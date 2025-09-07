Schools Holiday (8 September)
Focus
Quick Links

APPSC Forest Section Officer Exam Analysis 2025: Check AP FSO Prelims Paper Review, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 7, 2025, 18:06 IST

APPSC Forest Section Officer Prelims Exam Analysis 2025: The APPSC Forest Section Officer Prelims Exam Analysis 2025 is provided in the article here. This exam analysis is based on the candidates feedback and some expert insights.

Check the APPSC Forest Section Officer Exam Analysis 2025
Check the APPSC Forest Section Officer Exam Analysis 2025

APPSC Forest Section Officer Prelims Exam Analysis 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is set to conduct the Forest Section Officer (FSO) Preliminary Exam on September 7, 2025. Candidates can download the APPSC Forest Section Officer admit card from the official website.  This article outlines the pre-exam expectations, exam structure, and what to anticipate in terms of analysis once candidate feedback is published.

APPSC Forest Section Officer 2025 Exam Timings

The candidates can download their admit cards for APPSC Forest Section Officer exam 2025. The admit card contains the information like candidates name, DOB, exam centre, scanned photos.

APPSC Forest Section Officer 2025: Difficulty Level

The APPSC Forest Section Officer Prelims exam was considered to be Moderate in nature and the detailed information about the difficulty level and the number of good attempts can be released after the expert analysis

APPSC FSO Prelims Exam Pattern

The APPSC Forest Section Officer (FSO) prelims exam pattern consists of two parts: Part A focusing on the General Studies, Mental Ability and Mathematics part and Part B consisting of General Forestry. The total number of questions is 150, totalling to 150 marks and the time duration allotted to complete the exam is 150 minutes.

Part

Subject Area

Questions

Marks

Duration

Negative Marking

A

General Studies & Mental Ability, Mathematics

75

75

150 min

-0.33 per wrong answer

B

General Forestry

75

75

Included above

-0.33 per wrong answer

APPSC Forest Section Officer 2025 Selection Process

The APPSC Forest Section Officer selection process is a three-stage process including Prelims, Mains and a Physical/Medical test.

  • Preliminary Exam: Screening stage depending on candidate numbers

  • Main Exam: Written descriptive/MCQ stage

Further Stages: Physical/medical tests, document verification (depending on official criteria).

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News