APPSC Forest Section Officer Prelims Exam Analysis 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is set to conduct the Forest Section Officer (FSO) Preliminary Exam on September 7, 2025. Candidates can download the APPSC Forest Section Officer admit card from the official website. This article outlines the pre-exam expectations, exam structure, and what to anticipate in terms of analysis once candidate feedback is published.
APPSC Forest Section Officer 2025 Exam Timings
The candidates can download their admit cards for APPSC Forest Section Officer exam 2025. The admit card contains the information like candidates name, DOB, exam centre, scanned photos.
APPSC Forest Section Officer 2025: Difficulty Level
The APPSC Forest Section Officer Prelims exam was considered to be Moderate in nature and the detailed information about the difficulty level and the number of good attempts can be released after the expert analysis
APPSC FSO Prelims Exam Pattern
The APPSC Forest Section Officer (FSO) prelims exam pattern consists of two parts: Part A focusing on the General Studies, Mental Ability and Mathematics part and Part B consisting of General Forestry. The total number of questions is 150, totalling to 150 marks and the time duration allotted to complete the exam is 150 minutes.
|
Part
|
Subject Area
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Negative Marking
|
A
|
General Studies & Mental Ability, Mathematics
|
75
|
75
|
150 min
|
-0.33 per wrong answer
|
B
|
General Forestry
|
75
|
75
|
Included above
|
-0.33 per wrong answer
APPSC Forest Section Officer 2025 Selection Process
The APPSC Forest Section Officer selection process is a three-stage process including Prelims, Mains and a Physical/Medical test.
-
Preliminary Exam: Screening stage depending on candidate numbers
-
Main Exam: Written descriptive/MCQ stage
Further Stages: Physical/medical tests, document verification (depending on official criteria).
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation