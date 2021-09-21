Bihar SSC Recruitment 2021 for 100 Mines Inspector Posts @bssc.bihar.gov.in, Apply Online Now!

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) is hiring 100 Mines Inspector. Check qualification, vacnacy break-up, age limit, educational qualification and other details here.

BSSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has publishes a notification for recruitment to the post of Mines Inspector. BSSC Mines Inspector Registration will start from 20 September 2021 and end on 20 October 2021 on bssc.bihar.gov.in. However, candidates can submit application through online mode till 22 October 2021.

BSSC Mines Inspector Notification Download

BSSC Mines Inspector Online Application Link

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of Online Registration: 20 September 2021 Last date for submission of Online Registration: 20 October 2021 Last Date for Registration - 22 October 2021

Vacancy Details

Mines Inspector - 100 Posts

General - 41 Posts BC - 11 Posts EBC - 19 Posts EWS - 10 Posts OBC Female - 3 Posts SC - 15 Posts ST - 1 Post

Bihar SSC Mines Inspector Salary

PB - 2, 9300-34800, Grade Pay 4 4200

Eligibility Criteria for Bihar SSC Mines Inspector

Educational Qualification

Diploma in Mines and Mines Surveying from any Recognized Institute in India OR Degree in Geology from Any Recognized University in India.

Bihar SSC Mines Inspector Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit: 21 Years

Maximum Age Limit

Male General - 37 Years Female General - 40 Years OBC/BC - 40 Years SC/ST - 42 Years

Bihar SSC Mines Inspector Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of written test

How to Apply for Bihar SSC Mines Inspector Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested can apply for the posts through online mode on official website from 20 September to 22 October 2021.

Application Fee

General/BC/OBC Category - Rs. 750/-

SC/ST - Rs. 200/-

Candidates outside Bihar - Rs. 750/-

PWD - Rs. 200/-

Female Candidates from Bihar - Rs. 200/-