109 in VA 224 321 ST 148 - 155 NC OBC 287 with 97 in VA 222 262 SC 222 - 200 EWS 315 - 283 JIPMAT Second Cut Off 2021 Check the JIPMAT cutoff 2021 of IIM Bodh Gaya and Jammu across different categories, including General. EWS, OBC, etc, are shared below for reference purposes. Category IIM Bodh Gaya Cutoff IIM Jammu Cutoff General 79.965 79.7155 Ews 70.865 66.16 ST 45.745 48.295 SC 54.01 56.6145 NC OBC 69.265 66.4 PwD Gen- 60.115 NCOBC- 36.89 ST- 39.405 Gen- 69.87 NCOBC- 45