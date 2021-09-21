Bihar SSC Recruitment 2021 for 100 Mines Inspector Posts @bssc.bihar.gov.in, Apply Online Now!

BSSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has publishes a notification for recruitment to the post of Mines Inspector. BSSC Mines Inspector Registration will start from 20 September 2021 and end on 20 October 2021 on bssc.bihar.gov.in. However, candidates can submit application through online mode till 22 October 2021.
BSSC Mines Inspector Notification Download
BSSC Mines Inspector Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Commencement of submission of Online Registration: 20 September 2021
- Last date for submission of Online Registration: 20 October 2021
- Last Date for Registration - 22 October 2021
Vacancy Details
Mines Inspector - 100 Posts
- General - 41 Posts
- BC - 11 Posts
- EBC - 19 Posts
- EWS - 10 Posts
- OBC Female - 3 Posts
- SC - 15 Posts
- ST - 1 Post
Bihar SSC Mines Inspector Salary
PB - 2, 9300-34800, Grade Pay 4 4200
Eligibility Criteria for Bihar SSC Mines Inspector
Educational Qualification
Diploma in Mines and Mines Surveying from any Recognized Institute in India OR Degree in Geology from Any Recognized University in India.
Bihar SSC Mines Inspector Age Limit:
Minimum Age Limit: 21 Years
Maximum Age Limit
- Male General - 37 Years
- Female General - 40 Years
- OBC/BC - 40 Years
- SC/ST - 42 Years
Bihar SSC Mines Inspector Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of written test
How to Apply for Bihar SSC Mines Inspector Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested can apply for the posts through online mode on official website from 20 September to 22 October 2021.
Application Fee
General/BC/OBC Category - Rs. 750/-
SC/ST - Rs. 200/-
Candidates outside Bihar - Rs. 750/-
PWD - Rs. 200/-
Female Candidates from Bihar - Rs. 200/-